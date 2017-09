RETIREMENT RECEPTION HONORS FRISBEE – Co-workers gather to honor Janeice Frisbee (second from left) upon her retirement after many years of service to BancorpSouth and its predecessors. Among those congratulating Frisbee are (from left) Celia Callahan, (Frisbee), Jan Inlow, Linda Lashlee, Jan Walker, Maggie Turnbo, Missy Hardin, Martha (Cookie) Skinner, and (back) Brad Webster and Bubba Parrett,