High school basketball box scores from Gibson County teams in Week 9

Here are the box scores from Week 9 of the high school basketball season in the Gibson County area:

TUESDAY

BOYS

Milan 57, Gibson County 52

Milan 14 15 13 15 — 57 Gibson Co. 6 12 13 21 — 52

Milan (57) — Jodarius Robinson 16, D’Yonte Lumpkin 13, Arnold 3, Yates 4, Jones 1, Scott 3, Tharpe 8, Pruitt 3, Westbrooks 6.

Gibson County (52) — Ethan Turner 25, AT Elliott, Leke 3, Allen 4, Reynolds 9.

3-pointers: M – Arnold, Scott, Pruitt, Westbrooks 2; GC – Elliott, Reynolds. Records: M 8-7 (1-2); GC 9-8 (1-1).

South Side 53, South Gibson 38

S. Gibson 8 14 9 7 — 38 S. Side 11 12 19 9 — 53

South Gibson (38) — Makell Melton 13, Clark 2, Lockett 8, Brantley 6, Robbins 9.

South Side (53) — Jaylan Cole 14, Sain 9, Ward 9, Smith 9, Baker 4, Anderson 4, Collier 2, Martin 2.

3-pointers: SG – Robbins 3, Brantley; SS – Smith 3, Ward. Records: SG 13-7 (0-1); SS 13-2 (1-0).

Peabody 79, Humboldt 39

Peabody 28 21 20 10 — 79 Humboldt 10 6 17 6 — 39

Peabody (79) — DeMarkus Kee 17, Jason Hunt 26, Derek Kee 14, Malik Ganaway 10, Brown 6, Bonds 6.

Humboldt (39) — Kylan Johnson 10, Taylor 4, Ke. Johnson 3, Patterson 5, Agnew 3.

3-pointers: P – DeM. Kee 4, Hunt 2, Bonds 2; H – Ke. Johnson. Records: P 13-5 (2-0); H 6-14 (1-2).

Bradford 56, South Fulton 45

Bradford (56) — Jayden Street 24, Bryce Arnold 12, Cameron Oglesby 10, Sharp 6, Siddell 6, Cates 5, Brauer 2, Richardson 1.

South Fulton (45) — Conner Allen 19, Brady McFarland 19, Cirkles 7, Alexander 5, Cromika 3, Hannon 2, Riddle 1.

Records: B 9-7 (3-0); SF 1-16 (0-3).

GIRLS

Gibson County 79, Milan 13

Milan 6 2 2 3 — 13 Gibson Co. 25 24 12 18 — 79

Milan (13) — Kaidence Morton 4, Melissa Currie 5, Akayah Hyde 4.

Gibson County (79) — Micah Hart 12, Evyn Cantrell 13, Madison Hart 11, Goad 3, Thompson 6, Kemp 8, McVay 3, Turner 8, Lannom 6, Carroll 4, Carson 5.

3-pointers: GC – Goad, Cantrell, Carson. Records: GC 20-1 (2-0); M 1-11 (0-1).

Peabody 43, Humboldt 36

Peabody 7 11 13 13 — 43 Humboldt 7 10 10 13 — 36

Peabody (43) — Johnson 5, Ma. Cliff 4, Luten 7, Skinner 8, Wofford 4, Mo. Cliff 2, Ross 7, Brooks 2, Carter 1, Stewart 3.

Humboldt (36) — Kirsten Shepherd 10, Wedley 8, Patterson 6, Davis 7, Austin 2, Sangster 3.

3-pointers: P – Skinner 2, Luten, Johnson; H – Wedley. Records: P 5-12 (2-0); H 4-13 (0-2).

South Fulton 56, Bradford 45

Bradford 8 14 16 7 — 45 S. Fulton 14 12 12 18 — 56

Bradford (45) — Sarah Bane 14, Rebecca Walter 18, Bratton 7, Thomas 6.

South Fulton (56) — Sophie Hodges 21, Maddie Gray 14, An. Gore 7, Au. Gore 2, Mayo 6, McFarland 4, Barday 2.

3-pointers: B – Bane, Bratton; SF – An. Gore, Gray 2. Records: B 12-4 (1-2); SF 11-6 (1-2).

Dresden 61, West Carroll 36

Dresden 18 11 14 18 — 61 W. Carroll 15 9 5 7 — 36

Dresden (61) — Lucy Curry 14, Maggie Oliver 13, Paisley Pittman 12, H. Jarred 5, Waycaster 2, Spaulding 2, K. Jarred 5, Bone 6, Mathi 2.

West Carroll (36) — Erin Norman 12, Radar 1, S. Jnes 8, M. Jones 9, Holmes 2, Ross 4.

3-pointers: D – Olivar 3, H. Jarred, Curry, K. Jarred, Bone; WC – M. Jones, Norman 3. Records: D 13-5; WC 7-9.