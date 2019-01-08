Mr. Ralph Scott Peevyhouse, age 52, of Milan passed away from this life on Saturday, Jan. 5 at his home. Funeral service for Mr. Peevyhouse will be conducted on Wednesday, Jan. 9 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Karnes and Son Funeral home in Dyer with Bro. James Peevyhouse officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery in Dyer.

He was born March 8, 1966 in Trenton, the son of Clarence and Peggy Coker Peevyhouse. He was an I.T. technician with Hughes Internet Services.

He is survived by one son, Justin Peevyhouse; two daughters, Jessica Peevyhouse and Julia Juhl and husband Jimmy; and one granddaughter, Nevaeh Peevyhouse; his parents, Clarence and Peggy Peevyhouse; and two brothers, Craig Peevyhouse and Gary Peevyhouse.

The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 9 in the chapel of Karnes and Son Funeral Home in Dyer.

