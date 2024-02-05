Tennessee high school basketball AP poll for Feb. 5, 2024

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through February 5, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

BOYS

Division I – Class 4A

1. Cordova (10) 23-1 108 2

2. Bartlett 23-3 97 1

3. Cookeville (1) 22-3 83 3

4. Siegel 22-2 82 4

5. Powell 20-3 54 6

6. Bearden 22-5 48 7

7. Ravenwood 19-5 36 5

8. Independence 20-6 26 10

9. Hillsboro 16-3 17 NR

10. Rhea County 21-5 14 9

(tie) Franklin 16-6 14 8

Others receiving 12 or more points: Franklin 14.

Division I – Class 3A

1. Fulton (10) 24-2 108 1

2. Dyer County 21-2 82 4

3. Bolivar Central 21-3 77 5

4. Lawrence County 20-4 67 3

(tie) Fayette Ware 17-3 67 2

6. Munford 17-2 61 7

7. Upperman (1) 20-4 53 6

8. Ridgeway 17-5 45 9

9. David Crockett 19-4 25 10

10. Chester County 18-5 18 8

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 2A

1. Douglass (10) 25-0 100 1

2. Gatlinburg-Pittman 20-4 83 2

3. Tyner Academy 14-2 77 T3

4. Kingston 18-5 57 6

5. South Greene 20-6 55 T3

6. Grundy County 16-4 42 5

7. Ripley 17-7 25 NR

8. Camden 17-6 19 9

9. Westmoreland 16-6 18 7

10. Whites Creek 13-4 15 NR

(tie) Loretto 16-5 15 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Austin-East 13. Cannon County 12.

Division I – Class 1A

1. Harriman (9) 20-1 99 2

2. Pickett County 17-4 78 4

3. Union City 21-5 69 3

4. Santa Fe (1) 18-4 65 1

5. Middleton 15-5 59 5

6. Houston County 17-4 39 6

7. Humboldt 16-8 36 8

8. University 16-6 33 7

9. South Pittsburg 16-2 30 NR

10. Chattanooga Preparatory 11-6 14 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division II – Class 2A

1. Briarcrest (6) 25-4 90 1

2. Knoxville Webb 19-4 75 4

3. Pope John Paul II (1) 20-4 70 2

4. Baylor (3) 17-3 66 5

4. Brentwood Academy 19-7 66 3

Others receiving 12 or more points: MUS 33.

Division II – Class 1A

1. Silverdale Baptist Academy (4) 23-3 85 1

2. First Assembly Christian (5) 20-3 81 3

3. Providence Christian Academy (1) 20-3 76 4

4. BGA 22-4 59 2

5. Goodpasture 21-4 48 5

Others receiving 12 or more points: University-Jackson 30. Columbia Academy 15.

GIRLS

Division I – Class 4A

1. Bradley Central (9) 22-1 99 1

2. Bearden 23-1 82 2

3. Clarksville 23-0 81 3

4. Sevier County 23-2 71 4

5. Cookeville (1) 21-3 55 6

6. Coffee County 23-3 54 5

7. Brentwood 19-3 38 7

8. Lebanon 19-7 17 9

9. Campbell County 18-5 16 8

10. Morristown-Hamblen High School East 19-7 9 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 3A

1. White County (10) 24-2 100 1

2. Upperman 22-3 81 3

3. Heritage Maryville 22-3 77 2

4. Dyersburg 20-3 72 5

5. David Crockett 20-3 62 4

6. Chester County 21-3 56 6

7. Cumberland County 16-6 17 9

(tie) Clinton 19-5 17 T10

(tie) Signal Mountain 16-5 17 8

10. Jackson South Side 17-6 16 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Crockett County 15.

Division I – Class 2A

1. McMinn Central (10) 22-2 100 1

2. Gibson County 28-1 88 2

3. Gatlinburg-Pittman 23-2 79 3

4. Loretto 20-2 61 4

5. Cheatham County 20-2 55 6

6. Huntingdon 20-5 51 5

7. Summertown 19-5 41 8

8. Westview 16-4 36 7

9. York Institute 17-5 23 9

10. Cannon County 19-5 9 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

Division I – Class 1A

1. Wayne County (7) 21-3 94 1

2. Cloudland (3) 20-0 90 T2

3. Pickett County 18-2 85 T2

4. Richland 17-5 63 T4

5. Sunbright 18-3 52 6

6. Moore County 18-7 32 T4

7. Middle College 21-2 29 8

8. Sale Creek 18-5 28 7

9. McKenzie 12-5 23 NR

10. South Fulton 15-6 19 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: North Greene 12.

Division II – Class 2A

1. Father Ryan (5) 21-2 94 2

2. Knoxville Catholic (5) 19-4 93 1

3. Hutchison School 20-2 83 3

4. Knoxville Webb 18-7 68 4

5. Ensworth 12-7 38 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Chattanooga Christian 24.

Division II – Class 1A

1. Providence Christian Academy (4) 18-4 90 2

2. Silverdale Baptist Academy (5) 24-5 88 1

3. Goodpasture (1) 18-3 86 3

4. University-Jackson 17-5 74 5

5. King’s Academy 18-6 32 4

Others receiving 12 or more points: CAK 24.

_____

All Associated Press members in Tennessee are eligible to participate in the high school basketball poll. Those who voted for this week’s poll are: The Daily Herald, Columbia; Herald-Citizen, Cookeville; The Daily News Journal, Murfreesboro; The Tennessean, Nashville; Times News, Kingsport; Mirror-Exchange, Milan; Weakley County Press, Martin, Union City Daily Messenger, Union City; WCMT, Martin.