 Skip to content

West Tennessee high school basketball district standings during Week 9

| |

West Carroll’s JaQuan Adkins shoots a free throw against Peabody on Jan. 15, 2022.

Here are the updated high school basketball district standings for West Tennessee during Week 9 of the 2020-21 season:

SCHEDULE: Week 9 high school basketball schedule for the Gibson County area

RANKINGS: Bradford girls, Sacred Heart boys ranked in West Tennessee Basketball Rankings after Week 8

TOP GAMES: Top 5 games involving Gibson County teams during Week 9

BOX SCORES: Box scores from Gibson County area teams during Week 9 play

BOYS

District 11-A

Dist. Over.
Houston Co. 2-0 6-9
McKenzie 1-0 10-6
Big Sandy 0-1 5-9
McEwen 0-2 4-14

District 12-A

Dist. Over.
West Carroll 3-0 11-3
Perry Co. 2-1 10-6
Frank Hughes 2-2 5-9
Clarksburg 1-2 3-11
Bruceton 0-3 2-12

District 13-A

Dist. Over.
Bradford 3-0 9-7
Dresden 2-0 9-6
Greenfield 2-1 5-11
Gleason 0-3 9-9
S. Fulton 0-3 1-16

District 14-A

Dist. Over.
Middleton 3-0 13-1
Peabody 2-0 13-5
Lake Co. 1-1 7-3
Humboldt 1-2 6-14
Halls 0-1 3-9
JCM 0-3 6-12

District 11-AA

Dist. Over.
Camden 3-0 15-3
Stewart Co. 1-1 10-8
Hickman Co. 1-1 6-11
E. Hickman 0-1 4-13
Waverly 0-2 10-3

District 12-AA

Dist. Over.
Westview 2-0 7-8
Union City 2-1 6-12
Gibson Co. 1-1 9-8
Milan 1-2 8-7
Huntingdon 0-2 6-11

District 13-AA

Dist. Over.
Bolivar 2-0 8-6
Riverside 2-0 4-12
Scotts Hill 2-1 12-3
Madison 0-2 1-17
Adamsville 0-2 3-12

District 11-AAA

Dist. Over.
McNairy 0-0 9-7
Lexington 0-0 9-10
Hardin Co. 0-0 6-5
Chester Co. 0-0 6-11

District 12-AAA

Dist. Over.
South Side 1-0 13-2
North Side 1-0 12-2
South Gibson 0-1 13-7
Liberty 0-1 3-10

District 13-AAA

Dist. Over.
Obion Co. 0-0 13-3
Dyersburg 0-0 13-4
Crockett Co. 0-0 9-9
Dyer Co. 0-0 6-8

District 14-AAA

Dist. Over.
Covington 2-0 8-7
Ripley 2-1 10-11
Haywood 1-1 7-9
Munford 1-2 8-7
Brighton 0-2 4-11

Division II-A West

Dist. Over.
Sacred Heart 3-0 13-2
Tip-Rosemark 3-0 5-2
TCA 2-1 11-7
USJ 2-1 6-5
Jackson Chr. 0-4 6-12
Fayette Aca. 0-4 8-9

GIRLS

District 11-A

Dist. Over.
Houston Co. 2-0 11-4
McKenzie 0-0 15-1
McEwen 0-1 9-8
Big Sandy 0-1 3-10

District 12-A

Dist. Over.
West Carroll 3-0 7-9
Perry Co. 2-1 7-9
Clarksburg 2-1 4-10
Bruceton 1-2 2-12
Frank Hughes 0-4 0-12

District 13-A

Dist. Over.
Gleason 2-1 16-4
Greenfield 2-1 10-7
Dresden 1-1 13-5
S. Fulton 1-2 11-6
Bradford 1-2 12-4

District 14-A

Dist. Over.
JCM 2-0 6-7
Peabody 2-0 5-12
Middleton 0-0 1-7
Halls 0-0 1-10
Humboldt 0-2 4-13
Lake Co. 0-2 1-14

District 11-AA

Dist. Over.
Stewart Co. 2-0 12-5
Camden 2-1 11-8
Hickman Co. 1-1 13-5
E. Hickman 0-1 11-5
Waverly 0-2 3-8

District 12-AA

Dist. Over.
Gibson Co. 2-0 20-1
Westview 2-0 16-2
Union City 2-1 12-6
Milan 0-1 1-11
Huntingdon 0-2 9-8

District 13-AA

Dist. Over.
Scotts Hill 3-0 10-5
Riverside 2-0 7-9
Bolivar 1-1 9-7
Madison 0-2 2-15
Adamsville 0-3 5-11

District 11-AAA

Dist. Over.
Hardin Co. 0-0 10-2
McNairy 0-0 12-3
Lexington 0-0 9-10
Chester Co. 0-0 6-10

District 12-AAA

Dist. Over.
South Side 1-0 14-2
South Gibson 0-1 16-4
North Side 0-0 1-13

District 13-AAA

Dist. Over.
Crockett Co. 0-0 12-4
Dyer Co. 0-0 13-5
Obion Co. 0-0 12-7
Dyersburg 0-0 5-12

District 14-AAA

Dist. Over.
Covington 2-0 13-8
Munford 2-1 8-10
Haywood 1-1 2-13
Ripley 1-2 5-13
Brighton 0-2 0-11

Division II-A West

Dist. Over.
TCA 3-0 13-3
Fayette Aca. 2-1 15-3
USJ 2-1 8-10
Jackson Chr. 2-2 11-7
Sacred Heart 0-2 11-4
Tip-Rosemark 0-3 6-3

 

Posted in Breaking News, Humboldt Chronicle - Sports, Sports, Trenton Gazette - Sports, Tri-City Reporter – Sports and tagged

Leave a Comment