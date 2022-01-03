Gibson County high school basketball games for Jan. 3-8

Week 7 of the high school basketball season is here, kicking off the second half of the 2021-22 season. Here is your full high school basketball schedule for the Gibson County area:

MONDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. — Madison at Milan

TUESDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. — Gibson County at South Gibson; Humboldt at Bradford; West Carroll at Frank Hughes

THURSDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. — Bradford at Milan; Union City at West Carroll; Westview at Peabody (Girls only)

FRIDAY

High School Basketball

6 p.m. — South Gibson at Chester County; Bruceton at West Carroll; Greenfield at Bradford; Gibson County at Crockett County

SATURDAY

High School Basketball

2 p.m. — Peabody at Milan

4 p.m. — Lexington at South Gibson

6 p.m. — Ripley at Humboldt