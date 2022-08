Gibson County area high school fall sports schedule for Aug. 15-20

While the high school fall season began two weeks ago with golf, all of the fall sports across Gibson County are able to start holding contests this week.

Here is a look at what is going on with Gibson County area teams:

FOOTBALL RANKINGS: Haywood ranked No. 1 in first high school football rankings

RESILIENCE: Milan’s Taylor Hill returns to golf 11 days after eye removal

NEW COACH: Stanislav Jamscek named new soccer coach at Milan

MONDAY

High School Girls Soccer

Adamsville at South Gibson, 6 p.m.; Milan at South Fulton, 6 p.m.; Dyer County at Gibson County, 6 p.m.

High School Golf

Milan vs. Union City at Poplar Meadows Golf Course, 4 p.m.

High School Volleyball

South Gibson at Madison, 6 p.m.; Camden at Milan, 6 p.m.; West Carroll at Union City, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

High School Girls Soccer

Milan at Haywood, 5 p.m.; Peabody at South Side, 5:30 p.m.; Augustine at Gibson County, 6 p.m.

High School Golf

Bradford vs. Gibson County at Gibson County Golf Course, 3:30 p.m.; Milan vs. South Gibson at Milan Golf and Country Club, 4 p.m.; Union City vs. Peabody at The Pines, 4 p.m.; Gibson County vs. Dyersburg at The Farms, 4 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Humboldt at West Carroll, 5 p.m.; Gibson County/McNairy Central at Scotts Hill (trimatch), 5:30 p.m.; North Side at South Gibson, 6 p.m.; Obion County at Milan, 6 p.m.; Halls at Peabody, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY

High School Football

7 p.m. – Peabody at Milan

High School Girls Soccer

TCA at South Gibson, 6 p.m.

High School Golf

Milan, South Gibson, Dyersburg at Humboldt Golf and Country Club, 4 p.m.; South Fulton, Peabody, Gibson County, Bradford at The Pines, 4 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Dyersburg at South Gibson, 6 p.m.; Union City at Gibson County, 6 p.m.; Fulton City (Ky.) at Humboldt, 6 p.m.; West Carroll at Lake County, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Football

7 p.m. – South Gibson at Lexington; Gibson County at Obion County; Franklin Grace at Humboldt; Bruceton at West Carroll

High School Girls Soccer

Augustine at Milan, 6 p.m.; MMITM Tournament in Murfreesboro, South Gibson vs. CSAS, 7 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Milan at Peabody, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

High School Girls Soccer

MMITM Tournament in Murfreesboro, South Gibson vs. Heritage, 10 a.m.; South Gibson vs. Walker Valley, 5 p.m.

High School Volleyball

Gibson County, Peabody, South Gibson in Freed-Hardeman Tournament, TBA