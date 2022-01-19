West Tennessee high school basketball district standings during Week 9

West Carroll’s JaQuan Adkins shoots a free throw against Peabody on Jan. 15, 2022.
Here are the updated high school basketball district standings for West Tennessee during Week 9 of the 2020-21 season:
BOYS
District 11-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Houston Co.
|2-0
|6-9
|McKenzie
|1-0
|10-6
|Big Sandy
|0-1
|5-9
|McEwen
|0-2
|4-14
District 12-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|West Carroll
|3-0
|11-3
|Perry Co.
|2-1
|10-6
|Frank Hughes
|2-2
|5-9
|Clarksburg
|1-2
|3-11
|Bruceton
|0-3
|2-12
District 13-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Bradford
|3-0
|9-7
|Dresden
|2-0
|9-6
|Greenfield
|2-1
|5-11
|Gleason
|0-3
|9-9
|S. Fulton
|0-3
|1-16
District 14-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Middleton
|3-0
|13-1
|Peabody
|2-0
|13-5
|Lake Co.
|1-1
|7-3
|Humboldt
|1-2
|6-14
|Halls
|0-1
|3-9
|JCM
|0-3
|6-12
District 11-AA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Camden
|3-0
|15-3
|Stewart Co.
|1-1
|10-8
|Hickman Co.
|1-1
|6-11
|E. Hickman
|0-1
|4-13
|Waverly
|0-2
|10-3
District 12-AA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Westview
|2-0
|7-8
|Union City
|2-1
|6-12
|Gibson Co.
|1-1
|9-8
|Milan
|1-2
|8-7
|Huntingdon
|0-2
|6-11
District 13-AA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Bolivar
|2-0
|8-6
|Riverside
|2-0
|4-12
|Scotts Hill
|2-1
|12-3
|Madison
|0-2
|1-17
|Adamsville
|0-2
|3-12
District 11-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|McNairy
|0-0
|9-7
|Lexington
|0-0
|9-10
|Hardin Co.
|0-0
|6-5
|Chester Co.
|0-0
|6-11
District 12-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|South Side
|1-0
|13-2
|North Side
|1-0
|12-2
|South Gibson
|0-1
|13-7
|Liberty
|0-1
|3-10
District 13-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Obion Co.
|0-0
|13-3
|Dyersburg
|0-0
|13-4
|Crockett Co.
|0-0
|9-9
|Dyer Co.
|0-0
|6-8
District 14-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Covington
|2-0
|8-7
|Ripley
|2-1
|10-11
|Haywood
|1-1
|7-9
|Munford
|1-2
|8-7
|Brighton
|0-2
|4-11
Division II-A West
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Sacred Heart
|3-0
|13-2
|Tip-Rosemark
|3-0
|5-2
|TCA
|2-1
|11-7
|USJ
|2-1
|6-5
|Jackson Chr.
|0-4
|6-12
|Fayette Aca.
|0-4
|8-9
GIRLS
District 11-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Houston Co.
|2-0
|11-4
|McKenzie
|0-0
|15-1
|McEwen
|0-1
|9-8
|Big Sandy
|0-1
|3-10
District 12-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|West Carroll
|3-0
|7-9
|Perry Co.
|2-1
|7-9
|Clarksburg
|2-1
|4-10
|Bruceton
|1-2
|2-12
|Frank Hughes
|0-4
|0-12
District 13-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Gleason
|2-1
|16-4
|Greenfield
|2-1
|10-7
|Dresden
|1-1
|13-5
|S. Fulton
|1-2
|11-6
|Bradford
|1-2
|12-4
District 14-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|JCM
|2-0
|6-7
|Peabody
|2-0
|5-12
|Middleton
|0-0
|1-7
|Halls
|0-0
|1-10
|Humboldt
|0-2
|4-13
|Lake Co.
|0-2
|1-14
District 11-AA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Stewart Co.
|2-0
|12-5
|Camden
|2-1
|11-8
|Hickman Co.
|1-1
|13-5
|E. Hickman
|0-1
|11-5
|Waverly
|0-2
|3-8
District 12-AA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Gibson Co.
|2-0
|20-1
|Westview
|2-0
|16-2
|Union City
|2-1
|12-6
|Milan
|0-1
|1-11
|Huntingdon
|0-2
|9-8
District 13-AA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Scotts Hill
|3-0
|10-5
|Riverside
|2-0
|7-9
|Bolivar
|1-1
|9-7
|Madison
|0-2
|2-15
|Adamsville
|0-3
|5-11
District 11-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Hardin Co.
|0-0
|10-2
|McNairy
|0-0
|12-3
|Lexington
|0-0
|9-10
|Chester Co.
|0-0
|6-10
District 12-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|South Side
|1-0
|14-2
|South Gibson
|0-1
|16-4
|North Side
|0-0
|1-13
District 13-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Crockett Co.
|0-0
|12-4
|Dyer Co.
|0-0
|13-5
|Obion Co.
|0-0
|12-7
|Dyersburg
|0-0
|5-12
District 14-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Covington
|2-0
|13-8
|Munford
|2-1
|8-10
|Haywood
|1-1
|2-13
|Ripley
|1-2
|5-13
|Brighton
|0-2
|0-11
Division II-A West
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|TCA
|3-0
|13-3
|Fayette Aca.
|2-1
|15-3
|USJ
|2-1
|8-10
|Jackson Chr.
|2-2
|11-7
|Sacred Heart
|0-2
|11-4
|Tip-Rosemark
|0-3
|6-3