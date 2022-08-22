Milan, Union City enter West Tennessee football rankings after Week 1

Well, Week 1 definitely brought some interesting scores that shook up the preseason rankings. Injuries also played a role in some deceptive scores. But Milan and Union City played well enough to enter the rankings, while Peabody and Westview dropped out.

Here are the top 12 West Tennessee teams outside of Shelby County ranked:

1. Haywood (0-0) – Last week: Open week. Up next: Home vs. Oakhaven.

2. McKenzie (1-0) – Last week: Beat Huntingdon 34-12.. Up next: Home vs. Chester County..

3. USJ (1-0) – Last week: Beat Liberty 47-0. Up next: At Union City.

4. Henry County (1-0) – Last week: Beat Summit 30-7. Up next: Home vs. Beech.

5. Hardin County (1-0) – Last week: Beat North Side 36-0. Up next: Home vs. Adamsville.

6. South Gibson (1-0) – Last week: Beat Lexington 38-17. Up next: Home vs. Westwood.

7. Riverside (1-0) – Last week: Beat McNairy Central 48-14. Up next: Home vs. Lexington (Thurs.).

8. Covington (0-1) – Last week: Lost to Munford 28-7. Up next: At North Side.

9. Jackson Christian (1-0) – Last week: Beat Northpoint Christian 24-17. Up next: Home vs. St. George’s.

10. Huntingdon (0-1) – Last week: Lost to McKenzie 34-12. Up next: At South Side.

11. Milan (1-0) – Last week: Beat Peabody 26-14. Up next: Home vs. Manassas.

12. Union City (1-0) – Last week: Beat Lake County 62-14. Up next: Home vs. USJ.

Dropped out: Peabody (0-1); Westview (0-1).

On the bubble: Dresden (1-0); Dyersburg (1-0); Ripley (1-0).