2024 West Tennessee high school basketball postseason brackets

Here are the postseason brackets for the 2024 high school basketball postseason:

Sectionals

Girls

Saturday, March 2

Class 1A

Greenfield 56, Middle College 48

South Fulton 74, University High 52

Class 2A

Huntingdon 52, Summertown 49

Gibson County 75, Trezevant 40

Westview 44, Memphis Business 36

Class 3A

Chester County 54, Station Camp 47 (OT)

South Side 48, Macon County 23

South Gibson 60, Millington 45

Dyersburg 76, Covington 36

Boys

Monday, March 4

7 p.m. start

Class 1A

Humboldt at Middle College

Booker T. Washington at Union City

Class 2A

Milan at Douglass

Memphis Business at Ripley

Class 3A

Chester County at Hume-Fogg

Munford at Fayette-Ware

Bolivar at Ridgeway

Region Tournament

Region 6-1A

Boys

Saturday, Feb. 24

Wayne County 92, Big Sandy 55

Houston County 65, Perry County 43

McKenzie 89, Collinwood 33

Frank Hughes 48, McEwen 42

at Houston County

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Frank Hughes 55, McKenzie 54 (OT)

Wayne County 43, Houston County 39

Thursday, Feb. 29

Championship, Wayne County 54, Frank Hughes 46

Girls

Friday, Feb. 23

Wayne County 61, Bruceton 29

McKenzie 67, Perry County 57

McEwen 61, Frank Hughes 22

Houston County 61, Collinwood 58

at Houston County

Monday, Feb. 26

McEwen 59, Houston County 57

Wayne County 44, McKenzie 26

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Championship, Wayne County 64, McEwen 28

Region 7-1A

Boys

Saturday, Feb. 24

Humboldt 73, South Fulton 50

Gleason 82, Halls 65

Union City 76, West Carroll 43

Middleton 60, Lake County 31

at UT Martin

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Union City 56, Middleton 36

Humboldt 83, Gleason 70

at Dresden

Thursday, Feb. 29

Championship, Union City 70, Humboldt 68

Girls

Friday, Feb. 23

Humboldt 45, Gleason 42

South Fulton 78, Bradford 32

Greenfield 64, West Carroll 28

Union City 46, Middleton 40

at UT Martin

Monday, Feb. 26

Greenfield 36, Union City 33

South Fulton 80, Humboldt 40

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Championship, South Fulton 53, Greenfield 36

Region 6-2A

Boys

Saturday, Feb. 24

East Hickman 69, Stewart County 30

Huntingdon 68, Harpeth 62

Camden 60, Cheatham County 49

Hickman County 74, Waverly 47

at Camden

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Hickman County 55, Camden 54 (OT)

East Hickman 72, Huntingdon 62

Thursday, Feb. 29

Championship, Hickman County 48, East Hickman 43

Girls

Friday, Feb. 23

Cheatham County 80, Waverly 50

Stewart County 47, Harpeth 44

Huntingdon 62, Hickman County 33

East Hickman 56, Camden 16

at Camden

Monday, Feb. 26

Huntingdon 56, East Hickman 39

Cheatham County 47, Stewart County 46

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Championship, Huntingdon 67, Cheatham County 60

Region 7-2A

Boys

Saturday, Feb. 24

Milan 55, Scotts Hill 45

Riverside 52, Peabody 50

Ripley 85, JCM 59

Westview 72, Liberty 44

at Ripley

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Ripley 48, Westview 37

Milan 47, Riverside 44 (OT)

Thursday, Feb. 29

Championship, Ripley 59, Milan 32

Girls

Friday, Feb. 23

Scotts Hill 64, Ripley 34

Westview 64, Riverside 41

Gibson County 61, Madison 21

Peabody 66, JCM 44

at Gibson County

Monday, Feb. 26

Westview 45, Scotts Hill 30

Gibson County 53, Peabody 40

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Championship, Gibson County 37, Westview 28

Region 6-3A

Boys

Saturday, Feb. 24

Creek Wood 61, Lexington 47

South Side 77, Sycamore 36

Chester County 68, Montgomery Central 51

Fairview 65, North Side 56

at Chester County

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Chester County 60, Fairview 41

