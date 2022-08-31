Box scores from Gibson County area teams during Week 2 of fall season

Week 3 of the high school fall season is here. Check out all of the results from the Gibson County area:

TUESDAY

Girls Soccer

Madison 9, Milan 0

Records: Mi 0-3-1.

Golf

at The Farms

Boys

South Gibson 167, Dyersburg 179

Scores: SG – Lane Carr 40, Rogelio Gerena 40, Dalton Pevahouse 43, Brendan McMillion 44; D – Zack Mangrum 41, Ace Mahaffey 42, Tyler Madden 47, Ryan Lowrance 49.

Medalist: SG – Carr and Gerena (SG) 40.

Girls

Scores: South Gibson – Karli Allen 44, Nadia Presson 47; Dyersburg – Maddie Kate Wells 60.

Medalist: Allen (SG) 44.

At Milan Golf and Country Club

Boys

Milan 158, Gibson County 185, McKenzie 195

Scores: Mi – Matt Fry 36, Taylor Davis 38, Taylor Hill 40, Cary Allen Burke 44; GC – Peyton Selph 39, Cole Lannom 48, Eli Goad 48, Hayden Holden 50; Mc – Renfroe 44, Kee 49, Johnson 51, Burke 51.

Medalist: Fry (Mi) 36.

Girls

McKenzie 98, Gibson County 114

Scores: Mc – C. Weatherford 48, A. Weatherford 50; GC – Aubrey Richardson 54, Ellie Carson 60; Milan – Emily Foren 60.

Medalist: C. Weatherford (McK) 48.

Volleyball

Milan 3, South Gibson 2 (19-25, 25-17, 19-25, 25-23, 15-13)

Kills: M – Mary Ellen Mntgomery 18, Kaidence Morton 15, Sara Ulrich 10; SG – Ella Verts 11. Assists: M – Hannah Spain 22, Claire Nelson 19; SG – Bella Suiter 15. Aces: M – Montgomery 4, Spain 3, Morton 3, Nelson 3; SG – Hope Stewart 4, Suiter 3. Blocks: M – Verts 7, Karlie Clarke 5. Digs: M – Ulrich 25, Montgomery 23, Autumn Jones 19; SG – Macy White 13, Addison Flowers 11. Records: M 7-3 (6-0 14-AA); SG 5-5 (3-3).

MONDAY

Girls Soccer

Huntingdon 9, Gibson County 0

Records: GC 0-3.

Volleyball

Dyer County 3, South Gibson 0 (25-15, 25-13, 25-15)

Assists: SG – Bella Suiter 8. Kills: SG – Ella Verts 5. Blocks: SG – Verts 3. Digs: SG – Verts 7, Hope Stewart 5. Records: SG 5-4 (3-2 14-AA).

Lexington 3, Milan 1 (20-25, 25-20, 25-16, 25-23)

Assists: M – Hannah Spain 15, Clsire Nelson 16. Kills: M – Sara Ulrich 17, Kaidence Morton 8. Aces: M – Nelson 5, Ulrich 3. Digs: M – Morton 10, Nelson 11, Ulrich 9. Records: M 6-3.

Peabody 3, West Carroll 0

Records: P 5-2 (4-1 13-A).