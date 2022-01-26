High school basketball box scores from Gibson County teams in Week 10
Here are the box scores from Week 10 of the high school basketball season in the Gibson County area:
SCHEDULE: Week 10 high school basketball schedule for Gibson County area
RANKINGS: Dyer County girls enter West Tennessee high school basketball rankings after Week 9
TOP GAMES: Top 5 games in Gibson County area for Week 10
TUESDAY
Boys
Milan 39, McKenzie 36
McKenzie (36) —
Milan (39) —
3-pointers: Mc – ; Mi – . Records: Mi 10-7; Mc 12-7.
South Gibson 69, Liberty 52
Liberty (52) —
South Gibson (69) —
3-pointers: L – ; SG – . Records: SG 15-8 (2-1); L 3-12 (0-3).
Peabody 65, JCM 54
JCM (54) —
Peabody (65) —
3-pointers: J – ; P – . Records: P 14-6 (3-1); J 7-13 (1-4).
Humboldt 75, Halls 65
Humboldt (75) —
Halls (65) —
3-pointers: Hu – ; Ha – . Records: Hu 8-14 (3-2); Ha 3-12 (0-4).
Girls
Gibson County 69, Union City 42
|Gibson Co.
|21
|14
|21
|13
|—
|69
|Union City
|10
|13
|10
|9
|—
|42
Gibson County (69) — Madison Hart 26, Evyn Cantrell 14, Goad 8, Mi. Hart 7, McVay 2, Turner 2, Lannom 2, Carroll 8.
Union City (42) — Amari Bonds 23, S. Theobald 8, M. Theobald 4, German 2, Robinson 3, Murphy 2.
3-pointers: GC – Goad 2, Cantrell 2; UC – Bonds 2, S. Theobald 2. Records: GC 21-2 (3-1); UC 13-7 (2-2).
Peabody 55, JCM 20
|JCM
|6
|3
|2
|9
|—
|20
|Peabody
|8
|19
|16
|12
|—
|55
JCM (20) — Pearson 9, Stinson 4, Hurt 1, Johnson 2, Hemphill 1, Webster 3.
Peabody (55) — MaKayla Skinner 18, Jamya Carter 13, Johnson 4, Luten 7, Ross 8, Brooks 5.
3-pointers: J – Pearson, Webster; P – Skinner 3, Luten, Carter. Records: P 6-12 (3-0); J 7-8 (3-1).
Greenfield 59, Bradford 45
|Bradford
|18
|12
|9
|9
|—
|45
|Greenfield
|19
|18
|11
|11
|—
|59
Bradford (45) — Ashlynn Rowell 12, Bane 8, Bratton 5, Johnstone 6, Walter 9, Thomas 6.
Greenfield (59) — Edie Darby 24, Paige Glisson 12, Emma Grace Alford 18, Winberry 5.
3-pointers: B – Rowell 4, Johnstone 2, Bratton; G – Darby 4, Winberry, Alford. Records: B 13-6 (1-3); G 12-7 (4-1).
Humboldt 40, Halls 32
|Humboldt
|9
|11
|10
|10
|—
|40
|Halls
|9
|6
|5
|12
|—
|32
Humboldt (40) — Teiona Wedley 10, Tamyra Patterson 14, Kaniya Davis 12, Shepherd 2, Austin 2.
Halls (32) –Tate 6, McKendree 5, Wright 5, Gordon 3, Apperson 4, Brown 6, Danchower 3.
3-pointers: Hu – Patterson 2; Ha – Wright 2, McKendree, Danchower. Records: Hu 6-13 (2-2); Ha 1-14 (0-3).
West Carroll 71, Clarksburg 61
|W. Carroll
|19
|21
|16
|15
|—
|71
|Clarksburg
|16
|21
|13
|11
|—
|61
West Carroll (71) — Amaya Thompson 15, Mia Jones 26, Kelsey Holmes 11, S. Jones 5, Winberry 6, Norman 8.
Clarksburg (61) — Cassie Blount 13, M. Abdallah 16, S. Seagraves 14, Crum 4, Car. Blount 2, Scott 6, Webb 1, Autry 5.
3-pointers: WC – M. Jones 3, Thompson, Winberry 2, Holmes 3; C – Cas. Blount 4, Autry. Records: WC 8-9 (4-0); C 4-11 (2-2).
McKenzie 59, Milan 25
|McKenzie
|15
|28
|10
|6
|—
|59
|Milan
|4
|3
|10
|8
|—
|25
McKenzie (59) — Briley Auvenshine 11, Savannah Davis 15, Kylie Reynolds 13, Gilbert 6, Dyer 8, Dillingham 3, Chesser 3.
Milan (25) — Ashley Williamson 10, Phinnessee 2, Currie 6, Morton 7.
3-pointers: Mc – Chesser, Dillingham, Dyer 2, Davis 3, Reynolds 3; Mi – . Records: Mc 18-1; Mi 1-13.