Funeral services for Jerry Houston Cunningham, age 79, were held Monday, Jan. 28 at Hunt Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Brandon Clenney officiating. Burial followed at Rutherford Cemetery.

Mr. Cunningham, a retired factory employee, was born in Kenton on March 4, 1939 to the late J.H. and Ethel Allen Cunningham, and passed away Thursday, Jan. 24 at NHC Healthcare in Milan.

He is survived by his wife Naomi Lynn Cunningham of Milan; daughter Jennifer Clenney Treadwell of Milan; two sons Steve (Tonya) Cunningham of Griffin, Ga. and Jerry Wayne (Brenda) Cunningham of Bradford; one sister Brooksie Wells of Jackson; 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

