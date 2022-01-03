High school basketball box scores from Gibson County teams in Week 7

Here are the box scores from Week 7 of the high school basketball season in the Gibson County area:

MONDAY

Boys

Milan 45, Madison 34

Milan 15 11 14 5 — 34 Madison 6 9 10 9 — 45

Milan (45) — Jodarius Robinson 20, Arnold 3, Yates 2, Jones 3, Tharpe 5, Pruitt 4, Westbrooks 8.

Madison (34) — Drew Mayo 13, Mize 5, Nye 5, Granilio 4, Korth 3, Noble 4.

3-pointers: Mi – Arnold. Records: Mi 6-5; Ma 1-14.

Girls

Milan 42, Madison 30

Milan 4 15 12 11 — 42 Madison 14 2 6 8 — 30

Milan (42) — Kaidence Morton 18, Williamson 8, Phinnessee 3, Hyde 4, Currie 9.

Madison (30) — Madison Mebane 12, Makayla McClanahan 11, Johnson 4, Mize 2, Haynes 1.

3-pointers: Mi – Phinnessee; Ma – Mebane. Records: Mi 1-9; Ma 1-13.