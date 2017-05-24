GC students awarded for excellence

Eighty-four Gibson County High School Class of 2017 seniors received diplomas at commencement exercises held Friday, May 19th in the Bo Booth Jr. Gymnasium. Of that 84, eight were recognized as Pioneer Scholars. This distinguished award was presented to students who had achieved a combination of both an outstanding GPA, as well as an exceptional ACT score.

Joshua Richardson, son of Jay and Julie Richardson of Dyer, is the Class of 2017 Valedictorian. He plans to attend The University of Tennessee at Knoxville and major in Mechanical Engineering.

Matthew McCaig, son of Dean and Jennifer McCaig of Trenton, is the Class of 2017 Salutatorian. Matt plans to attend The University of Tennessee at Knoxville and major in Business Administration.

Ryan Moulder, son of Karen Melton of Dyer. Ryan plans to attend the University of Tennessee at Martin and major in Engineering.

Jacqueline Rowley is the daughter of Amanda McCollum of Trenton. Jacqueline. Upon graduation, she will attend Jackson State Community College and major in Business Management.

Kiragen Crews is the daughter of Marcia Doss-Monne of Dyer. Kiragen plans to attend The University of Tennessee at Martin and major in Psychology.

Anna Grace Jones, daughter of Tony and Dawn Jones of Dyer. She will be attending The University of Tennessee at Martin and major in Pre-Pharmacy.

Allie Smithson, is the daughter of Kent and Jill Smithson of Kenton. Allie plans to attend Union University and major in Accounting.

Caleb Branson, son of Wyman and Rhonda Branson of Dyer. Caleb plans to attend The University of Tennessee at Martin and major in Nursing.