Creek Wood 56, South Side 35

Thursday, Feb. 29

Championship, Creek Wood 49, Chester County 46

Girls

Friday, Feb. 23

Sycamore 47, McNairy Central 38

Chester County 48, Fairview 22

South Side 71, Montgomery Central 8

Creek Wood 53, Lexington 34

at Chester County

Monday, Feb. 26

South Side 49, Creek Wood 29

Chester County 39, Sycamore 22

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Championship, South Side 31, Chester County 23

Region 7-3A

Boys

Saturday, Feb. 24

Dyersburg 58, Bolton 53

Bolivar 68, Obion County 55

Haywood 69, South Gibson 34

Fayette-Ware 71, Dyer County 51

at Fayette-Ware

Tuesday, Feb. 27

Bolivar 47, Dyersburg 45

Fayette-Ware 58, Haywood 50

Thursday, Feb. 29

Championship, Fayette-Ware 49, Bolivar 46

Girls

Friday, Feb. 23

Dyersburg 82, Bolton 42

Obion County 42, Bolivar 34

South Gibson 47, Fayette-Ware 37

Crockett County 77, Haywood 51

at Crockett County

Monday, Feb. 26

Dyersburg 63, Obion County 41

South Gibson 33, Crockett County 31

Wednesday, Feb. 28

Championship, Dyersburg 51, South Gibson 46

Division II-A West

Boys

Friday, Feb. 9

Northpoint Christian 65, Natchez Trace 35

Saturday, Feb. 10

Harding Academy 49, Tipton-Rosemark 43

Jackson Christian 47, Northpoint Christian 32

Sacred Heart 77, St. George’s 72

Lausanne 71, Fayette Academy 33

Tuesday, Feb. 13

TCA 76, Harding Academy 63

ECS 46, Jackson Christian 44

FACS 77, Sacred Heart 56

Lausanne 62, USJ 58

at Jackson Christian

Friday, Feb. 16

ECS 56, TCA 19

FACS 70, Lausanne 33

Saturday, Feb. 17

Consolation, TCA 70, Lausanne 63

Championship, FACS 69, ECS 45

Girls

Friday, Feb. 9

TCA 69, ECS 46

Saturday, Feb. 10

Harding Academy 69, Tipton-Rosemark 30

St. George’s 62, Fayette Academy 59 (OT)

Monday, Feb. 12

USJ 77, Harding Academy 42

Lausanne 32, TCA 30

FACS 71, St. George’s 68

Jackson Christian 53, Northpoint Christian 23

at Jackson Christian

Thursday, Feb. 15

USJ 58, Lausanne 39

Jackson Christian 58, FACS 48

Saturday, Feb. 17

Consolation, FACS 48, Lausanne 28

Championship, USJ 45, Jackson Christian 42

District Tournaments

District 12-1A

Boys

Saturday, Feb. 10

Big Sandy def. Bruceton

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Houston County 66, Big Sandy 31

