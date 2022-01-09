Gibson County high school basketball games for Jan. 10-15

Week 8 of the high school basketball season is here, kicking off the second half of the 2021-22 season. Here is your full high school basketball schedule for the Gibson County area:

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. — Westview at Milan; Crockett County at South Gibson; Lake County at Peabody; Gleason at Bradford; Clarksburg at West Carroll; Gibson County at McKenzie; JCM at Humboldt

THURSDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. — Bradford at Dresden

FRIDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. — Milan at Union City; Dyersburg at South Gibson; Peabody at Halls; West Carroll at Perry County; Gibson County at Huntingdon; Humboldt at Middleton