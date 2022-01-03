| logout
High school basketball box scores from Gibson County teams in Week 7
Here are the box scores from Week 7 of the high school basketball season in the Gibson County area:
MONDAY
Boys
Milan 45, Madison 34
|Milan
|15
|11
|14
|5
|—
|34
|Madison
|6
|9
|10
|9
|—
|45
Milan (45) — Jodarius Robinson 20, Arnold 3, Yates 2, Jones 3, Tharpe 5, Pruitt 4, Westbrooks 8.
Madison (34) — Drew Mayo 13, Mize 5, Nye 5, Granilio 4, Korth 3, Noble 4.
3-pointers: Mi – Arnold. Records: Mi 6-5; Ma 1-14.
Girls
Milan 42, Madison 30
|Milan
|4
|15
|12
|11
|—
|42
|Madison
|14
|2
|6
|8
|—
|30
Milan (42) — Kaidence Morton 18, Williamson 8, Phinnessee 3, Hyde 4, Currie 9.
Madison (30) — Madison Mebane 12, Makayla McClanahan 11, Johnson 4, Mize 2, Haynes 1.
3-pointers: Mi – Phinnessee; Ma – Mebane. Records: Mi 1-9; Ma 1-13.