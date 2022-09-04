West Tennessee high school football standings after Week 3

Milan students throw up colored powder in the air as the Bulldogs played South Gibson during a Week 3 high school football game on Sept. 2, 2022.
We are three weeks into the 2022 high school football season, so here are the updated region standings.
RANKINGS: Milan moves up to No. 7 in West Tennessee football rankings after Week 3
SCHEDULE: Week 4 Gibson County area high school fall sports schedule
ROUNDUP: Week 3 – Westbrooks FG leads Milan over SGC
Region 6-1A
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|Dresden
|1-0
|3-0
|McKenzie
|1-0
|3-0
|Gleason
|1-0
|2-1
|McEwen
|0-0
|2-0
|S. Fulton
|0-1
|1-1
|Perry Co.
|0-1
|1-2
|Bruceton
|0-1
|0-3
Region 7-1A
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|West Carroll
|1-0
|3-0
|Halls
|1-0
|2-1
|Peabody
|1-0
|2-1
|Humboldt
|0-1
|1-2
|Lake Co.
|0-1
|1-2
|Greenfield
|0-1
|0-2
Region 6-2A
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|Riverside
|1-0
|3-0
|Adamsville
|1-0
|2-1
|Lewis Co.
|1-0
|2-1
|Hickman Co.
|0-1
|1-2
|Scotts Hill
|0-1
|1-2
|E. Hickman
|0-1
|0-3
Region 7-2A
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|Union City
|1-0
|3-0
|Huntingdon
|1-0
|2-1
|Westview
|1-0
|1-2
|Camden
|0-1
|1-2
|Gibson Co.
|0-1
|1-2
|Houston Co.
|0-1
|0-3
Region 7-3A
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|Covington
|1-0
|2-1
|Dyersburg
|1-0
|2-1
|Ripley
|1-0
|2-1
|Bolivar
|0-1
|1-2
|Millington
|0-1
|1-2
|Bolton
|0-1
|0-3
Region 6-4A
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|Hardin Co.
|1-0
|3-0
|Chester Co.
|1-0
|2-1
|Lexington
|1-0
|1-2
|Liberty
|0-1
|0-3
|McNairy
|0-1
|0-3
|South Side
|0-1
|0-3
Region 7-4A
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|Milan
|1-0
|3-0
|Haywood
|1-0
|2-0
|Obion Co.
|1-0
|2-1
|Crockett Co.
|0-1
|2-1
|S. Gibson
|0-1
|2-1
|North Side
|0-1
|0-3
Division II-A West
|
|Reg.
|Over.
|FACS
|1-0
|2-1
|USJ
|1-0
|2-1
|TCA
|1-0
|1-2
|Jackson Chr.
|0-0
|2-0
|Fayette Aca.
|0-1
|2-1
|Harding Aca.
|0-1
|0-3
|Tipton-Rose,
|0-1
|0-3