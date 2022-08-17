Vic vs. Odom: High school football picks for Week 1
With the 2022 high school football almost upon us, Michael Odom and Victor Parkins are ready to battle it out again in a little pick’em challenge.
Parkins got the best of Odom last season by five games. Parkins finished 171-29 (.855 winning percentage), while Odom went 166-34 (.830).
So here is what is happening in Week 1 in West Tennessee:
Peabody at Milan (Thurs.)
Both teams have some top-level skill players, so a big determining factor in this game will be the offensive line. Peabody returns four, while Milan returns one. Peabody has won five straight in this series.
Vic’s Pick: Peabody 30, Milan 21
Odom’s Pick: Peabody 28, Milan 24
South Gibson at Lexington
The Ben Johnson era begins for the Hornets with a road trip. Lexington has one of the best running backs in West Tennessee in Isiah McClaine, and he will be a focus of the defense.
Vic’s Pick: South Gibson 35, Lexington 21
Odom’s Pick: South Gibson 24, Lexington 21
Gibson County at Obion County
Charles Rogers has taken over the Pioneers, and he will try to open his time with the program with a victory. Obion County won by 14 points last season.
Vic’s Pick: Obion County 35, Gibson County 13
Odom’s Pick: Obion County 21, Gibson County 20
Franklin Grace at Humboldt
Last season, Humboldt kept this game close until the end. Can the Vikings get the upperhand early in Teddy Pettigrew’s second season in charge.
Vic’s Pick: Frank Grace 28, Humboldt 12
Odom’s Pick: Franklin Grace 20, Humboldt 18
Bruceton at West Carroll
A win here sparked a 5-0 start for the War Eagles as they beat a county rival by six points. A win here would be a big confidence boost for first-year quarterback Jaxon Mims.
Vic’s Pick: West Carroll 14, Bruceton 6
Odom’s Pick: West Carroll 28, Bruceton 7
Best of the Rest
McKenzie at Huntingdon
Vic’s Pick: Huntingdon
Odom’s Pick: McKenzie
North Side at Hardin County
Vic’s Pick: Hardin County
Odom’s Pick: Hardin County
Union City at Lake County
Vic’s Pick: Union City
Odom’s Pick: Union City
Dyer County at Crockett County
Vic’s Pick: Dyer County
Odom’s Pick: Dyer County
South Side at Ripley
Vic’s Pick: Ripley
Odom’s Pick: Ripley
Adamsville at TCA
Vic’s Pick: Adamsville
Odom’s Pick: Adamsville
Liberty at USJ
Vic’s Pick: USJ
Odom’s Pick: USJ
Munford at Covington
Vic’s Pick: Covington
Odom’s Pick: Munford
Riverside at McNairy Central
Vic’s Pick: Riverside
Odom’s Pick: Riverside
Westview vs. Dresden at UTM
Vic’s Pick: Westview
Odom’s Pick: Westview