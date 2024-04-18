Keith Runyon Resigns as South Gibson Basketball Coach

South Gibson boys basketball coach Keith Runyon announced his resignation on Thursday, effective the end of the school year.

“SGC would like to thank Coach Runyon and his wife, Lori, for all that they have done over the past three years to pour into our students,” South Gibson athletic director Mark Dunn said. “I know that Coach will follow wherever he is lead in this next chapter in his life.”

Runyon was hired as the South Gibson boys basketball coach in April 2021 after three seasons at Lexington.

During his tenure, the Hornets went 46-17 with three straight appearances in the Region Tournament, including one trip to the Class 3A Sectionals.

Dunn said South Gibson will begin and immediate search for the next head coach of the boys basketball program.