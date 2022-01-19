West Tennessee high school basketball district standings during Week 9

Here are the updated high school basketball district standings for West Tennessee during Week 9 of the 2020-21 season:

BOYS

District 11-A

Dist. Over. Houston Co. 2-0 6-9 McKenzie 1-0 10-6 Big Sandy 0-1 5-9 McEwen 0-2 4-14

District 12-A

Dist. Over. West Carroll 3-0 11-3 Perry Co. 2-1 10-6 Frank Hughes 2-2 5-9 Clarksburg 1-2 3-11 Bruceton 0-3 2-12

District 13-A

Dist. Over. Bradford 3-0 9-7 Dresden 2-0 9-6 Greenfield 2-1 5-11 Gleason 0-3 9-9 S. Fulton 0-3 1-16

District 14-A

Dist. Over. Middleton 3-0 13-1 Peabody 2-0 13-5 Lake Co. 1-1 7-3 Humboldt 1-2 6-14 Halls 0-1 3-9 JCM 0-3 6-12

District 11-AA

Dist. Over. Camden 3-0 15-3 Stewart Co. 1-1 10-8 Hickman Co. 1-1 6-11 E. Hickman 0-1 4-13 Waverly 0-2 10-3

District 12-AA

Dist. Over. Westview 2-0 7-8 Union City 2-1 6-12 Gibson Co. 1-1 9-8 Milan 1-2 8-7 Huntingdon 0-2 6-11

District 13-AA

Dist. Over. Bolivar 2-0 8-6 Riverside 2-0 4-12 Scotts Hill 2-1 12-3 Madison 0-2 1-17 Adamsville 0-2 3-12

District 11-AAA

Dist. Over. McNairy 0-0 9-7 Lexington 0-0 9-10 Hardin Co. 0-0 6-5 Chester Co. 0-0 6-11

District 12-AAA

Dist. Over. South Side 1-0 13-2 North Side 1-0 12-2 South Gibson 0-1 13-7 Liberty 0-1 3-10

District 13-AAA

Dist. Over. Obion Co. 0-0 13-3 Dyersburg 0-0 13-4 Crockett Co. 0-0 9-9 Dyer Co. 0-0 6-8

District 14-AAA

Dist. Over. Covington 2-0 8-7 Ripley 2-1 10-11 Haywood 1-1 7-9 Munford 1-2 8-7 Brighton 0-2 4-11

Division II-A West

Dist. Over. Sacred Heart 3-0 13-2 Tip-Rosemark 3-0 5-2 TCA 2-1 11-7 USJ 2-1 6-5 Jackson Chr. 0-4 6-12 Fayette Aca. 0-4 8-9

GIRLS

District 11-A

Dist. Over. Houston Co. 2-0 11-4 McKenzie 0-0 15-1 McEwen 0-1 9-8 Big Sandy 0-1 3-10

District 12-A

Dist. Over. West Carroll 3-0 7-9 Perry Co. 2-1 7-9 Clarksburg 2-1 4-10 Bruceton 1-2 2-12 Frank Hughes 0-4 0-12

District 13-A

Dist. Over. Gleason 2-1 16-4 Greenfield 2-1 10-7 Dresden 1-1 13-5 S. Fulton 1-2 11-6 Bradford 1-2 12-4

District 14-A

Dist. Over. JCM 2-0 6-7 Peabody 2-0 5-12 Middleton 0-0 1-7 Halls 0-0 1-10 Humboldt 0-2 4-13 Lake Co. 0-2 1-14

District 11-AA

Dist. Over. Stewart Co. 2-0 12-5 Camden 2-1 11-8 Hickman Co. 1-1 13-5 E. Hickman 0-1 11-5 Waverly 0-2 3-8

District 12-AA

Dist. Over. Gibson Co. 2-0 20-1 Westview 2-0 16-2 Union City 2-1 12-6 Milan 0-1 1-11 Huntingdon 0-2 9-8

District 13-AA

Dist. Over. Scotts Hill 3-0 10-5 Riverside 2-0 7-9 Bolivar 1-1 9-7 Madison 0-2 2-15 Adamsville 0-3 5-11

District 11-AAA

Dist. Over. Hardin Co. 0-0 10-2 McNairy 0-0 12-3 Lexington 0-0 9-10 Chester Co. 0-0 6-10

District 12-AAA

Dist. Over. South Side 1-0 14-2 South Gibson 0-1 16-4 North Side 0-0 1-13

District 13-AAA

Dist. Over. Crockett Co. 0-0 12-4 Dyer Co. 0-0 13-5 Obion Co. 0-0 12-7 Dyersburg 0-0 5-12

District 14-AAA

Dist. Over. Covington 2-0 13-8 Munford 2-1 8-10 Haywood 1-1 2-13 Ripley 1-2 5-13 Brighton 0-2 0-11

Division II-A West