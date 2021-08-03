Warrington seeking mayoral position

The following is a paid political announcement.

“In this fast-paced, ever challenging environment, I look forward to applying years of global business experience to benefit our community with a vision to bring productive, positive change and collaboration across all five wards of Humboldt,” stated Humboldt mayoral candidate Christine Warrington.

“In 2016, I began sharing my desire to enter the political arena in the Humboldt mayoral race. Humboldt is going through a transformational time that requires proactive leadership and solid education that can successfully facilitate and lead the real-world experiences our town will go through,” said Warrington. “I intend to lead with transparency in every decision made and take decisive action that will positively impact all the citizens of Humboldt.”

In 2015, Warrington followed her heart and returned home to West Tennessee to be near her family, opening her first Airbnb, Serenity Country Cottage Horse Farm. She dedicates any additional time serving various community organizations.

Warrington looks forward to running a strong race for the mayoral seat and serving the community she loves and grew up in.

If you are interested in donating to this campaign, please send your campaign contributions to PO Box 896 or Paypal@cwhumboldt.