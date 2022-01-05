West Tennessee high school basketball district standings during Week 7

Here are the updated high school basketball district standings for West Tennessee during Week 7 of the 2020-21 season:

BOYS

District 11-A

Dist. Over. McKenzie 0-0 8-5 Big Sandy 0-0 5-8 Houston Co. 0-0 3-8 McEwen 0-0 3-12

District 12-A

Dist. Over. West Carroll 1-0 7-2 Clarksburg 1-0 3-9 Perry Co. 0-0 8-5 Frank Hughes 0-1 2-8 Bruceton 0-1 2-8

District 13-A

Dist. Over. Dresden 0-0 7-5 Gleason 0-0 8-7 Bradford 0-0 5-7 Greenfield 0-0 2-10 S. Fulton 0-0 1-12

District 14-A

Dist. Over. Middleton 0-0 10-1 Lake Co. 0-0 6-1 Peabody 0-0 10-4 JCM 0-0 5-9 Humboldt 0-0 5-11 Halls 0-0 3-8

District 11-AA

Dist. Over. Waverly 0-0 10-1 Camden 0-0 12-3 Stewart Co. 0-0 8-6 Hickman Co. 0-0 5-9 E. Hickman 0-0 4-11

District 12-AA

Dist. Over. Gibson Co. 0-0 8-6 Milan 0-0 6-5 Huntingdon 0-0 6-9 Union City 0-0 5-10 Westview 0-0 3-8

District 13-AA

Dist. Over. Scotts Hill 0-0 9-2 Bolivar 0-0 5-6 Adamsville 0-0 3-9 Riverside 0-0 2-11 Madison 0-0 1-14

District 11-AAA

Dist. Over. McNairy 0-0 8-5 Lexington 0-0 9-6 Hardin Co. 0-0 5-5 Chester Co. 0-0 6-8

District 12-AAA

Dist. Over. South Side 0-0 10-1 North Side 0-0 8-2 South Gibson 0-0 11-5 Liberty 0-0 2-9

District 13-AAA

Dist. Over. Obion Co. 0-0 13-1 Dyersburg 0-0 11-3 Dyer Co. 0-0 6-6 Crockett Co. 0-0 6-9

District 14-AAA

Dist. Over. Munford 0-0 7-5 Covington 0-0 5-6 Ripley 0-0 7-9 Haywood 0-0 5-8 Brighton 0-0 4-8

Division II-A West

Dist. Over. Sacred Heart 0-0 10-2 TCA 0-0 8-5 Fayette Aca. 0-0 7-5 Tip-Rosemark 0-0 3-2 USJ 0-0 4-4 Jackson Chr. 0-0 6-8

GIRLS

District 11-A

Dist. Over. McKenzie 0-0 12-1 Houston Co. 0-0 9-3 McEwen 0-0 8-7 Big Sandy 0-0 3-9

District 12-A

Dist. Over. West Carroll 1-0 5-7 Clarksburg 1-0 3-9 Perry Co. 0-0 5-8 Bruceton 0-1 1-9 Frank Hughes 0-1 0-8

District 13-A

Dist. Over. Gleason 0-0 13-3 Bradford 0-0 10-2 S. Fulton 0-0 10-3 Dresden 0-0 11-4 Greenfield 0-0 7-6

District 14-A

Dist. Over. JCM 0-0 4-6 Humboldt 0-0 3-11 Middleton 0-0 1-7 Halls 0-0 1-10 Lake Co. 0-0 1-11 Peabody 0-0 1-12

District 11-AA

Dist. Over. Hickman Co. 0-0 12-3 E. Hickman 0-0 10-4 Stewart Co. 0-0 10-5 Camden 0-0 9-7 Waverly 0-0 3-6

District 12-AA

Dist. Over. Gibson Co. 0-0 18-0 Westview 0-0 13-2 Union City 0-0 10-5 Huntingdon 0-0 9-6 Milan 0-0 1-9

District 13-AA

Dist. Over. Scotts Hill 0-0 7-4 Bolivar 0-0 7-6 Adamsville 0-0 5-8 Riverside 0-0 4-9 Madison 0-0 1-13

District 11-AAA

Dist. Over. Hardin Co. 0-0 9-2 McNairy 0-0 9-3 Lexington 0-0 7-8 Chester Co. 0-0 5-9

District 12-AAA

Dist. Over. South Gibson 0-0 13-3 South Side 0-0 10-2 North Side 0-0 1-10

District 13-AAA

Dist. Over. Crockett Co. 0-0 11-3 Dyer Co. 0-0 11-5 Obion Co. 0-0 11-5 Dyersburg 0-0 5-10

District 14-AAA

Dist. Over. Covington 0-0 11-7 Munford 0-0 5-9 Ripley 0-0 4-9 Haywood 0-0 1-11 Brighton 0-0 0-9

Division II-A West