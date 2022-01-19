High school basketball box scores from Gibson County teams in Week 9
Here are the box scores from Week 9 of the high school basketball season in the Gibson County area:
TUESDAY
BOYS
Milan 57, Gibson County 52
|Milan
|14
|15
|13
|15
|—
|57
|Gibson Co.
|6
|12
|13
|21
|—
|52
Milan (57) — Jodarius Robinson 16, D’Yonte Lumpkin 13, Arnold 3, Yates 4, Jones 1, Scott 3, Tharpe 8, Pruitt 3, Westbrooks 6.
Gibson County (52) — Ethan Turner 25, AT Elliott, Leke 3, Allen 4, Reynolds 9.
3-pointers: M – Arnold, Scott, Pruitt, Westbrooks 2; GC – Elliott, Reynolds. Records: M 8-7 (1-2); GC 9-8 (1-1).
South Side 53, South Gibson 38
|S. Gibson
|8
|14
|9
|7
|—
|38
|S. Side
|11
|12
|19
|9
|—
|53
South Gibson (38) — Makell Melton 13, Clark 2, Lockett 8, Brantley 6, Robbins 9.
South Side (53) — Jaylan Cole 14, Sain 9, Ward 9, Smith 9, Baker 4, Anderson 4, Collier 2, Martin 2.
3-pointers: SG – Robbins 3, Brantley; SS – Smith 3, Ward. Records: SG 13-7 (0-1); SS 13-2 (1-0).
Peabody 79, Humboldt 39
|Peabody
|28
|21
|20
|10
|—
|79
|Humboldt
|10
|6
|17
|6
|—
|39
Peabody (79) — DeMarkus Kee 17, Jason Hunt 26, Derek Kee 14, Malik Ganaway 10, Brown 6, Bonds 6.
Humboldt (39) — Kylan Johnson 10, Taylor 4, Ke. Johnson 3, Patterson 5, Agnew 3.
3-pointers: P – DeM. Kee 4, Hunt 2, Bonds 2; H – Ke. Johnson. Records: P 13-5 (2-0); H 6-14 (1-2).
Bradford 56, South Fulton 45
Bradford (56) — Jayden Street 24, Bryce Arnold 12, Cameron Oglesby 10, Sharp 6, Siddell 6, Cates 5, Brauer 2, Richardson 1.
South Fulton (45) — Conner Allen 19, Brady McFarland 19, Cirkles 7, Alexander 5, Cromika 3, Hannon 2, Riddle 1.
Records: B 9-7 (3-0); SF 1-16 (0-3).
GIRLS
Gibson County 79, Milan 13
|Milan
|6
|2
|2
|3
|—
|13
|Gibson Co.
|25
|24
|12
|18
|—
|79
Milan (13) — Kaidence Morton 4, Melissa Currie 5, Akayah Hyde 4.
Gibson County (79) — Micah Hart 12, Evyn Cantrell 13, Madison Hart 11, Goad 3, Thompson 6, Kemp 8, McVay 3, Turner 8, Lannom 6, Carroll 4, Carson 5.
3-pointers: GC – Goad, Cantrell, Carson. Records: GC 20-1 (2-0); M 1-11 (0-1).
Peabody 43, Humboldt 36
|Peabody
|7
|11
|13
|13
|—
|43
|Humboldt
|7
|10
|10
|13
|—
|36
Peabody (43) — Johnson 5, Ma. Cliff 4, Luten 7, Skinner 8, Wofford 4, Mo. Cliff 2, Ross 7, Brooks 2, Carter 1, Stewart 3.
Humboldt (36) — Kirsten Shepherd 10, Wedley 8, Patterson 6, Davis 7, Austin 2, Sangster 3.
3-pointers: P – Skinner 2, Luten, Johnson; H – Wedley. Records: P 5-12 (2-0); H 4-13 (0-2).
South Fulton 56, Bradford 45
|Bradford
|8
|14
|16
|7
|—
|45
|S. Fulton
|14
|12
|12
|18
|—
|56
Bradford (45) — Sarah Bane 14, Rebecca Walter 18, Bratton 7, Thomas 6.
South Fulton (56) — Sophie Hodges 21, Maddie Gray 14, An. Gore 7, Au. Gore 2, Mayo 6, McFarland 4, Barday 2.
3-pointers: B – Bane, Bratton; SF – An. Gore, Gray 2. Records: B 12-4 (1-2); SF 11-6 (1-2).
Dresden 61, West Carroll 36
|Dresden
|18
|11
|14
|18
|—
|61
|W. Carroll
|15
|9
|5
|7
|—
|36
Dresden (61) — Lucy Curry 14, Maggie Oliver 13, Paisley Pittman 12, H. Jarred 5, Waycaster 2, Spaulding 2, K. Jarred 5, Bone 6, Mathi 2.
West Carroll (36) — Erin Norman 12, Radar 1, S. Jnes 8, M. Jones 9, Holmes 2, Ross 4.
3-pointers: D – Olivar 3, H. Jarred, Curry, K. Jarred, Bone; WC – M. Jones, Norman 3. Records: D 13-5; WC 7-9.