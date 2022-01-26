West Tennessee high school basketball district standings during Week 10

Bradford’s Cole Cates drives the baseline against Lake County on Jan. 22, 2022.
Here are the updated high school basketball district standings for West Tennessee during Week 10 of the 2020-21 season:
SCHEDULE: Week 10 high school basketball schedule for Gibson County area
RANKINGS: Dyer County girls enter West Tennessee high school basketball rankings after Week 9
TOP GAMES: Top 5 games in Gibson County area for Week 10
BOX SCORES: Box scores from Gibson County area teams during Week 10 action
BOYS
District 11-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|McKenzie
|3-0
|12-7
|Houston Co.
|2-1
|6-11
|McEwen
|1-2
|6-14
|Big Sandy
|0-3
|6-12
District 12-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|West Carroll
|4-0
|11-3
|Frank Hughes
|3-2
|7-11
|Perry Co.
|2-2
|10-7
|Clarksburg
|1-3
|3-12
|Bruceton
|0-3
|2-13
District 13-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Dresden
|4-0
|12-6
|Bradford
|4-0
|11-8
|Greenfield
|2-3
|5-13
|Gleason
|1-4
|10-10
|S. Fulton
|0-4
|2-18
District 14-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Middleton
|4-0
|15-1
|Peabody
|3-1
|14-6
|Humboldt
|3-2
|8-14
|Lake Co.
|2-2
|9-4
|JCM
|1-4
|7-13
|Halls
|0-4
|3-12
District 11-AA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Camden
|5-0
|17-3
|Hickman Co.
|3-2
|8-12
|Stewart Co.
|2-2
|11-9
|Waverly
|1-2
|12-3
|E. Hickman
|0-4
|4-16
District 12-AA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Westview
|4-0
|9-8
|Union City
|3-1
|8-13
|Milan
|2-2
|10-7
|Gibson Co.
|1-3
|9-10
|Huntingdon
|0-4
|6-13
District 13-AA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Bolivar
|4-0
|11-8
|Scotts Hill
|3-1
|14-3
|Riverside
|2-2
|4-14
|Adamsville
|0-2
|3-12
|Madison
|0-3
|1-18
District 11-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|McNairy
|1-0
|10-8
|Lexington
|1-0
|10-10
|Hardin Co.
|0-1
|7-7
|Chester Co.
|0-1
|7-12
District 12-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|South Side
|3-0
|15-2
|South Gibson
|2-1
|15-8
|North Side
|1-2
|12-4
|Liberty
|0-3
|3-12
District 13-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Dyersburg
|0-0
|15-4
|Obion Co.
|0-0
|13-4
|Crockett Co.
|0-0
|9-10
|Dyer Co.
|0-0
|7-9
District 14-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Covington
|3-1
|9-8
|Ripley
|3-1
|11-11
|Munford
|2-2
|10-7
|Haywood
|2-2
|8-10
|Brighton
|0-4
|4-13
Division II-A West
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Sacred Heart
|5-1
|15-3
|TCA
|4-2
|13-8
|Tip-Rosemark
|4-2
|7-4
|USJ
|4-2
|8-7
|Jackson Chr.
|1-5
|7-13
|Fayette Aca.
|0-6
|8-11
GIRLS
District 11-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|McKenzie
|2-0
|18-1
|Houston Co.
|2-1
|12-5
|McEwen
|1-1
|11-8
|Big Sandy
|0-3
|4-13
District 12-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|West Carroll
|4-0
|8-9
|Perry Co.
|3-1
|8-9
|Clarksburg
|2-2
|4-11
|Bruceton
|1-2
|2-13
|Frank Hughes
|0-5
|1-16
District 13-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Greenfield
|4-1
|12-7
|Gleason
|3-2
|17-5
|Dresden
|2-2
|15-6
|S. Fulton
|1-3
|13-7
|Bradford
|1-3
|13-6
District 14-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Peabody
|3-0
|6-12
|JCM
|3-1
|7-8
|Humboldt
|2-2
|6-13
|Middleton
|0-0
|1-7
|Lake Co.
|1-3
|2-16
|Halls
|0-3
|1-14
District 11-AA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Stewart Co.
|5-0
|15-5
|E. Hickman
|2-2
|13-6
|Camden
|2-3
|11-10
|Hickman Co.
|2-3
|14-7
|Waverly
|0-3
|3-10
District 12-AA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Westview
|4-0
|18-2
|Gibson Co.
|3-1
|21-2
|Union City
|2-2
|13-7
|Huntingdon
|1-3
|10-9
|Milan
|0-2
|1-13
District 13-AA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Riverside
|4-0
|9-9
|Scotts Hill
|3-1
|11-6
|Bolivar
|2-1
|11-7
|Madison
|0-3
|2-16
|Adamsville
|0-3
|5-11
District 11-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|McNairy
|1-0
|14-3
|Hardin Co.
|1-0
|11-4
|Lexington
|0-1
|9-11
|Chester Co.
|0-1
|6-12
District 12-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|South Side
|2-0
|15-2
|South Gibson
|1-1
|18-5
|North Side
|0-2
|1-15
District 13-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Crockett Co.
|0-0
|13-4
|Dyer Co.
|0-0
|15-5
|Obion Co.
|0-0
|13-7
|Dyersburg
|0-0
|6-13
District 14-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Covington
|4-0
|15-8
|Munford
|3-1
|10-11
|Haywood
|2-2
|3-14
|Ripley
|1-3
|5-14
|Brighton
|0-4
|0-13
Division II-A West
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|TCA
|6-0
|16-3
|Fayette Aca.
|5-1
|18-3
|USJ
|4-2
|10-11
|Jackson Chr.
|2-4
|11-9
|Sacred Heart
|1-5
|12-7
|Tip-Rosemark
|0-6
|6-6