Top 12 ranked teams all win in first round of playoffs

The first round of playoffs should be where the top teams in the area get easy wins to advance to the second round. That is exactly what all 12 teams in the West Tennessee High School Football Rankings did on Friday night.

Here are the top 12 West Tennessee teams outside of Shelby County ranked:

1. Haywood (11-0) – Result: Beat Kirby 67-0. Up next: Home vs. South Gibson. Last week: No. 1.

2. McKenzie (11-0) – Result: Beat Wayne County 63-0. Up next: Home vs. Moore County. Last week: No. 2.

3. USJ (9-1) – Result: Bye. Up next: Home vs. Lakeway Christian. Last week: No. 3.

4. Henry County (9-2) – Result: Beat Dyer County 49-14. Up next: Home vs. Portland. Last week: No. 4.

5. Covington (9-2) – Result: Beat Hamilton 42-6. Up next: Home vs. Millington. Last week: No. 5.

6. Westview (9-2) – Result: Beat KIPP Academy 42-8. Up next: Home vs. Union City. Last week: No. 6.

7. Huntingdon (9-2) – Result: Beat Mitchell 50-12. Up next: At Fairley. Last week: No. 7.

8. Peabody (9-2) – Result: Beat Bluff City 35-0. Up next: Home vs. Booker. T. Washington. Last week: No. 8.

9. Jackson Christian (9-1) – Result: Beat Columbia Academy 49-14. Up next: Home vs. Middle Tennessee Christian. Last week: No. 9.

10. Riverside (9-2) – Result: Beat Loretto 56-31. Up next: At Mt. Pleasant. Last week: No. 10.

11. Union City (9-2) – Result: Beat Freedom Prep 48-12. Up next: At Westview. Last week: No. 11.

12. Lexington (8-3) – Result: Beat Greenbrier 40-6. Up next: Home vs. Marshall County. Last week: No. 12..

On the bubble: Dresden (9-2); Lake County (8-3); Milan (8-3); South Gibson (7-4).