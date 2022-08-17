Vic vs. Odom: High school football picks for Week 1

With the 2022 high school football almost upon us, Michael Odom and Victor Parkins are ready to battle it out again in a little pick’em challenge.

Parkins got the best of Odom last season by five games. Parkins finished 171-29 (.855 winning percentage), while Odom went 166-34 (.830).

So here is what is happening in Week 1 in West Tennessee:

Peabody at Milan (Thurs.)

Both teams have some top-level skill players, so a big determining factor in this game will be the offensive line. Peabody returns four, while Milan returns one. Peabody has won five straight in this series.

Vic’s Pick: Peabody 30, Milan 21

Odom’s Pick: Peabody 28, Milan 24

South Gibson at Lexington

The Ben Johnson era begins for the Hornets with a road trip. Lexington has one of the best running backs in West Tennessee in Isiah McClaine, and he will be a focus of the defense.

Vic’s Pick: South Gibson 35, Lexington 21

Odom’s Pick: South Gibson 24, Lexington 21

Gibson County at Obion County

Charles Rogers has taken over the Pioneers, and he will try to open his time with the program with a victory. Obion County won by 14 points last season.

Vic’s Pick: Obion County 35, Gibson County 13

Odom’s Pick: Obion County 21, Gibson County 20

Franklin Grace at Humboldt

Last season, Humboldt kept this game close until the end. Can the Vikings get the upperhand early in Teddy Pettigrew’s second season in charge.

Vic’s Pick: Frank Grace 28, Humboldt 12

Odom’s Pick: Franklin Grace 20, Humboldt 18

Bruceton at West Carroll

A win here sparked a 5-0 start for the War Eagles as they beat a county rival by six points. A win here would be a big confidence boost for first-year quarterback Jaxon Mims.

Vic’s Pick: West Carroll 14, Bruceton 6

Odom’s Pick: West Carroll 28, Bruceton 7

Best of the Rest

McKenzie at Huntingdon

Vic’s Pick: Huntingdon

Odom’s Pick: McKenzie

North Side at Hardin County

Vic’s Pick: Hardin County

Odom’s Pick: Hardin County

Union City at Lake County

Vic’s Pick: Union City

Odom’s Pick: Union City

Dyer County at Crockett County

Vic’s Pick: Dyer County

Odom’s Pick: Dyer County

South Side at Ripley

Vic’s Pick: Ripley

Odom’s Pick: Ripley

Adamsville at TCA

Vic’s Pick: Adamsville

Odom’s Pick: Adamsville

Liberty at USJ

Vic’s Pick: USJ

Odom’s Pick: USJ

Munford at Covington

Vic’s Pick: Covington

Odom’s Pick: Munford

Riverside at McNairy Central

Vic’s Pick: Riverside

Odom’s Pick: Riverside

Westview vs. Dresden at UTM

Vic’s Pick: Westview

Odom’s Pick: Westview