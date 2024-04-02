Mrs. Ellen Thornton, 82, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2024 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

She was born May 5, 1941 in Humboldt, Tenn. to the late William F. “Billy” O’Connor and May (Glosson) O’Connor.

Mrs. Thornton was a graduate of Humboldt City Schools and retired from J. Hungerford Smith in Humboldt.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Ron Thornton.

Mrs. Thornton is survived by her son, Mark O’Connor; daughter, Sandi Pickard; brother, Tommy O’Connor; step-daughter, Meladie Ezell and husband Scott; grandchildren, Elizabeth Nash and husband Hunter, Matthew Pickard and wife Sarah Kate, and William Pickard and wife Jacie; step-grandchildren, Zach Moore and Alysse Purvis; great-grandchildren, Josie Ellen Nash, Caroline Nash and Emmie Pickard.

Private family services will be held with burial in Rose Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements were entrusted to Replogle-Lawrence Funeral Home, Medina.