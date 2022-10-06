Vic vs. Odom Pick’em: Week 8
Week 7 sent the two pickers from Gibson County scurrying to find wins after multiple upsets in West Tennessee.
After seven weeks, Victor Parkins gained one game on Michael Odom as Parkins correctly picked McKenzie over Dresden. Parkins went 12-3, while Odom went 11-4.
Overall, Odom is now 87-17 (.837 winning percentage), while Parkins is 83-21 (.798).
BASKETBALL ENROLLMENTS: Breaking down the new enrollment numbers in basketball, baseball, softball for West TN
FOOTBALL ENROLLMENTS: Breaking down the new enrollment numbers in football for West TN
STANDINGS: West Tennessee football region standings after Week 7
RANKINGS: Peabody, Westview re-enter West Tennessee football rankings after Week 7
BRACKETS: 2022 Gibson County area fall sports postseason brackets
So here is what is happening in Week 8 in Gibson County and across West Tennessee:
Jackson Central-Merry (1-4) at Humboldt (2-4)
Only one game is happening in Gibson County this week, and it is a chance for the Vikings to get some momentum going before three tough games to finish the season. JCM is in its first year back to playing varsity football.
Vic’s Pick: Humboldt 40-8
Odom’s Pick: Humboldt 32, JCM 12
Best of the Rest
Westview at Huntingdon
Vic’s Pick: Huntingdon
Odom’s Pick: Huntingdon
McNairy Central at Adamsville
Vic’s Pick: Adamsville
Odom’s Pick: Adamsville
McEwen at Dresden
Vic’s Pick: Dresden
Odom’s Pick: Dresden
Gleason at McKenzie
Vic’s Pick: McKenzie
Odom’s Pick: McKenzie
Camden at Fairview
Vic’s Pick: Fairview
Odom’s Pick: Fairview
Lake County at Haywood
Vic’s Pick: Haywood
Odom’s Pick: Haywood
Perry County at South Fulton
Vic’s Pick: South Fulton
Odom’s Pick: South Fulton
Covington at Bolivar
Vic’s Pick: Covington
Odom’s Pick: Covington
Bruceton at Greenfield
Vic’s Pick: Greenfield
Odom’s Pick: Greenfield