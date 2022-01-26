West Tennessee high school basketball district standings during Week 10

Here are the updated high school basketball district standings for West Tennessee during Week 10 of the 2020-21 season:

SCHEDULE: Week 10 high school basketball schedule for Gibson County area

RANKINGS: Dyer County girls enter West Tennessee high school basketball rankings after Week 9

TOP GAMES: Top 5 games in Gibson County area for Week 10

BOX SCORES: Box scores from Gibson County area teams during Week 10 action

BOYS

District 11-A

Dist. Over. McKenzie 3-0 12-7 Houston Co. 2-1 6-11 McEwen 1-2 6-14 Big Sandy 0-3 6-12

District 12-A

Dist. Over. West Carroll 4-0 11-3 Frank Hughes 3-2 7-11 Perry Co. 2-2 10-7 Clarksburg 1-3 3-12 Bruceton 0-3 2-13

District 13-A

Dist. Over. Dresden 4-0 12-6 Bradford 4-0 11-8 Greenfield 2-3 5-13 Gleason 1-4 10-10 S. Fulton 0-4 2-18

District 14-A

Dist. Over. Middleton 4-0 15-1 Peabody 3-1 14-6 Humboldt 3-2 8-14 Lake Co. 2-2 9-4 JCM 1-4 7-13 Halls 0-4 3-12

District 11-AA

Dist. Over. Camden 5-0 17-3 Hickman Co. 3-2 8-12 Stewart Co. 2-2 11-9 Waverly 1-2 12-3 E. Hickman 0-4 4-16

District 12-AA

Dist. Over. Westview 4-0 9-8 Union City 3-1 8-13 Milan 2-2 10-7 Gibson Co. 1-3 9-10 Huntingdon 0-4 6-13

District 13-AA

Dist. Over. Bolivar 4-0 11-8 Scotts Hill 3-1 14-3 Riverside 2-2 4-14 Adamsville 0-2 3-12 Madison 0-3 1-18

District 11-AAA

Dist. Over. McNairy 1-0 10-8 Lexington 1-0 10-10 Hardin Co. 0-1 7-7 Chester Co. 0-1 7-12

District 12-AAA

Dist. Over. South Side 3-0 15-2 South Gibson 2-1 15-8 North Side 1-2 12-4 Liberty 0-3 3-12

District 13-AAA

Dist. Over. Dyersburg 0-0 15-4 Obion Co. 0-0 13-4 Crockett Co. 0-0 9-10 Dyer Co. 0-0 7-9

District 14-AAA

Dist. Over. Covington 3-1 9-8 Ripley 3-1 11-11 Munford 2-2 10-7 Haywood 2-2 8-10 Brighton 0-4 4-13

Division II-A West

Dist. Over. Sacred Heart 5-1 15-3 TCA 4-2 13-8 Tip-Rosemark 4-2 7-4 USJ 4-2 8-7 Jackson Chr. 1-5 7-13 Fayette Aca. 0-6 8-11

GIRLS

District 11-A

Dist. Over. McKenzie 2-0 18-1 Houston Co. 2-1 12-5 McEwen 1-1 11-8 Big Sandy 0-3 4-13

District 12-A

Dist. Over. West Carroll 4-0 8-9 Perry Co. 3-1 8-9 Clarksburg 2-2 4-11 Bruceton 1-2 2-13 Frank Hughes 0-5 1-16

District 13-A

Dist. Over. Greenfield 4-1 12-7 Gleason 3-2 17-5 Dresden 2-2 15-6 S. Fulton 1-3 13-7 Bradford 1-3 13-6

District 14-A

Dist. Over. Peabody 3-0 6-12 JCM 3-1 7-8 Humboldt 2-2 6-13 Middleton 0-0 1-7 Lake Co. 1-3 2-16 Halls 0-3 1-14

District 11-AA

Dist. Over. Stewart Co. 5-0 15-5 E. Hickman 2-2 13-6 Camden 2-3 11-10 Hickman Co. 2-3 14-7 Waverly 0-3 3-10

District 12-AA

Dist. Over. Westview 4-0 18-2 Gibson Co. 3-1 21-2 Union City 2-2 13-7 Huntingdon 1-3 10-9 Milan 0-2 1-13

District 13-AA

Dist. Over. Riverside 4-0 9-9 Scotts Hill 3-1 11-6 Bolivar 2-1 11-7 Madison 0-3 2-16 Adamsville 0-3 5-11

District 11-AAA

Dist. Over. McNairy 1-0 14-3 Hardin Co. 1-0 11-4 Lexington 0-1 9-11 Chester Co. 0-1 6-12

District 12-AAA

Dist. Over. South Side 2-0 15-2 South Gibson 1-1 18-5 North Side 0-2 1-15

District 13-AAA

Dist. Over. Crockett Co. 0-0 13-4 Dyer Co. 0-0 15-5 Obion Co. 0-0 13-7 Dyersburg 0-0 6-13

District 14-AAA

Dist. Over. Covington 4-0 15-8 Munford 3-1 10-11 Haywood 2-2 3-14 Ripley 1-3 5-14 Brighton 0-4 0-13

Division II-A West