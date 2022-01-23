Gibson County high school basketball games for Jan. 24-29

Week 10 of the high school basketball season is here. Check out the full high school basketball schedule for the Gibson County area:

TUESDAY

6 p.m. — McKenzie at Milan; Liberty at South Gibson (boys only); Gibson County at Union City; JCM at Peabody; Bradford at Greenfield; Humboldt at Halls; West Carroll at Clarksburg

THURSDAY

6 p.m. – West Carroll at Bruceton; Bartlett at Gibson County (girls only)

FRIDAY

6 p.m. — Milan at Westview; South Side at South Gibson; Peabody at Lake County; Bradford at Gleason; Humboldt at JCM; Frank Hughes at West Carroll

SATURDAY

2 p.m. — West Carroll at Peabody