McKenzie 65, McEwen 57

Friday, Feb. 16

at Houston County

Consolation, McEwen 81, Big Sandy 67

Championship, McKenzie 40, Houston County 31

Girls

Saturday, Feb. 10

Bruceton 64, Big Sandy 33

Monday, Feb. 12

McKenzie 73, Bruceton 31

McEwen 49, Houston County 44

Friday, Feb. 16

at Houston County

Consolation, Houston County 59, Bruceton 37

Championship, McEwen 56, McKenzie 52

District 13-1A

Boys

Tuesday, Feb. 13

West Carroll 65, Bradford 55

Halls 66, Clarksburg 57

at Halls

Friday, Feb. 16

Humboldt 83, West Carroll 41

Middleton 46, Halls 33

Monday, Feb. 19

Consolation, Halls 58, West Carroll 45

Championship, Humboldt 62, Middleton 49

Girls

Monday, Feb. 12

West Carroll 58, Clarksburg 56

Bradford 58, Halls 44

at Halls

Thursday, Feb. 15

Humboldt 53, West Carroll 19

Middleton 62, Bradford 20

Saturday, Feb. 17

Consolation, Bradford 48, West Carroll 42

Championship, Humboldt 49, Middleton 43

District 14-1A

Boys

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Lake County 51, Dresden 46

Gleason 76, Greenfield 64

at South Fulton

Friday, Feb. 16

Union City 84, Lake County 37

Gleason 58, South Fulton 50

Monday, Feb. 19

Consolation, Lake County 55, South Fulton 51

Championship, Union City 76, Gleason 45

Girls

Monday, Feb. 12

Gleason 57, Dresden 55

Union City 61, Lake County 28

at South Fulton

Thursday, Feb. 15

South Fulton 49, Gleason 35

Greenfield 44, Union City 40

Saturday, Feb. 17

Consolation, Union City 49, Gleason 42

Championship, Greenfield 55, South Fulton 36

District 12-2A

Boys

at Huntingdon

Thursday, Feb. 15

Camden 100, Waverly 63

Huntingdon 69, Stewart County 47

Saturday, Feb. 17

Consolation, Waverly 58, Stewart County 48

Championship, Camden 78, Huntingdon 62

Girls

at Huntingdon

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Huntingdon 61, Camden 24

Stewart County 62, Waverly 41

Friday, Feb. 16

Consolation, Camden 59, Waverly 44

Championship. Huntingdon 66, Stewart County 30

District 13-2A

Boys

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Riverside 74, Adamsville 51

Liberty 56, Madison 49

at Riverside

Friday, Feb. 16

Scotts Hill 63, Riverside 49

Liberty 67, JCM 62

Monday, Feb. 19

Consolation, Riverside 70, JCM 62

Championship, Scotts Hill 59, Liberty 43

Girls

Monday, Feb. 12

Riverside 51, Liberty 21

Madison 54, Adamsville 44

at Riverside

Thursday, Feb. 15

JCM 38, Riverside 32

Scotts Hill 52, Madison 32

Saturday, Feb. 17

Consolation, Riverside 53, Madison 37

Championship, Scotts Hill 41, JCM 35

District 14-2A

Boys

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Milan 46, Gibson County 42

at Ripley

Friday, Feb. 16

Ripley 66, Milan 15

Peabody 75, Westview 51

Monday, Feb. 19

Consolation, Westview 54, Milan 36

Championship, Ripley 67, Peabody 30

Girls

Monday, Feb. 12

Ripley 33, Milan 24

at Gibson County

Thursday, Feb. 15

Gibson County 73, Ripley 26

Westview 32, Peabody 22

Saturday, Feb. 17

Consolation, Peabody 60, Ripley 24

Championship, Gibson County 54, Westview 34

District 12-3A

Boys

at Chester County

Thursday, Feb. 15

Lexington 59, Hardin County 55

North Side 54, McNairy Central 53

Saturday, Feb. 17

South Side 54, Lexington 53

Chester County 67, North Side 60

Monday, Feb. 19

Consolation, North Side 68, Lexington 49

Championship, Chester County 65, South Side 62 (OT)

Girls

at Chester County

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Lexington 49, Hardin County 34

McNairy Central 54, North Side 19

Friday, Feb. 16

Chester County 50, Lexington 22

South Side 44, McNairy Central 37

Monday, Feb. 19

Consolation, Lexington 57, McNairy Central 56

Championship, South Side 46, Chester County 35

District 13-3A

Boys

at Crockett County

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Obion County 65, Crockett County 44

Friday, Feb. 16

Dyersburg 82, Obion County 70

Dyer County 82, South Gibson 63

Monday, Feb. 19

Consolation, Obion County 62, South Gibson 55

Championship, Dyersburg 71, Dyer County 52

Girls

at Crockett County

Tuesday, Feb. 13

Obion County 46, Dyer County 27

Friday, Feb. 16

Dyersburg 54, Obion County 48

Crockett County 42, South Gibson 37

Monday, Feb. 19

Consolation, Obion County 50, South Gibson 48

Championship, Dyersburg 46, Crockett County 35

District 14-3A

Boys

at Fayette-Ware

Saturday, Feb. 17

Bolivar 42, Fayette-Ware 35

Haywood 92, Bolton 61

Tuesday, Feb. 20

Consolation, Fayette-Ware 74, Bolton 55

Championship, Haywood 74, Bolivar 72 (3OT)

Girls

at Fayette-Ware

Friday, Feb. 16

Bolivar 44, Haywood 42

Fayette-Ware 76, Bolton 25

Monday, Feb. 19

Consolation, Haywood 66, Bolton 11

Championship, Fayette-Ware 68, Bolivar 66