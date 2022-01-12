West Tennessee high school basketball district standings during Week 8

Peabody’s Makayla Skinner (5) shoots a free throw against Lake County n Jan. 11, 2022.
Here are the updated high school basketball district standings for West Tennessee during Week 8 of the 2020-21 season:
SCHEDULE: Week 8 high school basketball schedule for the Gibson County area
RANKINGS: West Tennessee High School Basketball rankings for Week 8
TOP GAMES: Top 5 Week 8 high school basketball games involving Gibson County teams
BOX SCORES: Week 8 high school basketball box scores for Gibson County area
BOYS
District 11-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Houston Co.
|1-0
|4-8
|McKenzie
|0-0
|9-5
|Big Sandy
|0-0
|5-8
|McEwen
|0-1
|4-13
District 12-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|West Carroll
|2-0
|8-2
|Perry Co.
|1-0
|9-5
|Clarksburg
|1-1
|3-10
|Bruceton
|0-1
|2-10
|Frank Hughes
|0-2
|2-9
District 13-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Dresden
|2-0
|9-5
|Bradford
|2-0
|7-7
|Greenfield
|0-1
|3-11
|S. Fulton
|0-1
|1-14
|Gleason
|0-2
|8-8
District 14-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Middleton
|1-0
|11-1
|Peabody
|1-0
|11-5
|Humboldt
|1-0
|6-12
|Lake Co.
|0-1
|6-2
|JCM
|0-1
|5-10
|Halls
|0-1
|3-9
District 11-AA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Camden
|1-0
|13-3
|Waverly
|0-0
|10-1
|Hickman Co.
|0-0
|5-9
|E. Hickman
|0-0
|4-11
|Stewart Co.
|0-1
|8-7
District 12-AA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Westview
|1-0
|6-8
|Union City
|1-0
|5-11
|Gibson Co.
|0-0
|8-7
|Milan
|0-1
|7-6
|Huntingdon
|0-1
|6-10
District 13-AA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Scotts Hill
|1-0
|10-2
|Riverside
|1-0
|3-11
|Bolivar
|0-0
|6-6
|Adamsville
|0-1
|3-10
|Madison
|0-1
|1-15
District 11-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|McNairy
|0-0
|9-5
|Lexington
|0-0
|9-7
|Hardin Co.
|0-0
|6-5
|Chester Co.
|0-0
|6-9
District 12-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|South Side
|0-0
|10-2
|North Side
|0-0
|9-2
|South Gibson
|0-0
|12-6
|Liberty
|0-0
|2-9
District 13-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Obion Co.
|0-0
|13-2
|Dyersburg
|0-0
|12-3
|Dyer Co.
|0-0
|6-7
|Crockett Co.
|0-0
|7-9
District 14-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Ripley
|1-0
|9-9
|Haywood
|1-0
|7-8
|Covington
|0-0
|5-6
|Munford
|0-1
|7-6
|Brighton
|0-1
|4-9
Division II-A West
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Sacred Heart
|1-0
|11-2
|Tip-Rosemark
|1-0
|3-2
|TCA
|1-0
|9-6
|USJ
|0-0
|4-4
|Jackson Chr.
|0-1
|6-9
|Fayette Aca.
|0-2
|7-7
GIRLS
District 11-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Houston Co.
|1-0
|10-4
|McKenzie
|0-0
|14-1
|Big Sandy
|0-0
|3-9
|McEwen
|0-1
|9-8
District 12-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|West Carroll
|2-0
|6-7
|Perry Co.
|1-0
|6-8
|Clarksburg
|1-1
|3-10
|Bruceton
|0-1
|1-11
|Frank Hughes
|0-2
|0-10
District 13-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Greenfield
|1-0
|9-6
|Bradford
|1-1
|11-3
|Gleason
|1-1
|14-4
|Dresden
|1-1
|12-5
|S. Fulton
|0-1
|10-5
District 14-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|JCM
|1-0
|5-6
|Peabody
|1-0
|3-12
|Middleton
|0-0
|1-7
|Halls
|0-0
|1-10
|Humboldt
|0-1
|3-12
|Lake Co.
|0-1
|1-12
District 11-AA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Stewart Co.
|1-0
|11-5
|Hickman Co.
|0-0
|12-3
|E. Hickman
|0-0
|11-4
|Waverly
|0-0
|3-6
|Camden
|0-1
|9-8
District 12-AA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Union City
|2-0
|12-5
|Westview
|1-0
|15-2
|Gibson Co.
|0-0
|18-1
|Huntingdon
|0-1
|9-7
|Milan
|0-0
|1-10
District 13-AA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Scotts Hill
|1-0
|8-4
|Riverside
|1-0
|5-9
|Bolivar
|0-0
|8-6
|Adamsville
|0-1
|5-9
|Madison
|0-1
|1-14
District 11-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Hardin Co.
|0-0
|10-2
|McNairy
|0-0
|10-3
|Lexington
|0-0
|7-9
|Chester Co.
|0-0
|5-10
District 12-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|South Gibson
|0-0
|15-3
|South Side
|0-0
|11-2
|North Side
|0-0
|1-11
District 13-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Crockett Co.
|0-0
|11-4
|Dyer Co.
|0-0
|12-5
|Obion Co.
|0-0
|12-5
|Dyersburg
|0-0
|5-10
District 14-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Munford
|1-0
|6-9
|Haywood
|1-0
|2-12
|Covington
|0-0
|11-7
|Ripley
|0-1
|4-10
|Brighton
|0-1
|0-10
Division II-A West
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Fayette Aca.
|1-0
|13-2
|USJ
|1-0
|7-9
|TCA
|1-0
|10-3
|Sacred Heart
|0-0
|10-2
|Tip-Rosemark
|0-1
|6-1
|Jackson Chr.
|0-2
|9-7