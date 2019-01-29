Mr. Laymon Wayne Jacobs, age 76, died Saturday, Jan. 19 at his residence.

Funeral services were Thursday, Jan. 24 at Alamo Baptist Church in the Sidonia community with Bro. Kenneth Williams, Bro. Jeff Crabtree and Bro. Eddie Ray officiating. Amy Jacobs made remarks at the service. Burial followed in Alamo Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Kevin Jacobs, Dickie Jacobs, Tim Wilson, Chris Ray, Ethan Jacobs and Derrick Garrigus. Honorary pallbearers were Kenneth Coleman, Jessie Wilson, J.M. Shanes and Charlie Priest.

Mr. Jacobs is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sarah Jeanette Mathis Jacobs of Rives; his daughter, Holly Jacobs of Clarkson, Ky.; his son, Kevin (Kathryn) Jacobs of Gloucester, Va.; two sisters, Janice (Eddie) Ray and Jeannie (Tim) Wilson all of Martin; brother, Dickie Jacobs of Rives; sister-in-law, Linda (James) King of Dyer; brother-in-law, Buster (Pat) Mathis of Elgin, Texas; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Mr. Jacobs owned and operated his farm for many years. He was a very gifted musician and a member of Alamo Baptist Church. Mr. Jacobs graduated from Rives High School.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Laymon Jacobs and Beatrice Hill Jacobs; brother, David Jacobs; sister, Teresa Reaves; and his mother and father-in-law, Bondy and Opal Mathis.