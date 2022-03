Gibson County high school spring sports schedule for Week 1

Monday kicks off the high school spring sports season for teams across the county.

While there are still three teams — Milan, Peabody and West Carroll — playing in the basketball tournament, here is the schedule of games for teams across the county.

MONDAY

High School Baseball

Peabody vs. Bolivar at Ripley, 4 p.m.; Gleason at Humboldt, 5 p.m.; Bradford at West Carroll, 6 p.m.; Carl Perkins – Play for a Cure Classic, at Milan, Milan vs. Scotts Hill, 4:30 p.m.; Milan vs. McKenzie, 7 p.m.

High School Softball

Milan at South Gibson, 5 p.m.; Gibson County at Crockett County, 5 p.m.; Dresden at Peabody, 5 p.m.

High School Tennis

Gibson County at Peabody, 3:30 p.m.; Chester County at Milan, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY

High School Baseball

Humboldt at Gleason, 5 p.m.; West Carroll at Bradford, 6 p.m.; Carl Perkins – Play for a Cure Classic, at Milan, Scotts Hill vs. South Gibson, 4:30 p.m., at Gibson County, McKenzie vs. Gibson County, 7 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Chester County at South Gibson, 5:30 p.m.; Peabody at Westview, 5:30 p.m.; Gibson County at Crockett County, 5:30 p.m.

High School Softball

Chester County at South Gibson, 5 p.m.; TCA at West Carroll, 5 p.m.; South Fulton at Bradford, 5 p.m.; Obion County at Peabody, 5:30 p.m.; Gibson County at Ripley, 7 p.m.

High School Tennis

South Gibson at Covington, 4 p.m.; Peabody at Westview, 4:15 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

High School Baseball

Carl Perkins – Play for a Cure Classic, at Gibson County, Waverly vs. Milan, 4:30 p.m.; Waverly vs. Gibson County, 7 p.m.; at Peabody, Peabody vs. Westview, 4:30 p.m.; Peabody vs. South Gibson, 6:30 p.m.; Tomahawk Classic, at North Side, Bradford vs. McNairy Central, 4:30 p.m.; Bradford vs. Chester County, 6:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

High School Baseball

South Fulton at West Carroll, 6 p.m.; Carl Perkins – Play for a Cure Classic, at Milan, Huntingdon vs. South Gibson, 4:30 p.m.; Tomahawk Classic, at USJ, Bradford vs. USJ, 4:30 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

Milan at Augustine, 5 p.m.

High School Softball

Greenfield at Bradford, 4:30 p.m.; North Side at South Gibson, 5 p.m.; Humboldt at Halls (DH), 5 p.m.; Gibson County at Obion County, 7 p.m.; Milan, South Gibson in Sarah Beth Whitehead Tournament at Jackson SportsPlex, TBA

High School Tennis

Covington at Milan, 4 p.m.

High School Track & Field

Milan in Huntingdon Meet, 3:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Baseball

Huntingdon at Peabody, 4:30 p.m.; Roanoke Benson (Ill.) at Humboldt, 7 p.m.; Carl Perkins – Play for a Cure Classic, at Gibson County, Scotts Hill vs. Gibson County, 4:30 p.m.; at Milan, Obion County vs. Milan, 6:30 p.m.

High School Boys Soccer

South Fulton at Gibson County, 6 p.m.

High School Softball

Peabody at Middleton (DH), 5 p.m.; Bruceton at Bradford, 5 p.m.; Milan, South Gibson, West Carroll in Sarah Beth Whitehead Tournament at Jackson SportsPlex, TBA

SATURDAY

High School Baseball

Carl Perkins – Play for a Cure Classic, at Gibson County, Lake County vs. South Gibson, 11 a.m.; South Gibson vs. Gibson County, 1:30 p.m.; Milan vs. Roanoke-Benson (Ill.), 3:30 p.m.; at Peabody, Peabody vs. Roanoke Benson (Ill.), 3 p.m.

High School Softball

Milan, South Gibson, West Carroll in Sarah Beth Whitehead Tournament at Jackson SportsPlex, TBA