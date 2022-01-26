 Skip to content

West Tennessee high school basketball district standings during Week 10

| |

Bradford’s Cole Cates drives the baseline against Lake County on Jan. 22, 2022.

Here are the updated high school basketball district standings for West Tennessee during Week 10 of the 2020-21 season:

BOYS

District 11-A

Dist. Over.
McKenzie 3-0 12-7
Houston Co. 2-1 6-11
McEwen 1-2 6-14
Big Sandy 0-3 6-12

District 12-A

Dist. Over.
West Carroll 4-0 11-3
Frank Hughes 3-2 7-11
Perry Co. 2-2 10-7
Clarksburg 1-3 3-12
Bruceton 0-3 2-13

District 13-A

Dist. Over.
Dresden 4-0 12-6
Bradford 4-0 11-8
Greenfield 2-3 5-13
Gleason 1-4 10-10
S. Fulton 0-4 2-18

District 14-A

Dist. Over.
Middleton 4-0 15-1
Peabody 3-1 14-6
Humboldt 3-2 8-14
Lake Co. 2-2 9-4
JCM 1-4 7-13
Halls 0-4 3-12

District 11-AA

Dist. Over.
Camden 5-0 17-3
Hickman Co. 3-2 8-12
Stewart Co. 2-2 11-9
Waverly 1-2 12-3
E. Hickman 0-4 4-16

District 12-AA

Dist. Over.
Westview 4-0 9-8
Union City 3-1 8-13
Milan 2-2 10-7
Gibson Co. 1-3 9-10
Huntingdon 0-4 6-13

District 13-AA

Dist. Over.
Bolivar 4-0 11-8
Scotts Hill 3-1 14-3
Riverside 2-2 4-14
Adamsville 0-2 3-12
Madison 0-3 1-18

District 11-AAA

Dist. Over.
McNairy 1-0 10-8
Lexington 1-0 10-10
Hardin Co. 0-1 7-7
Chester Co. 0-1 7-12

District 12-AAA

Dist. Over.
South Side 3-0 15-2
South Gibson 2-1 15-8
North Side 1-2 12-4
Liberty 0-3 3-12

District 13-AAA

Dist. Over.
Dyersburg 0-0 15-4
Obion Co. 0-0 13-4
Crockett Co. 0-0 9-10
Dyer Co. 0-0 7-9

District 14-AAA

Dist. Over.
Covington 3-1 9-8
Ripley 3-1 11-11
Munford 2-2 10-7
Haywood 2-2 8-10
Brighton 0-4 4-13

Division II-A West

Dist. Over.
Sacred Heart 5-1 15-3
TCA 4-2 13-8
Tip-Rosemark 4-2 7-4
USJ 4-2 8-7
Jackson Chr. 1-5 7-13
Fayette Aca. 0-6 8-11

GIRLS

District 11-A

Dist. Over.
McKenzie 2-0 18-1
Houston Co. 2-1 12-5
McEwen 1-1 11-8
Big Sandy 0-3 4-13

District 12-A

Dist. Over.
West Carroll 4-0 8-9
Perry Co. 3-1 8-9
Clarksburg 2-2 4-11
Bruceton 1-2 2-13
Frank Hughes 0-5 1-16

District 13-A

Dist. Over.
Greenfield 4-1 12-7
Gleason 3-2 17-5
Dresden 2-2 15-6
S. Fulton 1-3 13-7
Bradford 1-3 13-6

District 14-A

Dist. Over.
Peabody 3-0 6-12
JCM 3-1 7-8
Humboldt 2-2 6-13
Middleton 0-0 1-7
Lake Co. 1-3 2-16
Halls 0-3 1-14

District 11-AA

Dist. Over.
Stewart Co. 5-0 15-5
E. Hickman 2-2 13-6
Camden 2-3 11-10
Hickman Co. 2-3 14-7
Waverly 0-3 3-10

District 12-AA

Dist. Over.
Westview 4-0 18-2
Gibson Co. 3-1 21-2
Union City 2-2 13-7
Huntingdon 1-3 10-9
Milan 0-2 1-13

District 13-AA

Dist. Over.
Riverside 4-0 9-9
Scotts Hill 3-1 11-6
Bolivar 2-1 11-7
Madison 0-3 2-16
Adamsville 0-3 5-11

District 11-AAA

Dist. Over.
McNairy 1-0 14-3
Hardin Co. 1-0 11-4
Lexington 0-1 9-11
Chester Co. 0-1 6-12

District 12-AAA

Dist. Over.
South Side 2-0 15-2
South Gibson 1-1 18-5
North Side 0-2 1-15

District 13-AAA

Dist. Over.
Crockett Co. 0-0 13-4
Dyer Co. 0-0 15-5
Obion Co. 0-0 13-7
Dyersburg 0-0 6-13

District 14-AAA

Dist. Over.
Covington 4-0 15-8
Munford 3-1 10-11
Haywood 2-2 3-14
Ripley 1-3 5-14
Brighton 0-4 0-13

Division II-A West

Dist. Over.
TCA 6-0 16-3
Fayette Aca. 5-1 18-3
USJ 4-2 10-11
Jackson Chr. 2-4 11-9
Sacred Heart 1-5 12-7
Tip-Rosemark 0-6 6-6

 

