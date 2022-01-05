 Skip to content

West Tennessee high school basketball district standings during Week 7

West Carroll’s Andrew Huff (1) goes up for a layup against Hillcrest in the Martin Lions Club Christmas Tournament on Dec. 28, 2021.

Here are the updated high school basketball district standings for West Tennessee during Week 7 of the 2020-21 season:

BOYS

District 11-A

Dist. Over.
McKenzie 0-0 8-5
Big Sandy 0-0 5-8
Houston Co. 0-0 3-8
McEwen 0-0 3-12

District 12-A

Dist. Over.
West Carroll 1-0 7-2
Clarksburg 1-0 3-9
Perry Co. 0-0 8-5
Frank Hughes 0-1 2-8
Bruceton 0-1 2-8

District 13-A

Dist. Over.
Dresden 0-0 7-5
Gleason 0-0 8-7
Bradford 0-0 5-7
Greenfield 0-0 2-10
S. Fulton 0-0 1-12

District 14-A

Dist. Over.
Middleton 0-0 10-1
Lake Co. 0-0 6-1
Peabody 0-0 10-4
JCM 0-0 5-9
Humboldt 0-0 5-11
Halls 0-0 3-8

District 11-AA

Dist. Over.
Waverly 0-0 10-1
Camden 0-0 12-3
Stewart Co. 0-0 8-6
Hickman Co. 0-0 5-9
E. Hickman 0-0 4-11

District 12-AA

Dist. Over.
Gibson Co. 0-0 8-6
Milan 0-0 6-5
Huntingdon 0-0 6-9
Union City 0-0 5-10
Westview 0-0 3-8

District 13-AA

Dist. Over.
Scotts Hill 0-0 9-2
Bolivar 0-0 5-6
Adamsville 0-0 3-9
Riverside 0-0 2-11
Madison 0-0 1-14

District 11-AAA

Dist. Over.
McNairy 0-0 8-5
Lexington 0-0 9-6
Hardin Co. 0-0 5-5
Chester Co. 0-0 6-8

District 12-AAA

Dist. Over.
South Side 0-0 10-1
North Side 0-0 8-2
South Gibson 0-0 11-5
Liberty 0-0 2-9

District 13-AAA

Dist. Over.
Obion Co. 0-0 13-1
Dyersburg 0-0 11-3
Dyer Co. 0-0 6-6
Crockett Co. 0-0 6-9

District 14-AAA

Dist. Over.
Munford 0-0 7-5
Covington 0-0 5-6
Ripley 0-0 7-9
Haywood 0-0 5-8
Brighton 0-0 4-8

Division II-A West

Dist. Over.
Sacred Heart 0-0 10-2
TCA 0-0 8-5
Fayette Aca. 0-0 7-5
Tip-Rosemark 0-0 3-2
USJ 0-0 4-4
Jackson Chr. 0-0 6-8

GIRLS

District 11-A

Dist. Over.
McKenzie 0-0 12-1
Houston Co. 0-0 9-3
McEwen 0-0 8-7
Big Sandy 0-0 3-9

District 12-A

Dist. Over.
West Carroll 1-0 5-7
Clarksburg 1-0 3-9
Perry Co. 0-0 5-8
Bruceton 0-1 1-9
Frank Hughes 0-1 0-8

District 13-A

Dist. Over.
Gleason 0-0 13-3
Bradford 0-0 10-2
S. Fulton 0-0 10-3
Dresden 0-0 11-4
Greenfield 0-0 7-6

District 14-A

Dist. Over.
JCM 0-0 4-6
Humboldt 0-0 3-11
Middleton 0-0 1-7
Halls 0-0 1-10
Lake Co. 0-0 1-11
Peabody 0-0 1-12

District 11-AA

Dist. Over.
Hickman Co. 0-0 12-3
E. Hickman 0-0 10-4
Stewart Co. 0-0 10-5
Camden 0-0 9-7
Waverly 0-0 3-6

District 12-AA

Dist. Over.
Gibson Co. 0-0 18-0
Westview 0-0 13-2
Union City 0-0 10-5
Huntingdon 0-0 9-6
Milan 0-0 1-9

District 13-AA

Dist. Over.
Scotts Hill 0-0 7-4
Bolivar 0-0 7-6
Adamsville 0-0 5-8
Riverside 0-0 4-9
Madison 0-0 1-13

District 11-AAA

Dist. Over.
Hardin Co. 0-0 9-2
McNairy 0-0 9-3
Lexington 0-0 7-8
Chester Co. 0-0 5-9

District 12-AAA

Dist. Over.
South Gibson 0-0 13-3
South Side 0-0 10-2
North Side 0-0 1-10

District 13-AAA

Dist. Over.
Crockett Co. 0-0 11-3
Dyer Co. 0-0 11-5
Obion Co. 0-0 11-5
Dyersburg 0-0 5-10

District 14-AAA

Dist. Over.
Covington 0-0 11-7
Munford 0-0 5-9
Ripley 0-0 4-9
Haywood 0-0 1-11
Brighton 0-0 0-9

Division II-A West

Dist. Over.
Tip-Rosemark 0-0 6-0
Fayette Aca. 0-0 11-2
Sacred Heart 0-0 10-2
TCA 0-0 9-3
Jackson Chr. 0-0 9-5
USJ 0-0 6-9

 

