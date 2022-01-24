Dyer County girls enter West Tennessee high school basketball rankings after Week 9

COVID has hit schools across West Tennessee in the month of January, causing games to be canceled.

The worst instance of that this school year was last week in high school basketball. But there were still plenty of games played causing movement in the rankings and Dyer County jumping into the girls basketball rankings.

Here are the top 12 high school basketball teams in West Tennessee outside of Shelby County:

SCHEDULE: Week 10 high school basketball schedule for Gibson County area

Boys

1. Middleton (14-1): Results: Beat JCM, Peabody. This week: Monday vs. Bolivar; Friday vs. Halls. Last week: No. 1.

2. South Side (14-2): Results: Beat South Gibson, Liberty. This week: Tuesday at North Side; Friday at South Gibson. Last week: No. 2.

3. Fayette-Ware (15-6): Results: Beat Bolton, Raleigh Egypt. This week: Monday at Craigmont; Friday vs. Craigmont. Last week: No. 3.

4. Henry County (14-1): Results: Beat McKenzie, Union City. This week: Tuesday at Clarksville Northwest; Friday vs. Dickson County. Last week: No. 7.

5. Dyersburg (15-4): Results: Beat Chester County, McNairy Central, Halls. This week: Friday at Dyer County. Last week: No. 6.

6. Camden (16-3): Results: Beat Hickman County, East Hickman. This week: Tuesday vs. East Hickman; Friday vs. Stewart County. Last week: No. 8.

7. Sacred Heart (15-2): Results: Beat USJ, Tipton-Rosemark, TCA. This week: Tuesday vs. TCA; Friday at Fayette Academy. Last week: No. 11.

8. North Side (12-3): Results: Beat Liberty; Lost to South Gibson. This week: Tuesday vs. South Side; Friday at Liberty. Last week: No. 5.

9. Obion County (13-3): Results: Did not play. This week: Tuesday at Munford; Friday at Crockett County; Saturday vs. Adamsville. Last week: No. 7.

10. Peabody (13-6): Results: Beat Humboldt; Lost to Middleton. This week: Tuesday vs. JCM; Friday at Lake County; Saturday vs. West Carroll. Last week: No. 9.

11. West Carroll (11-3): Results: Beat Dresden. This week: Tuesday at Clarksburg; Thursday at Bruceton; Friday vs. Frank Hughes; Saturday at Peabody. Last week: No. 10.

12. Scotts Hill (13-3): Results: Beat Madison, Big Sandy. This week: Tuesday vs. Riverside; Friday at Adamsville. Last week: No. 12.

On the bubble: Bolivar (10-7); Dresden (11-6); McKenzie (11-6); South Gibson (14-8).

Girls

1. Westview (17-2): Results: Beat Union City, Gibson County. This week: Tuesday at Huntingdon; Friday vs. Milan. Last week: No. 1.

2. McKenzie (16-1): Results: Beat Henry County, Houston County. This week: Monday at Big Sandy; Tuesday at Milan; Friday at McEwen. Last week: No. 2.

3. Gibson County (20-2): Results: Beat Milan; Lost to Westview. This week: Tuesday at Union City; Thursday vs. Bartlett. Last week: No. 3.

4. South Side (14-2): Results: Beat South Gibson. This week: Tuesday at North Side; Friday at South Gibson. Last week: No. 4.

5. South Gibson (18-5): Results: Beat North Side, Collierville; Lost to South Side, McCracken County (Ky.). This week: Friday vs. South Side. Last week: No. 5.

6. Gleason (17-4): Results: Beat Greenfield, South Fulton. This week: Tuesday at Dresden; Friday vs. Bradford. Last week: No. 7.

7. TCA (15-3): Results: Beat Fayette Academy, Carroll Academy, USJ, Sacred Heart. This week: Tuesday at Sacred Heart; Friday vs. Jackson Christian. Last week: No. 8.

8. Fayette Academy (16-3): Results: Beat Jackson Christian; Lost to TCA. This week: Tuesday vs. Tipton-Rosemark; Friday vs. Sacred Heart. Last week: No. 6.

9. Crockett County (13-4): Results: Beat Lexington, Bradford. This week: Friday vs. Obion County. Last week: No. 10.

10. McNairy Central (13-3): Results: Beat Dyersburg. This week: Tuesday vs. Chester County; Friday vs. Lexington. Last week: No. 11.

11. Dyer County (15-5): Results: Beat Chester County, KIPP Academy- Memphis. This week: Friday vs. Dyersburg. Last week: Not ranked.

12. Hardin County (10-4): Results: Lost to Bolivar, Kossuth (Miss.). This week: Tuesday at Lexington; Friday vs. Chester County. Last week: No. 9.

Dropped out: Bradford (13-5).

On the bubble: Greenfield (11-7); Dresden (14-6); Scotts Hill (11-5); Union City (13-6).