Keith Hodge steps down at Dresden, named coach at McKenzie

After three seasons in charge of the Dresden football team, Keith Hodge has resigned as the head coach at Dresden and will be the new football coach at McKenzie.

Hodge will replace Wade Comer, who was the coach of the Rebels for 24 years and won a state championship in 2022.

Hodge has been the Dresden head coach for five years over two different stint and went 48-14 during those years. He took the Lions to at least the second round of the playoffs with two semifinal appearances.

In the seven years between his Dresden stints, Hodge was at Murray (Ky.). Murray was 49-38 during Hodge’s tenure, and he reached the second round of the playoffs all seven seasons.

McKenzie went 13-2 last season and reached the Class 1A state championship game after beating Dresden in the state semifinals.