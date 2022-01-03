North Side boys, Crockett County girls enter West Tennessee basketball rankings after Christmas tournaments

The second half of the 2021-22 high school basketball season is here. Soon district games will be taking up the majority of the schedule as teams prepare to make postseason runs in February and March.

Here are the top 12 high school basketball teams in West Tennessee outside of Shelby County:

Boys

1. South Side (10-1): Results: Beat Forrest City (Ark.), Haywood. This week: Friday at Haywood. Last week: No. 1.

2. Obion County (13-0): Results: Beat Humboldt, Westview, Hillcrest. This week: Tuesday vs. Lake County; Friday vs. Henry County. Last week: No. 3.

3. Middleton (10-1): Results: Did not play. This week: Thursday vs. McNairy Central; Saturday vs. Bolivar. Last week: No. 4.

4. Dyersburg (10-3): Results: Beat Peabody, Westview; Lost to Hillcrest. This week: Tuesday vs. Ripley; Friday at Halls; Saturday at Pontotoc (Miss.). Last week: No. 5.

5. Fayette-Ware (11-6): Results: Beat Holy Spirit Prep (Ga.), Alcoa; Lost to South Doyle. This week: Tuesday vs. Hamilton; Friday vs. Arlington. Last week: No. 7.

6. Peabody (10-4): Results: Beat West Carroll; Lost to Dyersburg, Humboldt. This week: Saturday at Milan. Last week: No. 6.

7. West Carroll (6-2): Results: Beat Fairley; Lost to Hillcrest, Peabody. This week: Tuesday at Frank Hughes; Thursday vs. Union City; Friday vs. Bruceton. Last week: No. 2.

8. Camden (11-3): Results: Beat Lexington; Lost to Henry County. This week: Tuesday at Big Sandy; Friday vs. East Hickman. Last week: No. 8.

9. Scotts Hill (9-2): Results: Beat McNairy Central. This week: Tuesday at North Side; Friday at Riverside. Last week: No. 11.

10. North Side (8-2): Results: Beat Liberty, TCA, Sacred Heart. This week: Tuesday vs. Scotts Hill; Thursday vs. Carroll Academy. Last week: Not ranked.

11. Sacred Heart (9-2): Results: Beat Ripley, Madison; Lost to North Side. This week: Monday at Ripley; Friday at TCA. Last week: No. 10.

12. Bolivar (5-5): Results: Did not play. This week: Tuesday at Munford; Friday vs. Madison; Saturday at Middleton. Last week: No. 9.

Dropped out: South Gibson (10-5).

On the bubble: Gibson County (8-5); Lake County (5-1); TCA (7-5).

Girls

1. Gibson County (17-0): Results: Beat Ripley, Shelbyville, Greenfield. This week: Tuesday at South Gibson; Friday at Crockett County. Last week: No. 1.

2. Westview (12-2): Results: Beat Memphis Central, Lake County, Peabody, Obion County. This week: Tuesday at Chester County; Thursday at Peabody; Friday vs. South Fulton. Last week: No. 2.

3. McKenzie (12-1): Results: Beat Clarksville, Stewart County. This week: Tuesday vs. Gleason; Thursday vs. TCA; Friday at Big Sandy. Last week: No. 3.

4. South Side (10-2): Results: Beat Greenwood (Ky.), Luverne (Ala.); Lost to Loretto. This week: Friday at Haywood. Last week: No. 4.

5. Gleason (13-2): Results: Beat Huntland, Clay County; Lost to Summertown. This week: Tuesday at McKenzie; Friday vs. Dresden. Last week: No. 6.

6. South Gibson (13-2): Results: Beat Dyer County, Chester County; Lost to Huntingdon. This week: Tuesday vs. Gibson County; Friday at Chester County; Saturday vs. Lexington. Last week: No. 5.

7. Fayette Academy (11-2): Results: Beat West Memphis Christian (Ark.), Freedom Prep, Memphis East. This week: Friday at Tipton-Rosemark. Last week: No. 8.

8. TCA (8-3): Results: Beat Mitchell; Lost to Crockett County. This week: Tuesday vs. Greenfield; Thursday at McKenzie; Friday vs. Sacred Heart. Last week: No. 7.

9. Hardin County (8-2): Results: Beat Jumpertown (Miss.), Mantachie (Miss.). This week: Tuesday vs. Adamsville; Thursday vs. Loretto. Last week: No. 9.

10. Bradford (9-2): Results: Did not play. This week: Tuesday vs. Humboldt; Thursday at Milan; Friday vs. Greenfield. Last week: No. 10.

11. McNairy Central (9-2): Results: Beat Scotts Hill. This week: Tuesday at Crockett County; Thursday at Middleton. Last week: No. 11.

12. Crockett County (10-3): Results: Beat TCA, Sacred Heart. This week: Tuesday vs. McNairy Central; Friday vs. Gibson County. Last week: Not ranked

Dropped out: Sacred Heart (10-2).

On the bubble: Dresden (10-4); Huntingdon (9-6); Obion County (10-5); South Fulton (10-3); Union City (9-5).