Milan up to No. 7 in West Tennessee football rankings after Week 3

Most games across West Tennessee were blowouts, but Gibson County fans got to see three of the best games in Week 3 with Milan beating South Gibson on a field goal, Peabody hanging on to beat Lake County and West Carroll holding Humboldt to six points.

Here are the top 12 West Tennessee teams outside of Shelby County ranked:

1. Haywood (2-0) – Result: Beat Crockett County 40. Up next: Home vs. Lexington. Last week: No. 1.

2. McKenzie (3-0) – Result: Beat South Fulton 54-6. Up next: Home vs. Obion County. Last week: No. 2.

3. Hardin County (3-0) – Result: Beat South Side 50-19. Up next: At USJ. Last week: No. 3.

4. Henry County (2-1) – Result: Beat Kenwood 42-20. Up next: At Brentwood. Last week: No. 5.

5. Riverside (3-0) – Result: Beat Hickman County 42-14. Up next: At Huntingdon. Last week: No. 6.

6. Union City (3-0) – Result: Beat Houston County 56-6. Up next: Home vs. TCA. Last week: No. 7.

7. Milan (3-0) – Result: Beat South Gibson 24-21. Up next: At Liberty. Last week: No. 12.

8. Covington (2-1) – Result: Beat Millington 44-0. Up next: At Brighton. Last week: No. 8.

9. South Gibson (2-1) – Result: Lost to Milan 24-21. Up next: Home vs. Kirby. Last week: No. 4.

10. USJ (2-1) – Result: Beat Tipton-Rosemark 62-0. Up next: Home vs. Hardin County. Last week: No. 9.

11. Jackson Christian (2-0) – Result: No contest vs. Columbia Academy (lightning). Up next: Home vs. ECS. Last week: No. 10.

12. Huntingdon (2-1) – Result: Beat Camden 57-0. Up next: Home vs. Riverside. Last week: No. 11.

On the bubble: Dresden (3-0); Peabody (2-1); West Carroll (3-0).