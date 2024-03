Gibson County, Weakley County high school spring sports schedule for Week 2

All teams across Gibson County and Weakley County begin play in the spring season this week. Check out all of the games this week:

GIBSON COUNTY

MONDAY

High School Baseball

Hickman County (Ky.) at Bradford, 5:30 p.m.; Carl Perkins Classic, at Gibson County, Chester County vs. Gibson County, 4:30 p.m.; Chester County vs. Scotts Hill, 7 p.m.; at Milan, Camden vs. Peabody, 7 p.m.; at South Gibson, Westview vs. South Gibson, 4:30 p.m.

High School Soccer

Dyer County at Peabody, 6 p.m.

High School Softball

Lexington at South Gibson, 5 p.m.; Peabody at Obion County, 7 p.m.; Milan at West Carroll, 5 p.m.; Gibson County at South Side, 5 p.m.

High School Tennis

Peabody at Westview, 4 p.m.; Huntingdon at South Gibson, 4 p.m.; Milan at Gibson County, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY

High School Baseball

West Carroll at Gleason, 5 p.m.; Bradford at Dresden, 5:30 p.m.; Carl Perkins Classic, at Gibson County, Camden vs. Westview, 4:30 p.m.; at Milan, Milan vs. Union City, 4:30 p.m.; at Peabody, North Side vs. Peabody, 4:30 p.m.; Scotts Hill vs. Peabody, 7 p.m.

High School Soccer

Westview at Milan, 5:30 p.m.; Henry County at South Gibson, 6 p.m.

High School Softball

Greenfield at Bradford, 4:30 p.m.; South Gibson at Chester County, 5 p.m.; Peabody at West Carroll, 5 p.m.; Milan at Bruceton, 5 p.m.; Gibson County at Obion County, 7 p.m.

High School Tennis

Gibson County at Peabody, 4 p.m.; Milan at South Gibson, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

High School Baseball

Carl Perkins Classic, at Gibson County, Gibson County vs. Lake County, 4:30 p.m.; at Milan, Milan vs. Chester County, 6:30 p.m.; at South Gibson, North Side vs. South Gibson, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY

High School Baseball

Peabody at Humboldt, 5 p.m.; Bradford at Lake County, 5 p.m.; Fulton City (Ky.) at West Carroll, 5:30 p.m.; Carl Perkins Classic, at Gibson County, North Side vs. Gibson County, 4:30 p.m.; Westview vs. Scotts Hill, 7 p.m.; at Milan, Milan vs. Obion County, 6:30 p.m.; at South Gibson, Huntingdon vs. South Gibson, 4:30 p.m.; Stewart County vs. South Gibson, 7 p.m.

High School Soccer

Milan at Dyersburg, 5:30 p.m.; Union City at Peabody, 6 p.m.

High School Softball

Dresden at Bradford, 5 p.m.; Union City at Peabody, 5 p.m.; West Carroll at Gibson County, 5 p.m.; Milan, South Gibson in Sarah Beth Whitehead Tournament at West Tennessee Healthcare SportsPlex, Brighton vs. South Gibson, 3 p.m.; Milan vs. Dyer County, 6 p.m.; South Gibson vs. Camden, 6 p.m.; Milan vs. Chester County, 7:30 p.m.

High School Tennis

Milan at Peabody, 4 p.m.; South Gibson at Lexington, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Baseball

Lake County at Peabody, 4:30 p.m.; Greenfield at Bradford, 5 p.m.; South Fulton at West Carroll, 5:30 p.m.; Carl Perkins Classic, at Milan, Milan vs. Scotts Hill, 4:30 p.m.; at South Gibson, Camden vs. South Gibson, 4:30 p.m.

High School Soccer

Haywood at Gibson County, 5 p.m.; Arlington Ambush, at Arlington, South Gibson vs. Jonesboro (Ark.), 6:30 p.m.

High School Softball

Peabody at Gibson County, 5 p.m.; Milan, South Gibson in Sarah Beth Whitehead Tournament at West Tennessee Healthcare SportsPlex, South Gibson vs. Covington, 4:30 p.m.; Milan vs. Crockett County, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY

High School Baseball

Carl Perkins Classic, at Gibson County, Obion County vs. Gibson County, 1 p.m.; Obion County vs. Peabody, 3:30 p.m.

High School Soccer

Arlington Ambush, at Arlington, South Gibson vs. Christian Brothers, 11 a.m.

High School Softball

Milan, South Gibson in Sarah Beth Whitehead Tournament at West Tennessee Healthcare SportsPlex, Bracket Play, TBA

High School Tennis

Brighton/Union City at South Gibson, 10 a.m.

SUNDAY

High School Soccer

Arlington Ambush, at Arlington, South Gibson vs. Bartlett, 9:30 a.m.

WEAKLEY COUNTY

MONDAY

High School Baseball

Obion County at Greenfield, 4:30 p.m.; Carl Perkins Classic, at South Gibson, Westview vs. South Gibson, 4:30 p.m.; at Union City, McKenzie vs. Dresden, 7 p.m.

High School Softball

Dyer County at Westview, 5 p.m.; Clarksburg at Gleason, 5 p.m.

High School Tennis

Peabody at Westview, 4 p.m.; Greenfield at Henry County, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY

High School Baseball

Halls at Greenfield, 4 p.m.; West Carroll at Gleason, 5 p.m.; Bradford at Dresden, 6 p.m.; Carl Perkins Classic, at Gibson County, Westview vs. Camden, 4:30 p.m.

High School Soccer

Westview at Milan, 5:30 p.m.

High School Softball

Greenfield at Bradford, 4:30 p.m.; Union City at Westview, 5 p.m.

High School Tennis

Westview at Dyer County, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

High School Baseball

Dresden at Bruceton, 5 p.m.; Clarksburg at Gleason, 6 p.m.; Carl Perkins Classic, at Gibson County, Westview vs. Scotts Hill, 7 p.m.

High School Softball

Dresden at Bradford, 5 p.m.; Gleason at Bruceton, 5 p.m.; Greenfield at South Fulton, 5 p.m.; Westview at Obion County, 7 p.m.

High School Tennis

Gibson County at Greenfield, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY

High School Baseball

Greenfield at Bradford, 5 p.m.; Westview at Union City, 6:30 p.m.; Carl Perkins Classic, at Milan, Dresden vs. Scotts Hill, 7 p.m.

High School Tennis

Westview at Dyersburg, 4 p.m.