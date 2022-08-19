Week 1 Roundup: Milan ends 5-game losing streak to Peabody

For the first time in six years, Milan got the better of Peabody in the season opener.

The Bulldogs won 26-14 at Johnnie Hale Stadium on Thursday as first-year starting quarterback Andy Westbrooks ran for one touchdown and threw for two more touchdowns.

Peabody opened the scoring with 3:38 remaining in the first quarter as Jerry Donald scored on an eight-yard touchdown run.

Milan answered with 1:42 left until halftime as Brennan Hudson scored on a one-yard run that was set up by a 48-yard run by Mekhi Carr. Peabody led 7-6.

The Golden Tide was already playing without senior quarterback Sam Driggers, and with less then a minute to play in the first half, sophomore Jerry Donald went down with a broken collarbone and will miss six to eight weeks.

So Peabody played the second half with running back London Burkett at quarterback.

Milan took the 13-7 lead with 7:14 to play in the third quarter as Westbrooks hit junior Carson Pruitt with a 35-yard touchdown pass and with 10:49 remaining in the game, the du combined for a 3-yard touchdown pass. Milan led 20-7.

Peabody responded with a Burkett nine-yard touchdown run with 5:46 to play that cut Milan’s lead to 20-14. But Westbrooks put the game away with 2:10 to play with a four-yard touchdown run.

Westbrooks completed 8-of-19 passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns, and he ran the ball five times for 18 yards and a touchdown. Carr rushed the ball 23 times for 125 yards.

Burkett led Peabody with 130 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Milan (1-0) hosts Manassas in Week 2 action, while Peabody (0-1) will travel to Westview, the defending Class 2A state champions, with both games scheduled for Friday.