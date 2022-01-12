West Tennessee high school basketball district standings during Week 8

Here are the updated high school basketball district standings for West Tennessee during Week 8 of the 2020-21 season:

BOYS

District 11-A

Dist. Over. Houston Co. 1-0 4-8 McKenzie 0-0 9-5 Big Sandy 0-0 5-8 McEwen 0-1 4-13

District 12-A

Dist. Over. West Carroll 2-0 8-2 Perry Co. 1-0 9-5 Clarksburg 1-1 3-10 Bruceton 0-1 2-10 Frank Hughes 0-2 2-9

District 13-A

Dist. Over. Dresden 2-0 9-5 Bradford 2-0 7-7 Greenfield 0-1 3-11 S. Fulton 0-1 1-14 Gleason 0-2 8-8

District 14-A

Dist. Over. Middleton 1-0 11-1 Peabody 1-0 11-5 Humboldt 1-0 6-12 Lake Co. 0-1 6-2 JCM 0-1 5-10 Halls 0-1 3-9

District 11-AA

Dist. Over. Camden 1-0 13-3 Waverly 0-0 10-1 Hickman Co. 0-0 5-9 E. Hickman 0-0 4-11 Stewart Co. 0-1 8-7

District 12-AA

Dist. Over. Westview 1-0 6-8 Union City 1-0 5-11 Gibson Co. 0-0 8-7 Milan 0-1 7-6 Huntingdon 0-1 6-10

District 13-AA

Dist. Over. Scotts Hill 1-0 10-2 Riverside 1-0 3-11 Bolivar 0-0 6-6 Adamsville 0-1 3-10 Madison 0-1 1-15

District 11-AAA

Dist. Over. McNairy 0-0 9-5 Lexington 0-0 9-7 Hardin Co. 0-0 6-5 Chester Co. 0-0 6-9

District 12-AAA

Dist. Over. South Side 0-0 10-2 North Side 0-0 9-2 South Gibson 0-0 12-6 Liberty 0-0 2-9

District 13-AAA

Dist. Over. Obion Co. 0-0 13-2 Dyersburg 0-0 12-3 Dyer Co. 0-0 6-7 Crockett Co. 0-0 7-9

District 14-AAA

Dist. Over. Ripley 1-0 9-9 Haywood 1-0 7-8 Covington 0-0 5-6 Munford 0-1 7-6 Brighton 0-1 4-9

Division II-A West

Dist. Over. Sacred Heart 1-0 11-2 Tip-Rosemark 1-0 3-2 TCA 1-0 9-6 USJ 0-0 4-4 Jackson Chr. 0-1 6-9 Fayette Aca. 0-2 7-7

GIRLS

District 11-A

Dist. Over. Houston Co. 1-0 10-4 McKenzie 0-0 14-1 Big Sandy 0-0 3-9 McEwen 0-1 9-8

District 12-A

Dist. Over. West Carroll 2-0 6-7 Perry Co. 1-0 6-8 Clarksburg 1-1 3-10 Bruceton 0-1 1-11 Frank Hughes 0-2 0-10

District 13-A

Dist. Over. Greenfield 1-0 9-6 Bradford 1-1 11-3 Gleason 1-1 14-4 Dresden 1-1 12-5 S. Fulton 0-1 10-5

District 14-A

Dist. Over. JCM 1-0 5-6 Peabody 1-0 3-12 Middleton 0-0 1-7 Halls 0-0 1-10 Humboldt 0-1 3-12 Lake Co. 0-1 1-12

District 11-AA

Dist. Over. Stewart Co. 1-0 11-5 Hickman Co. 0-0 12-3 E. Hickman 0-0 11-4 Waverly 0-0 3-6 Camden 0-1 9-8

District 12-AA

Dist. Over. Union City 2-0 12-5 Westview 1-0 15-2 Gibson Co. 0-0 18-1 Huntingdon 0-1 9-7 Milan 0-0 1-10

District 13-AA

Dist. Over. Scotts Hill 1-0 8-4 Riverside 1-0 5-9 Bolivar 0-0 8-6 Adamsville 0-1 5-9 Madison 0-1 1-14

District 11-AAA

Dist. Over. Hardin Co. 0-0 10-2 McNairy 0-0 10-3 Lexington 0-0 7-9 Chester Co. 0-0 5-10

District 12-AAA

Dist. Over. South Gibson 0-0 15-3 South Side 0-0 11-2 North Side 0-0 1-11

District 13-AAA

Dist. Over. Crockett Co. 0-0 11-4 Dyer Co. 0-0 12-5 Obion Co. 0-0 12-5 Dyersburg 0-0 5-10

District 14-AAA

Dist. Over. Munford 1-0 6-9 Haywood 1-0 2-12 Covington 0-0 11-7 Ripley 0-1 4-10 Brighton 0-1 0-10

Division II-A West