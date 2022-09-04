West Tennessee high school football standings after Week 3

We are three weeks into the 2022 high school football season, so here are the updated region standings.

Region 6-1A

Reg. Over. Dresden 1-0 3-0 McKenzie 1-0 3-0 Gleason 1-0 2-1 McEwen 0-0 2-0 S. Fulton 0-1 1-1 Perry Co. 0-1 1-2 Bruceton 0-1 0-3

Region 7-1A

Reg. Over. West Carroll 1-0 3-0 Halls 1-0 2-1 Peabody 1-0 2-1 Humboldt 0-1 1-2 Lake Co. 0-1 1-2 Greenfield 0-1 0-2

Region 6-2A

Reg. Over. Riverside 1-0 3-0 Adamsville 1-0 2-1 Lewis Co. 1-0 2-1 Hickman Co. 0-1 1-2 Scotts Hill 0-1 1-2 E. Hickman 0-1 0-3

Region 7-2A

Reg. Over. Union City 1-0 3-0 Huntingdon 1-0 2-1 Westview 1-0 1-2 Camden 0-1 1-2 Gibson Co. 0-1 1-2 Houston Co. 0-1 0-3

Region 7-3A

Reg. Over. Covington 1-0 2-1 Dyersburg 1-0 2-1 Ripley 1-0 2-1 Bolivar 0-1 1-2 Millington 0-1 1-2 Bolton 0-1 0-3

Region 6-4A

Reg. Over. Hardin Co. 1-0 3-0 Chester Co. 1-0 2-1 Lexington 1-0 1-2 Liberty 0-1 0-3 McNairy 0-1 0-3 South Side 0-1 0-3

Region 7-4A

Reg. Over. Milan 1-0 3-0 Haywood 1-0 2-0 Obion Co. 1-0 2-1 Crockett Co. 0-1 2-1 S. Gibson 0-1 2-1 North Side 0-1 0-3

Division II-A West