Tennessee high school basketball AP poll for Feb. 5, 2024

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through February 5, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

BOYS

Division I – Class 4A

1. Cordova (10)                             23-1    108  2

2. Bartlett                                 23-3    97   1

3. Cookeville (1)                           22-3    83   3

4. Siegel                                   22-2    82   4

5. Powell                                   20-3    54   6

6. Bearden                                  22-5    48   7

7. Ravenwood                                19-5    36   5

8. Independence                             20-6    26   10

9. Hillsboro                                16-3    17   NR

10. Rhea County                              21-5    14   9

(tie) Franklin                               16-6    14   8

Others receiving 12 or more points: Franklin 14. <

Division I – Class 3A

1. Fulton (10)                              24-2    108  1

2. Dyer County                              21-2    82   4

3. Bolivar Central                          21-3    77   5

4. Lawrence County                          20-4    67   3

(tie) Fayette Ware                           17-3    67   2

6. Munford                                  17-2    61   7

7. Upperman (1)                             20-4    53   6

8. Ridgeway                                 17-5    45   9

9. David Crockett                           19-4    25   10

10. Chester County                           18-5    18   8

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 2A

1. Douglass (10)                            25-0    100  1

2. Gatlinburg-Pittman                       20-4    83   2

3. Tyner Academy                            14-2    77   T3

4. Kingston                                 18-5    57   6

5. South Greene                             20-6    55   T3

6. Grundy County                            16-4    42   5

7. Ripley                                   17-7    25   NR

8. Camden                                   17-6    19   9

9. Westmoreland                             16-6    18   7

10. Whites Creek                             13-4    15   NR

(tie) Loretto                                16-5    15   NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Austin-East 13. Cannon County 12.<

Division I – Class 1A

1. Harriman (9)                             20-1    99   2

2. Pickett County                           17-4    78   4

3. Union City                               21-5    69   3

4. Santa Fe (1)                             18-4    65   1

5. Middleton                                15-5    59   5

6. Houston County                           17-4    39   6

7. Humboldt                                 16-8    36   8

8. University                               16-6    33   7

9. South Pittsburg                          16-2    30   NR

10. Chattanooga Preparatory                  11-6    14   9

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division II – Class 2A

1. Briarcrest (6)                           25-4    90   1

2. Knoxville Webb                           19-4    75   4

3. Pope John Paul II (1)                    20-4    70   2

4. Baylor (3)                               17-3    66   5

4. Brentwood Academy                        19-7    66   3

Others receiving 12 or more points: MUS 33.<

Division II – Class 1A

1. Silverdale Baptist Academy (4)            23-3    85   1

2. First Assembly Christian (5)              20-3    81   3

3. Providence Christian Academy  (1)         20-3    76   4

4. BGA                                      22-4    59   2

5. Goodpasture                              21-4    48   5

Others receiving 12 or more points: University-Jackson 30. Columbia Academy 15.

GIRLS

Division I – Class 4A

1. Bradley Central (9)                        22-1    99   1

2. Bearden                                    23-1    82   2

3. Clarksville                                23-0    81   3

4. Sevier County                              23-2    71   4

5. Cookeville (1)                             21-3    55   6

6. Coffee County                              23-3    54   5

7. Brentwood                                  19-3    38   7

8. Lebanon                                    19-7    17   9

9. Campbell County                            18-5    16   8

10. Morristown-Hamblen High School East         19-7    9   10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 3A

1. White County (10)                          24-2    100  1

2. Upperman                                   22-3    81   3

3. Heritage Maryville                         22-3    77   2

4. Dyersburg                                  20-3    72   5

5. David Crockett                             20-3    62   4

6. Chester County                             21-3    56   6

7. Cumberland County                          16-6    17   9

(tie) Clinton                                  19-5    17   T10

(tie) Signal Mountain                          16-5    17   8

10. Jackson South Side                         17-6    16   NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Crockett County 15.<

Division I – Class 2A

1. McMinn Central (10)                        22-2    100  1

2. Gibson County                              28-1    88   2

3. Gatlinburg-Pittman                         23-2    79   3

4. Loretto                                    20-2    61   4

5. Cheatham County                            20-2    55   6

6. Huntingdon                                 20-5    51   5

7. Summertown                                 19-5    41   8

8. Westview                                   16-4    36   7

9. York Institute                             17-5    23   9

10. Cannon County                              19-5    9   10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<

Division I – Class 1A

1. Wayne County (7)                           21-3    94   1

2. Cloudland (3)                              20-0    90   T2

3. Pickett County                             18-2    85   T2

4. Richland                                   17-5    63   T4

5. Sunbright                                  18-3    52   6

6. Moore County                               18-7    32   T4

7. Middle College                             21-2    29   8

8. Sale Creek                                 18-5    28   7

9. McKenzie                                   12-5    23   NR

10. South Fulton                               15-6    19   NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: North Greene 12.<

Division II – Class 2A

1. Father Ryan (5)                            21-2    94   2

2. Knoxville Catholic (5)                     19-4    93   1

3. Hutchison School                           20-2    83   3

4. Knoxville Webb                             18-7    68   4

5. Ensworth                                   12-7    38   NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Chattanooga Christian 24.<

Division II – Class 1A

1. Providence Christian Academy (4)            18-4    90   2

2. Silverdale Baptist Academy (5)              24-5    88   1

3. Goodpasture (1)                            18-3    86   3

4. University-Jackson                         17-5    74   5

5. King’s Academy                             18-6    32   4

Others receiving 12 or more points: CAK 24.<

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Herald, Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Times News, Kingsport; Mirror-Exchange, Milan; Weakley County Press, Martin, Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.

 

