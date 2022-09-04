 Skip to content

West Tennessee high school football standings after Week 3

Milan students throw up colored powder in the air as the Bulldogs played South Gibson during a Week 3 high school football game on Sept. 2, 2022.

We are three weeks into the 2022 high school football season, so here are the updated region standings.

Region 6-1A

Reg. Over.
Dresden 1-0 3-0
McKenzie 1-0 3-0
Gleason 1-0 2-1
McEwen 0-0 2-0
S. Fulton 0-1 1-1
Perry Co. 0-1 1-2
Bruceton 0-1 0-3

Region 7-1A

Reg. Over.
West Carroll 1-0 3-0
Halls 1-0 2-1
Peabody 1-0 2-1
Humboldt 0-1 1-2
Lake Co. 0-1 1-2
Greenfield 0-1 0-2

Region 6-2A

Reg. Over.
Riverside 1-0 3-0
Adamsville 1-0 2-1
Lewis Co. 1-0 2-1
Hickman Co. 0-1 1-2
Scotts Hill 0-1 1-2
E. Hickman 0-1 0-3

Region 7-2A

Reg. Over.
Union City 1-0 3-0
Huntingdon 1-0 2-1
Westview 1-0 1-2
Camden 0-1 1-2
Gibson Co. 0-1 1-2
Houston Co. 0-1 0-3

Region 7-3A

Reg. Over.
Covington 1-0 2-1
Dyersburg 1-0 2-1
Ripley 1-0 2-1
Bolivar 0-1 1-2
Millington 0-1 1-2
Bolton 0-1 0-3

Region 6-4A

Reg. Over.
Hardin Co. 1-0 3-0
Chester Co. 1-0 2-1
Lexington 1-0 1-2
Liberty 0-1 0-3
McNairy 0-1 0-3
South Side 0-1 0-3

Region 7-4A

Reg. Over.
Milan 1-0 3-0
Haywood 1-0 2-0
Obion Co. 1-0 2-1
Crockett Co. 0-1 2-1
S. Gibson 0-1 2-1
North Side 0-1 0-3

Division II-A West

Reg. Over.
FACS 1-0 2-1
USJ 1-0 2-1
TCA 1-0 1-2
Jackson Chr. 0-0 2-0
Fayette Aca. 0-1 2-1
Harding Aca. 0-1 0-3
Tipton-Rose, 0-1 0-3

 

