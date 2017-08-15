Gene Langley Ford boosts Boys & Girls Club

FORD DONATES – John Langley and Suzanne Craig, of Gene Langley Ford, proudly present a check for $2,360 to Gladys Robinson (center), director of Boys & Girls Club of Humboldt last Saturday. The donation is through Ford Motor Company’s Drive 4 UR Community program where Ford donates $20 for every test drive of a new Ford vehicle. This year’s event was held June 17 at the dealership. GLF has held several Drive 4 UR Community over the years helping and donating to Humboldt organizations.