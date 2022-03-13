Top 5 games involving Gibson County teams during Week 1 of spring

Week 1 of the high school spring season is here. Check out these top 5 games involving Gibson County teams happening this week.

Michael Odom went 166-34 (.830 winning percentage) picking high school football games across West Tennessee and 36-19 (.655) picking high school basketball games involving Gibson County teams for a record of 202-53 (.792).

SCHEDULE: Full schedule of games for Week 1 of spring season involving Gibson County teams

Scotts Hill at Milan baseball (4:30 p.m., Monday): This is the first game of a doubleheader for the Bulldogs, as they turn around and play McKenzie at 7 p.m. Scotts Hill was ranked in the top 10 of the TBCA preseason rankings and one of the favorite to win District 13-2A and reach the state tournament. Milan has played well in the preseason even without Easton Yates and Gabe Scott, who are still playing basketball.

Odom’s Pick: Milan

Milan at South Gibson softball (5 p.m., Monday): Last year, these two were in the same district, but with the new classification, they aren’t even in the same class. So this one is only for bragging rights. South Gibson reached the Class AA sectionals last year, while Milan reached the Region 7-AA semifinals. The Lady Hornets return two of their three quality pitchers.

Odom’s Pick: South Gibson

Bradford at West Carroll baseball (6 p.m., Monday): Both of these teams were young last season, but both have district title aspirations this season. Bradford is in District 13-1A along with Dresden, Gleason, Greenfield and South Fulton, while West Carroll is in District 12-1A with Bruceton, Clarksburg, Frank Hughes and Perry County. This two-game series — with Game 2 on Tuesday at Bradford — will be a good early test for both teams.

Odom’s Pick: Bradford

Chester County at South Gibson boys soccer (5:30 p.m., Tuesday): The Hornets advanced to the Class AA state tournament for the first time in program history last season, while they move up to Class 3A, the goal is still the same. Chester County reached the region semifinals and will pose a tough test for South Gibson in the season opener.

Odom’s Pick: South Gibson

South Gibson at Peabody baseball (6:30 p.m., Wednesday): Two Gibson County teams matchup the first week of the season. This will be South Gibson’s second game after playing Scotts Hill on Tuesday, while this will be Peabody’s second game of the after playing Westview at 4:30 p.m. Peabody’s Sid Hammonds is the only basketball players that will be out due to the team still being in the state tournament.

Odom’s Pick: South Gibson