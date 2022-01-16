Gibson County high school basketball games for Jan. 17-22

Week 9 of the high school basketball season is here. Check out the full high school basketball schedule for the Gibson County area:

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. — Milan at Gibson County; South Gibson at South Side; Peabody at Humboldt; Bradford at South Fulton; Dresden at West Carroll

THURSDAY

High School Basketball

7 p.m. – McCracken County (Ky.) at South Gibson (girls only)

FRIDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. — Huntingdon at Milan; North Side at South Gibson; Peabody at Middleton; West Carroll at Bruceton; Westview at Gibson County; Crockett County at Bradford; Humboldt at Lake County

SATURDAY

High School Basketball

5 p.m. — Lake County at Bradford; South Gibson at Collierville