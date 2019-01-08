Mrs. Margie Vern Jones, age 94, of Rutherford passed away from this life on Thursday, Jan. 3 at the Dyer Nursing Home. Funeral services for Mrs. Jones were conducted on Jan. 6 at Salem United Methodist Church of Rutherford, with burial in the Salem Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Jones was born March 30, 1924 in Rutherford, the daughter of Vernon and Mattie Hickman Pattrick. She was a supervisor for the Kellwood Company in Rutherford, along with being a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Mrs. Jones was the oldest member of Salem United Methodist Church and a loving friend to all.

She is survived by one son, Bobby Jones and wife Donna; her son-in-law, Ralph Richardson; four grandchildren, Randy Richardson and wife Amy, Anthony Richardson and wife Janet, Jennifer Savage and husband Matt, John Michael Jones and wife Emily; nine great grandchildren, Mallory Harris and husband Tim, Tyler Richardson, Spencer Richardson, Sarah Taylor Anderson and husband Jake, Amy Leigh Dunagan and husband John, Bishop Argo, Maddie Savage, Penny Savage, Michael Savage; and two great great grandchildren, Carter Anderson and Cade Anderson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, W. L. Jones; her parents; one daughter, Diann Richardson; one brother, Harry Dean Pattrick; and one sister, Faye Workman.

Karnes & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Margie Vern Jones.