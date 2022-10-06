Vic vs. Odom Pick’em: Week 8

Week 7 sent the two pickers from Gibson County scurrying to find wins after multiple upsets in West Tennessee.

After seven weeks, Victor Parkins gained one game on Michael Odom as Parkins correctly picked McKenzie over Dresden. Parkins went 12-3, while Odom went 11-4.

Overall, Odom is now 87-17 (.837 winning percentage), while Parkins is 83-21 (.798).

So here is what is happening in Week 8 in Gibson County and across West Tennessee:

Jackson Central-Merry (1-4) at Humboldt (2-4)

Only one game is happening in Gibson County this week, and it is a chance for the Vikings to get some momentum going before three tough games to finish the season. JCM is in its first year back to playing varsity football.

Vic’s Pick: Humboldt 40-8

Odom’s Pick: Humboldt 32, JCM 12

Best of the Rest

Westview at Huntingdon

Vic’s Pick: Huntingdon

Odom’s Pick: Huntingdon

McNairy Central at Adamsville

Vic’s Pick: Adamsville

Odom’s Pick: Adamsville

McEwen at Dresden

Vic’s Pick: Dresden

Odom’s Pick: Dresden

Gleason at McKenzie

Vic’s Pick: McKenzie

Odom’s Pick: McKenzie

Camden at Fairview

Vic’s Pick: Fairview

Odom’s Pick: Fairview

Lake County at Haywood

Vic’s Pick: Haywood

Odom’s Pick: Haywood

Perry County at South Fulton

Vic’s Pick: South Fulton

Odom’s Pick: South Fulton

Covington at Bolivar

Vic’s Pick: Covington

Odom’s Pick: Covington

Bruceton at Greenfield

Vic’s Pick: Greenfield

Odom’s Pick: Greenfield