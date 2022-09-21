Vic vs. Odom Pick’em: Week 6

Week 5 had lots of blowouts in Gibson County; some good and some bad for area teams. But Week 6 has some good rivalry games.

After Week 5, Michael Odom has taken a five-game lead. Odom went 13-2, while Victor Parkins went 12-3, with Odom picking Haywood’s win over Milan as the difference.

Overall, Odom is now 62-12 (.838 winning percentage), while Parkins is 57-17 (.770).

So here is what is happening in Week 6 in Gibson County and across West Tennessee:

Huntingdon (4-1) at Milan (4-1)

Bad loss. Time to bounce back in one of the oldest rivalries in West Tennessee. Huntingdon embarrassed the Bulldogs last year, but that shouldn’t happen this year.

Vic’s Pick: Huntingdon 35, Milan 27

Odom’s Pick: Milan 28, Huntingdon 27

Henry County (3-2) at South Gibson (4-1)

Time to test the South Gibson pass defense as NCAA Division I recruit Ryan Damron comes to Medina to try for a second straight win.

Vic’s Pick: Henry County 28, South Gibson 10

Odom’s Pick: Henry County 21, South Gibson 17

Peabody (4-1) at Dyersburg (3-2)

The Golden Tide goes up two classes to play the Trojans on the road. The key will be staying healthy as more region games are on the horizon.

Vic’s Pick: Peabody 28, Dyersburg 13

Odom’s Pick: Peabody 21, Dyersburg 14

Lake County (2-2) at Gibson County (1-4)

Gibson County is needing a good defensive showing, but that will be tough against a quick Lake County team that has played a tough schedule thus far.

Vic’s Pick: Lake County 40, Gibson County 7

Odom’s Pick: Lake County 31, Gibson County 12

McKenzie (5-0) at West Carroll (4-1) (Thursday night)

One loss combined between these two teams, but this one won’t be close as McKenzie is firing on all cylinders with sights on the Class 1A title game.

Vic’s Pick: McKenzie 21, West Carroll 8

Odom’s Pick: McKenzie 35, West Carroll 7

Lausanne (3-1) at Humboldt (1-3)

Lausanne has one of the top-rated quarterbacks in the state, and he is committed to Ohio State.

Vic’s Pick: Lausanne 49, Humboldt 12

Odom’s Pick: Lausanne 42, Humboldt 6

Best of the Rest

Jackson Christian at USJ

Vic’s Pick: Jackson Christian

Odom’s Pick: USJ

Obion County at Chester County

Vic’s Pick: Obion County

Odom’s Pick: Obion County

Liberty at North Side

Vic’s Pick: North Side

Odom’s Pick: North Side

Crockett County at Kirby

Vic’s Pick: Crockett County

Odom’s Pick: Crockett County

Haywood at Melrose

Vic’s Pick: Haywood

Odom’s Pick: Haywood

Ripley at Union City

Vic’s Pick: Union City

Odom’s Pick: Union City

South Side at Westview

Vic’s Pick: Westview

Odom’s Pick: Westview

Camden at Riverside

Vic’s Pick: Riverside

Odom’s Pick: Riverside

Tipton-Rosemark at TCA

Vic’s Pick: TCA

Odom’s Pick: TCA