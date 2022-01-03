Gibson County high school basketball games for Jan. 3-8
Week 7 of the high school basketball season is here, kicking off the second half of the 2021-22 season. Here is your full high school basketball schedule for the Gibson County area:
MONDAY
High School Basketball
6 p.m. — Madison at Milan
TUESDAY
High School Basketball
6 p.m. — Gibson County at South Gibson; Humboldt at Bradford; West Carroll at Frank Hughes
THURSDAY
High School Basketball
6 p.m. — Bradford at Milan; Union City at West Carroll; Westview at Peabody (Girls only)
FRIDAY
High School Basketball
6 p.m. — South Gibson at Chester County; Bruceton at West Carroll; Greenfield at Bradford; Gibson County at Crockett County
SATURDAY
High School Basketball
2 p.m. — Peabody at Milan
4 p.m. — Lexington at South Gibson
6 p.m. — Ripley at Humboldt