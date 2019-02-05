Funeral services for Richard “Randy” Cunningham, age 70, were held Saturday, Feb. 2 at Hunt Funeral Home LLC with Bro. Kenneth Epperson and Bro. Mike Melton officiating. Burial followed at Belew’s Chapel Cemetery.

Mr. Cunningham was born March 31, 1948, and he passed away Jan. 30, 2019. Randy graduated from Bradford High School in 1967. He began working at ITT MIlan. He married his wife Jane McCartney Cunningham in January 1968. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in May 1968. After basic training, he was sent to Vietnam for a 12-month tour. While serving, he was awarded two Meritorious Medals of Valor, two Bronze Stars of Valor, two Purple Hearts, combat infantry badge and other unit citations. He rose to the rank of sergeant. After his service, he returned to ITT. In 1974, he began a career with Gibson Co. EMS. He retired after serving 37 years.

He is survived by his wife Jane McCartney Cunningham of Milan, two sons Steven (Meg) Cunningham of Milan and Scott Cunningham of Milan, mother Annie B. Cunningham of Bradford, and two grandsons Blake Cunningham and Blaine Cunningham.

He was preceded in death by his father Joel Cunningham, two brothers Jones “Mouse” Cunningham and Mack Cunningham, and two sisters-in-law Betty Cunningham and Shirley Cunningham.

Pallbearers were Blake Cunningham, Blaine Cunningham, Alan Abbott, Brent Work, William Longmire and Don McCartney. Honorary pallbearers were Bill McCartney, Carnell McAlister, Frank Williams and Robert Earl Owen.

Randy was a member of Belews Chapel General Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1124 of Gibson County.

Hunt Funeral Home LLC is honored to serve the family of Richard “Randy” Cunningham.