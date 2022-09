Gibson County area high school fall sports schedule for Sept. 5-10

Check out the Week 3 schedule for the county. There are no athletic events on Monday due to the Labor Day holiday.

ROUNDUP: Week 3 – Westbrooks FG leads Milan over SGC

BOX SCORES: Week 2 fall sports box scored from Gibson County area teams

TUESDAY

High School Girls Soccer

Peabody at Madison, 5:30 p.m.; Milan at Crockett County, 5:30 p.m.; Chester County at South Gibson, 6 p.m.

High School Golf

Milan at The Patriot Classic at Paris Landing, 8 a.m.; Chester County vs. South Gibson at Chickasaw, 4 p.m.

High School Volleyball

South Gibson at Dyer County, 6 p.m.; Milan at Crockett County, 6 p.m.; Peabody at Gibson County, 6 p.m.; Lake County at West Carroll, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

High School Cross Country

Gibson County, South Gibson in Milan Meet at Agriculture Center, 3:30 p.m.

High School Football

7 p.m. – Peabody at South Side

High School Girls Soccer

South Gibson at Dyersburg, 6 p.m.; Gibson County at Westview, 6 p.m.

High School Golf

Gibson County, Peabody in Union City Tournament at Poplar Meadows, 8 a.m.; USJ, Lexington, South Gibson at Humboldt Golf and Country Club, 4 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Obion County at South Gibson, 6 p.m.; Milan at Dyer County, 6 p.m.; Gibson County at Lake County, 6 p.m.; Union City at West Carroll, 6 p.m.

Sept. 9

High School Football

7 p.m. – Kirby at South Gibson; Milan at Liberty; Gibson County at Dresden; West Carroll at South Fulton

High School Girls Soccer

Gatlinburg Tournament, Milan vs. Pigeon Forge, 5 p.m.

Sept. 10

High School Girls Soccer

Gatlinburg Tournament, Milan vs. Letcher County Central (Ky.), 5 p.m.