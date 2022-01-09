Henry County teams added to West Tennessee High School Basketball Rankings after Week 7

This past week, a question was asked about including Henry County in the West Tennessee rankings. I mean the county is west of the Tennessee River, so geographically, the Patriots and Lady Patriots are in West Tennessee.

So starting this week, Henry County will be included in the rankings.

Here are the top 12 high school basketball teams in West Tennessee outside of Shelby County:

Boys

1. Middleton (10-1): Results: Did not play. This week: Tuesday at Halls; Friday vs. Humboldt. Last week: No. 3.

2. South Side (10-2): Results: Lost to Haywood. This week: Thursday vs. Ripley; Friday at Covington. Last week: No. 1.

3. Obion County (13-1): Results: Lost to Lake County. This week: Tuesday at North Side; Saturday at Henry County. Last week: No. 2.

4. Dyersburg (12-3): Results: Beat Ripley, Pontotoc (Miss.). This week: Friday at South Gibson. Last week: No. 4.

5. Fayette-Ware (12-6): Results: Beat Hamilton. This week: Tuesday at Craigmont; Friday vs. Millington. Last week: No. 5.

6. West Carroll (7-2): Results: Beat Frank Hughes. This week: Tuesday vs. Clarksburg; Friday at Perry County. Last week: No. 7.

7. Henry County (8-1): Results: Beat Stewart County. This week: Tuesday vs. Dyer County; Friday at Lexington; Saturday vs. Obion County. Last week: Not ranked.

8. Camden (12-3): Results: Beat Big Sandy. This week: Tuesday at Stewart County; Friday vs. Waverly. Last week: No. 8.

9. Scotts Hill (9-2): Results: Did not play. This week: Tuesday vs. Adamsville; Thursday at Lexington; Friday vs. Bolivar. Last week: No. 9.

10. Peabody (10-5): Results: Lost to Milan. This week: Tuesday vs. Lake County; Friday at Halls. Last week: No. 6.

11. North Side (8-2): Results: Did not play. This week: Tuesday vs. Obion County; Thursday at McNairy Central; Friday at Madison. Last week: No. 10.

12. Lake County (6-1): Results: Beat Obion County. This week: Tuesday at Peabody; Friday vs. JCM. Last week: Not ranked.

Dropped out: Bolivar (5-6); Sacred Heart (10-2).

On the bubble: Dresden (8-5); McNairy Central (8-5); Milan (7-5); South Gibson (12-5).

Girls

1. Gibson County (18-0): Results: Beat South Gibson. This week: Tuesday at McKenzie; Friday at Huntingdon. Last week: No. 1.

2. Westview (14-2): Results: Beat Chester County, South Fulton. This week: Tuesday at Milan. Last week: No. 2.

3. McKenzie (13-1): Results: Beat Gleason. This week: Tuesday vs. Gibson County; Friday vs. McEwen. Last week: No. 3.

4. South Side (11-2): Results: Beat Haywood. This week: Friday at Covington; Saturday vs. Cardinal Ritter College Prep (Mo.). Last week: No. 4.

5. Gleason (14-3): Results: Beat Dresden; Lost to McKenzie. This week: Tuesday at Bradford; Thursday at Carroll Academy. Last week: No. 5.

6. South Gibson (14-3): Results: Beat Lexington; Lost to Gibson County. This week: Tuesday vs. Crockett County; Friday vs. Dyersburg. Last week: No. 6.

7. Fayette Academy (12-2): Results: Beat Tipton-Rosemark. This week: Tuesday at Sacred Heart; Friday at USJ; Saturday vs. Siegel. Last week: No. 7.

8. TCA (9-3): Results: Beat Greenfield. This week: Tuesday at Jackson Christian; Friday at Tipton-Rosemark. Last week: No. 8.

9. Hardin County (9-2): Results: Beat Adamsville. This week: Monday vs. Carroll Academy; Friday vs. Germantown. Last week: No. 9.

10. Crockett County (11-3): Results: Beat McNairy Central. This week: Tuesday at South Gibson; Friday at Chester County. Last week: No. 12.

11. Henry County (12-3): Results: Lost to Stewart County. This week: Tuesday vs. Dyer County; Friday at Lexington; Saturday vs. Obion County. Last week: Not ranked.

12. McNairy Central (9-3): Results: Lost to Crockett County. This week: Tuesday at Kossuth (Miss.); Thursday vs. North Side; Saturday at JCM. Last week: No. 11.

Dropped out: Bradford (9-3).

On the bubble: Huntingdon (9-6); Obion County (11-5); Sacred Heart (10-2); South Fulton (10-4); Union City (10-5).