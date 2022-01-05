West Tennessee high school basketball district standings during Week 7

West Carroll’s Andrew Huff (1) goes up for a layup against Hillcrest in the Martin Lions Club Christmas Tournament on Dec. 28, 2021.
Here are the updated high school basketball district standings for West Tennessee during Week 7 of the 2020-21 season:
SCHEDULE: Matchups for Gibson County area teams during Week 7 of the season
TOP GAMES: Top 5 high school basketball games involving Gibson County teams in Week 7
RANKINGS: West Tennessee high school basketball rankings after Christmas Tournaments
BOX SCORES: Week 7 high school basketball box scores for Gibson County teams
BOYS
District 11-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|McKenzie
|0-0
|8-5
|Big Sandy
|0-0
|5-8
|Houston Co.
|0-0
|3-8
|McEwen
|0-0
|3-12
District 12-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|West Carroll
|1-0
|7-2
|Clarksburg
|1-0
|3-9
|Perry Co.
|0-0
|8-5
|Frank Hughes
|0-1
|2-8
|Bruceton
|0-1
|2-8
District 13-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Dresden
|0-0
|7-5
|Gleason
|0-0
|8-7
|Bradford
|0-0
|5-7
|Greenfield
|0-0
|2-10
|S. Fulton
|0-0
|1-12
District 14-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Middleton
|0-0
|10-1
|Lake Co.
|0-0
|6-1
|Peabody
|0-0
|10-4
|JCM
|0-0
|5-9
|Humboldt
|0-0
|5-11
|Halls
|0-0
|3-8
District 11-AA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Waverly
|0-0
|10-1
|Camden
|0-0
|12-3
|Stewart Co.
|0-0
|8-6
|Hickman Co.
|0-0
|5-9
|E. Hickman
|0-0
|4-11
District 12-AA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Gibson Co.
|0-0
|8-6
|Milan
|0-0
|6-5
|Huntingdon
|0-0
|6-9
|Union City
|0-0
|5-10
|Westview
|0-0
|3-8
District 13-AA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Scotts Hill
|0-0
|9-2
|Bolivar
|0-0
|5-6
|Adamsville
|0-0
|3-9
|Riverside
|0-0
|2-11
|Madison
|0-0
|1-14
District 11-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|McNairy
|0-0
|8-5
|Lexington
|0-0
|9-6
|Hardin Co.
|0-0
|5-5
|Chester Co.
|0-0
|6-8
District 12-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|South Side
|0-0
|10-1
|North Side
|0-0
|8-2
|South Gibson
|0-0
|11-5
|Liberty
|0-0
|2-9
District 13-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Obion Co.
|0-0
|13-1
|Dyersburg
|0-0
|11-3
|Dyer Co.
|0-0
|6-6
|Crockett Co.
|0-0
|6-9
District 14-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Munford
|0-0
|7-5
|Covington
|0-0
|5-6
|Ripley
|0-0
|7-9
|Haywood
|0-0
|5-8
|Brighton
|0-0
|4-8
Division II-A West
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Sacred Heart
|0-0
|10-2
|TCA
|0-0
|8-5
|Fayette Aca.
|0-0
|7-5
|Tip-Rosemark
|0-0
|3-2
|USJ
|0-0
|4-4
|Jackson Chr.
|0-0
|6-8
GIRLS
District 11-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|McKenzie
|0-0
|12-1
|Houston Co.
|0-0
|9-3
|McEwen
|0-0
|8-7
|Big Sandy
|0-0
|3-9
District 12-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|West Carroll
|1-0
|5-7
|Clarksburg
|1-0
|3-9
|Perry Co.
|0-0
|5-8
|Bruceton
|0-1
|1-9
|Frank Hughes
|0-1
|0-8
District 13-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Gleason
|0-0
|13-3
|Bradford
|0-0
|10-2
|S. Fulton
|0-0
|10-3
|Dresden
|0-0
|11-4
|Greenfield
|0-0
|7-6
District 14-A
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|JCM
|0-0
|4-6
|Humboldt
|0-0
|3-11
|Middleton
|0-0
|1-7
|Halls
|0-0
|1-10
|Lake Co.
|0-0
|1-11
|Peabody
|0-0
|1-12
District 11-AA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Hickman Co.
|0-0
|12-3
|E. Hickman
|0-0
|10-4
|Stewart Co.
|0-0
|10-5
|Camden
|0-0
|9-7
|Waverly
|0-0
|3-6
District 12-AA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Gibson Co.
|0-0
|18-0
|Westview
|0-0
|13-2
|Union City
|0-0
|10-5
|Huntingdon
|0-0
|9-6
|Milan
|0-0
|1-9
District 13-AA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Scotts Hill
|0-0
|7-4
|Bolivar
|0-0
|7-6
|Adamsville
|0-0
|5-8
|Riverside
|0-0
|4-9
|Madison
|0-0
|1-13
District 11-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Hardin Co.
|0-0
|9-2
|McNairy
|0-0
|9-3
|Lexington
|0-0
|7-8
|Chester Co.
|0-0
|5-9
District 12-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|South Gibson
|0-0
|13-3
|South Side
|0-0
|10-2
|North Side
|0-0
|1-10
District 13-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Crockett Co.
|0-0
|11-3
|Dyer Co.
|0-0
|11-5
|Obion Co.
|0-0
|11-5
|Dyersburg
|0-0
|5-10
District 14-AAA
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Covington
|0-0
|11-7
|Munford
|0-0
|5-9
|Ripley
|0-0
|4-9
|Haywood
|0-0
|1-11
|Brighton
|0-0
|0-9
Division II-A West
|
|Dist.
|Over.
|Tip-Rosemark
|0-0
|6-0
|Fayette Aca.
|0-0
|11-2
|Sacred Heart
|0-0
|10-2
|TCA
|0-0
|9-3
|Jackson Chr.
|0-0
|9-5
|USJ
|0-0
|6-9