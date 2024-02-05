Tennessee high school basketball AP poll for Feb. 5, 2024
The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through February 5, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
BOYS
Division I – Class 4A
1. Cordova (10) 23-1 108 2
2. Bartlett 23-3 97 1
3. Cookeville (1) 22-3 83 3
4. Siegel 22-2 82 4
5. Powell 20-3 54 6
6. Bearden 22-5 48 7
7. Ravenwood 19-5 36 5
8. Independence 20-6 26 10
9. Hillsboro 16-3 17 NR
10. Rhea County 21-5 14 9
(tie) Franklin 16-6 14 8
Others receiving 12 or more points: Franklin 14. <
Division I – Class 3A
1. Fulton (10) 24-2 108 1
2. Dyer County 21-2 82 4
3. Bolivar Central 21-3 77 5
4. Lawrence County 20-4 67 3
(tie) Fayette Ware 17-3 67 2
6. Munford 17-2 61 7
7. Upperman (1) 20-4 53 6
8. Ridgeway 17-5 45 9
9. David Crockett 19-4 25 10
10. Chester County 18-5 18 8
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<
Division I – Class 2A
1. Douglass (10) 25-0 100 1
2. Gatlinburg-Pittman 20-4 83 2
3. Tyner Academy 14-2 77 T3
4. Kingston 18-5 57 6
5. South Greene 20-6 55 T3
6. Grundy County 16-4 42 5
7. Ripley 17-7 25 NR
8. Camden 17-6 19 9
9. Westmoreland 16-6 18 7
10. Whites Creek 13-4 15 NR
(tie) Loretto 16-5 15 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Austin-East 13. Cannon County 12.<
Division I – Class 1A
1. Harriman (9) 20-1 99 2
2. Pickett County 17-4 78 4
3. Union City 21-5 69 3
4. Santa Fe (1) 18-4 65 1
5. Middleton 15-5 59 5
6. Houston County 17-4 39 6
7. Humboldt 16-8 36 8
8. University 16-6 33 7
9. South Pittsburg 16-2 30 NR
10. Chattanooga Preparatory 11-6 14 9
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<
Division II – Class 2A
1. Briarcrest (6) 25-4 90 1
2. Knoxville Webb 19-4 75 4
3. Pope John Paul II (1) 20-4 70 2
4. Baylor (3) 17-3 66 5
4. Brentwood Academy 19-7 66 3
Others receiving 12 or more points: MUS 33.<
Division II – Class 1A
1. Silverdale Baptist Academy (4) 23-3 85 1
2. First Assembly Christian (5) 20-3 81 3
3. Providence Christian Academy (1) 20-3 76 4
4. BGA 22-4 59 2
5. Goodpasture 21-4 48 5
Others receiving 12 or more points: University-Jackson 30. Columbia Academy 15.
GIRLS
Division I – Class 4A
1. Bradley Central (9) 22-1 99 1
2. Bearden 23-1 82 2
3. Clarksville 23-0 81 3
4. Sevier County 23-2 71 4
5. Cookeville (1) 21-3 55 6
6. Coffee County 23-3 54 5
7. Brentwood 19-3 38 7
8. Lebanon 19-7 17 9
9. Campbell County 18-5 16 8
10. Morristown-Hamblen High School East 19-7 9 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<
Division I – Class 3A
1. White County (10) 24-2 100 1
2. Upperman 22-3 81 3
3. Heritage Maryville 22-3 77 2
4. Dyersburg 20-3 72 5
5. David Crockett 20-3 62 4
6. Chester County 21-3 56 6
7. Cumberland County 16-6 17 9
(tie) Clinton 19-5 17 T10
(tie) Signal Mountain 16-5 17 8
10. Jackson South Side 17-6 16 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Crockett County 15.<
Division I – Class 2A
1. McMinn Central (10) 22-2 100 1
2. Gibson County 28-1 88 2
3. Gatlinburg-Pittman 23-2 79 3
4. Loretto 20-2 61 4
5. Cheatham County 20-2 55 6
6. Huntingdon 20-5 51 5
7. Summertown 19-5 41 8
8. Westview 16-4 36 7
9. York Institute 17-5 23 9
10. Cannon County 19-5 9 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: none.<
Division I – Class 1A
1. Wayne County (7) 21-3 94 1
2. Cloudland (3) 20-0 90 T2
3. Pickett County 18-2 85 T2
4. Richland 17-5 63 T4
5. Sunbright 18-3 52 6
6. Moore County 18-7 32 T4
7. Middle College 21-2 29 8
8. Sale Creek 18-5 28 7
9. McKenzie 12-5 23 NR
10. South Fulton 15-6 19 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: North Greene 12.<
Division II – Class 2A
1. Father Ryan (5) 21-2 94 2
2. Knoxville Catholic (5) 19-4 93 1
3. Hutchison School 20-2 83 3
4. Knoxville Webb 18-7 68 4
5. Ensworth 12-7 38 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: Chattanooga Christian 24.<
Division II – Class 1A
1. Providence Christian Academy (4) 18-4 90 2
2. Silverdale Baptist Academy (5) 24-5 88 1
3. Goodpasture (1) 18-3 86 3
4. University-Jackson 17-5 74 5
5. King’s Academy 18-6 32 4
Others receiving 12 or more points: CAK 24.<
All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Herald, Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Times News, Kingsport; Mirror-Exchange, Milan; Weakley County Press, Martin, Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.