High school basketball box scores from Gibson County teams in Week 10

Here are the box scores from Week 10 of the high school basketball season in the Gibson County area:

SCHEDULE: Week 10 high school basketball schedule for Gibson County area

RANKINGS: Dyer County girls enter West Tennessee high school basketball rankings after Week 9

TOP GAMES: Top 5 games in Gibson County area for Week 10

TUESDAY

Boys

Milan 39, McKenzie 36

McKenzie (36) —

Milan (39) —

3-pointers: Mc – ; Mi – . Records: Mi 10-7; Mc 12-7.

South Gibson 69, Liberty 52

Liberty (52) —

South Gibson (69) —

3-pointers: L – ; SG – . Records: SG 15-8 (2-1); L 3-12 (0-3).

Peabody 65, JCM 54

JCM (54) —

Peabody (65) —

3-pointers: J – ; P – . Records: P 14-6 (3-1); J 7-13 (1-4).

Humboldt 75, Halls 65

Humboldt (75) —

Halls (65) —

3-pointers: Hu – ; Ha – . Records: Hu 8-14 (3-2); Ha 3-12 (0-4).

Girls

Gibson County 69, Union City 42

Gibson Co. 21 14 21 13 — 69 Union City 10 13 10 9 — 42

Gibson County (69) — Madison Hart 26, Evyn Cantrell 14, Goad 8, Mi. Hart 7, McVay 2, Turner 2, Lannom 2, Carroll 8.

Union City (42) — Amari Bonds 23, S. Theobald 8, M. Theobald 4, German 2, Robinson 3, Murphy 2.

3-pointers: GC – Goad 2, Cantrell 2; UC – Bonds 2, S. Theobald 2. Records: GC 21-2 (3-1); UC 13-7 (2-2).

Peabody 55, JCM 20

JCM 6 3 2 9 — 20 Peabody 8 19 16 12 — 55

JCM (20) — Pearson 9, Stinson 4, Hurt 1, Johnson 2, Hemphill 1, Webster 3.

Peabody (55) — MaKayla Skinner 18, Jamya Carter 13, Johnson 4, Luten 7, Ross 8, Brooks 5.

3-pointers: J – Pearson, Webster; P – Skinner 3, Luten, Carter. Records: P 6-12 (3-0); J 7-8 (3-1).

Greenfield 59, Bradford 45

Bradford 18 12 9 9 — 45 Greenfield 19 18 11 11 — 59

Bradford (45) — Ashlynn Rowell 12, Bane 8, Bratton 5, Johnstone 6, Walter 9, Thomas 6.

Greenfield (59) — Edie Darby 24, Paige Glisson 12, Emma Grace Alford 18, Winberry 5.

3-pointers: B – Rowell 4, Johnstone 2, Bratton; G – Darby 4, Winberry, Alford. Records: B 13-6 (1-3); G 12-7 (4-1).

Humboldt 40, Halls 32

Humboldt 9 11 10 10 — 40 Halls 9 6 5 12 — 32

Humboldt (40) — Teiona Wedley 10, Tamyra Patterson 14, Kaniya Davis 12, Shepherd 2, Austin 2.

Halls (32) –Tate 6, McKendree 5, Wright 5, Gordon 3, Apperson 4, Brown 6, Danchower 3.

3-pointers: Hu – Patterson 2; Ha – Wright 2, McKendree, Danchower. Records: Hu 6-13 (2-2); Ha 1-14 (0-3).

West Carroll 71, Clarksburg 61

W. Carroll 19 21 16 15 — 71 Clarksburg 16 21 13 11 — 61

West Carroll (71) — Amaya Thompson 15, Mia Jones 26, Kelsey Holmes 11, S. Jones 5, Winberry 6, Norman 8.

Clarksburg (61) — Cassie Blount 13, M. Abdallah 16, S. Seagraves 14, Crum 4, Car. Blount 2, Scott 6, Webb 1, Autry 5.

3-pointers: WC – M. Jones 3, Thompson, Winberry 2, Holmes 3; C – Cas. Blount 4, Autry. Records: WC 8-9 (4-0); C 4-11 (2-2).

McKenzie 59, Milan 25

McKenzie 15 28 10 6 — 59 Milan 4 3 10 8 — 25

McKenzie (59) — Briley Auvenshine 11, Savannah Davis 15, Kylie Reynolds 13, Gilbert 6, Dyer 8, Dillingham 3, Chesser 3.

Milan (25) — Ashley Williamson 10, Phinnessee 2, Currie 6, Morton 7.

3-pointers: Mc – Chesser, Dillingham, Dyer 2, Davis 3, Reynolds 3; Mi – . Records: Mc 18-1; Mi 1-13.