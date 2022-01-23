 Skip to content

Gibson County high school basketball games for Jan. 24-29

Peabody’s A’Nayah Ross (13) goes up for a layup against Humboldt in a high school girls basketball game on Jan. 18, 2022.

Week 10 of the high school basketball season is here. Check out the full high school basketball schedule for the Gibson County area:

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. — McKenzie at Milan; Liberty at South Gibson (boys only); Gibson County at Union City; JCM at Peabody; Bradford at Greenfield; Humboldt at Halls; West Carroll at Clarksburg

THURSDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. – West Carroll at Bruceton; Bartlett at Gibson County (girls only)

FRIDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. — Milan at Westview; South Side at South Gibson; Peabody at Lake County; Bradford at Gleason; Humboldt at JCM; Frank Hughes at West Carroll

SATURDAY

High School Basketball

2 p.m. — West Carroll at Peabody

