Top 5 high school basketball games during Week 10 of season

So what have I learned this month? When I pick South Gibson to lose to a state-ranked team on a Friday night, Makell Melton and his Hornet teammates will prove my pick wrong.

I have picked South Gibson to lose to Dyersburg and North Side each of the past two Fridays, and the Hornets won.

Michael Odom is now 27-15 (.643 percent) this season with his picks. He went 3-2 in Week 9.

Check out the top games in Week 10:

JCM (7-7, 3-0 14-A) at Peabody (5-12, 2-0) Girls (6 p.m., Tuesday): These are the two teams still unbeaten in District 14-A play, so this game will be a big step toward learning who will be the No. 1 seed in the district tournament. Peabody is on a four-game winning streak to kick off the second half of the season.

Odom’s Pick: Peabody

South Side (14-2, 1-0 12-AAA) at South Gibson (18-5, 1-1) Girls (6 p.m., Friday): South Side won the first meeting by seven points (43-36) just last week. The Lady Hornets are going to shoot the ball better in the Hornets’ Nest, and they are coming off a win on the road at AAA Collierville. South Side’s pressure defense is always tough to break, but South Gibson has matured throughout the season.

Odom’s Pick: South Gibson

Bradford (13-5, 1-2 13-A) at Gleason (17-4, 3-1) Girls (6 p.m., Friday): Bradford won the first meeting 51-45, so the Lady Bulldogs will be looking for revenge. Gleason had a bad first quarter and just couldn’t recover. Gleason has won three straight since that loss and Alayna Anderson is playing well.

Odom’s Pick: Gleason

Milan (9-7, 2-2 12-AA) at Westview (7-8 3-0) Boys (7:15 p.m., Friday): These games kick off the second round of district games in 12-AA. Westview won the first meeting on the road 65-56. Expect Milan to come out playing better this time around, but winning in Martin is no easy task. Garner Anderson went off in the first meeting, so that is one that the Bulldogs will keep in their sights on defense.

Odom’s Pick: Westview

West Carroll (10-3) at Peabody (13-6) Boys (3:15 p.m., Saturday): This will be the third time at these two teams have played, and the Golden Tide won each of the first two meetings. Peabody won 75-69 in the Martin Lions Club Christmas Tournament and 85-76 on Jan. 15. In the last meeting, Peabody’s Malik Ganaway, Jason Hunt, DeMarkus Kee and Derek Kee had balanced scoring to get the win, while West Carroll’s Jalen Anglin scored over 30 points.

Odom’s Pick: Peabody