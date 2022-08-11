Haywood opens season at No. 1 in West Tennessee football rankings

Hello, 2022 high school football season.

It has been a long eight months since the state championship games were played in Chattanooga.

Teams have gone through spring practice, summer workouts, 7-on-7 matchups, full-padded practices and scrimmages.

Now it is time for the season to kick off. Here are all of the West Tennessee teams outside of Shelby County ranked:

1. Haywood (13-1): The Tomcats reached the Class 4A semifinals before losing to eventual state champion Tullahoma after winning the Region 7-4A crown. Up next: Open week.

2. McKenzie (14-1): The Rebels finished as the Class 1A runner-up and are led by three-star athlete Marquez Taylor after winning the Class 7-1A title. Up next: At Huntingdon.

3. USJ (9-3): The Bruins reached the Division II-A semifinals after winning the West Region championship. Up next: Vs. Liberty.

4. Henry County (8-6): The Patriots reached the Class 5A semifinals after finishing runner-up in Region 7-5A. Up next: At Summit.

5. Hardin County (10-1): The Tigers played in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs after winning the Region 6-4A championship. Up next: Vs. North Side.

6. South Gibson (9-4): The Hornets have a new coach in Ben Johnson after reaching the Class 4A quarterfinals before losing to Haywood in overtime. Up next: At Lexington.

7. Covington (9-3): The Chargers reached the Class 3A quarterfinals after finishing runner-up in Region 7-3A. Up next: Vs. Munford (Thursday).

8. Riverside (12-2): The Panthers reached the Class 2A semifinals before losing to Westview, the eventual state championship, after winning the Region 6-2A crown. Up next: At McNairy Central.

9. Peabody (11-2): After winning three straight state championships, the Golden Tide reached the Class 1A semifinals before losing to McKenzie. Up next: At Milan (Thursday).

10. Huntingdon (9-3): The Mustangs reached the second round of the Class 2A playoffs before losing to MAHS, a school that is now defunct. Up next: Vs. McKenzie.

11. Jackson Christian (9-3): The Eagles reached the Division II-A state quarterfinals after finishing as runner-up to USJ in the West Region. Up next: at Northpoint Christian.

12. Westview (14-1): The Chargers are the defending Class 2A state champions, but five-star quarterback Ty Simpson is now at Alabama. Up next: Vs. Dresden (Saturday).

Rest of West Tennessee

13. Milan (4-6)

14. Dyersburg (12-1)

15. Union City (7-4)

16. Lexington (5-6)

17. Dresden (8-4)

18. Dyer County (6-4)

19. Lake County (7-4)

20. North Side (6-6)

21. Ripley (5-7)

22. West Carroll (8-4)

23. South Side (5-6)

24. Chester County (5-6)

25. Obion County (4-6)

26. TCA (4-7)

27. Fayette-Ware (6-3)

28. Gleason (6-5)

29. Crockett County (1-9)

30. Adamsville (4-7)

31. Gibson County (2-6)

32. Humboldt (4-7)

33. South Fulton (4-6)

34. Scotts Hill (3-7)

35. Bolivar (2-7)

36. McNairy Central (1-9)

37. Camden (2-7)

38. Greenfield (3-7)

39. Halls (1-9)

40. Fayette Academy (2-8)

41. Liberty (1-8)

42. Bruceton (0-7)

43. Middleton (1-6)