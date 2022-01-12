 Skip to content

West Tennessee high school basketball district standings during Week 8

| |

Peabody’s Makayla Skinner (5) shoots a free throw against Lake County n Jan. 11, 2022.

Here are the updated high school basketball district standings for West Tennessee during Week 8 of the 2020-21 season:

SCHEDULE: Week 8 high school basketball schedule for the Gibson County area

RANKINGS: West Tennessee High School Basketball rankings for Week 8

TOP GAMES: Top 5 Week 8 high school basketball games involving Gibson County teams

BOX SCORES: Week 8 high school basketball box scores for Gibson County area

BOYS

District 11-A

Dist. Over.
Houston Co. 1-0 4-8
McKenzie 0-0 9-5
Big Sandy 0-0 5-8
McEwen 0-1 4-13

District 12-A

Dist. Over.
West Carroll 2-0 8-2
Perry Co. 1-0 9-5
Clarksburg 1-1 3-10
Bruceton 0-1 2-10
Frank Hughes 0-2 2-9

District 13-A

Dist. Over.
Dresden 2-0 9-5
Bradford 2-0 7-7
Greenfield 0-1 3-11
S. Fulton 0-1 1-14
Gleason 0-2 8-8

District 14-A

Dist. Over.
Middleton 1-0 11-1
Peabody 1-0 11-5
Humboldt 1-0 6-12
Lake Co. 0-1 6-2
JCM 0-1 5-10
Halls 0-1 3-9

District 11-AA

Dist. Over.
Camden 1-0 13-3
Waverly 0-0 10-1
Hickman Co. 0-0 5-9
E. Hickman 0-0 4-11
Stewart Co. 0-1 8-7

District 12-AA

Dist. Over.
Westview 1-0 6-8
Union City 1-0 5-11
Gibson Co. 0-0 8-7
Milan 0-1 7-6
Huntingdon 0-1 6-10

District 13-AA

Dist. Over.
Scotts Hill 1-0 10-2
Riverside 1-0 3-11
Bolivar 0-0 6-6
Adamsville 0-1 3-10
Madison 0-1 1-15

District 11-AAA

Dist. Over.
McNairy 0-0 9-5
Lexington 0-0 9-7
Hardin Co. 0-0 6-5
Chester Co. 0-0 6-9

District 12-AAA

Dist. Over.
South Side 0-0 10-2
North Side 0-0 9-2
South Gibson 0-0 12-6
Liberty 0-0 2-9

District 13-AAA

Dist. Over.
Obion Co. 0-0 13-2
Dyersburg 0-0 12-3
Dyer Co. 0-0 6-7
Crockett Co. 0-0 7-9

District 14-AAA

Dist. Over.
Ripley 1-0 9-9
Haywood 1-0 7-8
Covington 0-0 5-6
Munford 0-1 7-6
Brighton 0-1 4-9

Division II-A West

Dist. Over.
Sacred Heart 1-0 11-2
Tip-Rosemark 1-0 3-2
TCA 1-0 9-6
USJ 0-0 4-4
Jackson Chr. 0-1 6-9
Fayette Aca. 0-2 7-7

GIRLS

District 11-A

Dist. Over.
Houston Co. 1-0 10-4
McKenzie 0-0 14-1
Big Sandy 0-0 3-9
McEwen 0-1 9-8

District 12-A

Dist. Over.
West Carroll 2-0 6-7
Perry Co. 1-0 6-8
Clarksburg 1-1 3-10
Bruceton 0-1 1-11
Frank Hughes 0-2 0-10

District 13-A

Dist. Over.
Greenfield 1-0 9-6
Bradford 1-1 11-3
Gleason 1-1 14-4
Dresden 1-1 12-5
S. Fulton 0-1 10-5

District 14-A

Dist. Over.
JCM 1-0 5-6
Peabody 1-0 3-12
Middleton 0-0 1-7
Halls 0-0 1-10
Humboldt 0-1 3-12
Lake Co. 0-1 1-12

District 11-AA

Dist. Over.
Stewart Co. 1-0 11-5
Hickman Co. 0-0 12-3
E. Hickman 0-0 11-4
Waverly 0-0 3-6
Camden 0-1 9-8

District 12-AA

Dist. Over.
Union City 2-0 12-5
Westview 1-0 15-2
Gibson Co. 0-0 18-1
Huntingdon 0-1 9-7
Milan 0-0 1-10

District 13-AA

Dist. Over.
Scotts Hill 1-0 8-4
Riverside 1-0 5-9
Bolivar 0-0 8-6
Adamsville 0-1 5-9
Madison 0-1 1-14

District 11-AAA

Dist. Over.
Hardin Co. 0-0 10-2
McNairy 0-0 10-3
Lexington 0-0 7-9
Chester Co. 0-0 5-10

District 12-AAA

Dist. Over.
South Gibson 0-0 15-3
South Side 0-0 11-2
North Side 0-0 1-11

District 13-AAA

Dist. Over.
Crockett Co. 0-0 11-4
Dyer Co. 0-0 12-5
Obion Co. 0-0 12-5
Dyersburg 0-0 5-10

District 14-AAA

Dist. Over.
Munford 1-0 6-9
Haywood 1-0 2-12
Covington 0-0 11-7
Ripley 0-1 4-10
Brighton 0-1 0-10

Division II-A West

Dist. Over.
Fayette Aca. 1-0 13-2
USJ 1-0 7-9
TCA 1-0 10-3
Sacred Heart 0-0 10-2
Tip-Rosemark 0-1 6-1
Jackson Chr. 0-2 9-7

 

Posted in Breaking News, Humboldt Chronicle - Sports, Sports, Trenton Gazette - Sports, Tri-City Reporter – Sports and tagged

Leave a Comment