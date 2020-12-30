Hart joins 1,000-point club

By Lori Cathey

The Gibson County High School Lady Pioneers 1,000-point club added a new member Monday, Dec. 21 as junior standout Madison Hart scored the 1,000th point of her high school career.

Hart entered the game just 27 points away from the 1,000-point mark. The two-year starter scored her 1,000th point with 5:41 left in the fourth quarter as she drove from the top of the key to the goal splitting two Trinity Christian Academy defenders for a lay-up during the Lady Pioneers’ 68-57 win over TCA. She finished the game with 32 points for 1,005 career points, shooting 61.8% from the field. Hart was 11 of 12 from the free throw line for 91.7%. She added 11 rebounds, two assists, four blocked shots and three steals.

“It was a big surprise to me,” Hart said after the game. “I knew I was getting close, but I had no idea that I was that close to 1,000 points. I had set some goals and I wanted to reach 1,000 points this year.”

Hart is the 19th player in 39 years of program history to score 1,000 career points. She joins her mother, Christy Hicks Dye, in the milestone club.

Hart scored 113 points as a freshman, 571 points as a sophomore and 321 points so far this year.

“Madison is a very gifted young lady that plays hard each and every night,” said Gibson County head coach Mitch Wilkins.

Hart was a member of the 2018-19 TSSAA Class A state champions and a member of the 2019-20 TSSAA Class A Final Four State Team (the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19 after the quarterfinals). Last year, the Lady Pioneers won their third consecutive 14-A District Championship and finished 7-A Region runners-up. Hart was named the 2019-2020 14-A All District Most Valuable Player, 14-A All Tournament Most Valuable Player, and selected to the 7-A Region All-Tournament Team. She was also named to the All West Tennessee second team.

“This accomplishment would have never been possible without all my teammates and coaches throughout my basketball career,” said Hart.

She would like to give a special thanks to her family who has always supported her throughout her basketball career.

“I’m really looking forward to the rest of the season,” added Hart.