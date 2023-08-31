Vic vs. Odom Pick’em 2023: Week 3 of high school football

Strutting down the street in Main Street in Milan on Saturday, I was excited with how Week 2 had gone. Milan and South Gibson picked up wins, and I correctly picked them.

But I also correctly picked the losses by Gibson County, Humboldt and Peabody.

But then Nelson Cunningham, mayor of Gibson County, came around the corner talking about the start of region play and the big Gibson County matchup.

“This is great for the county to have these two back playing after 11 years of not playing,” Cunningham said.

“I agree, and I hope the matchup lives up to it, although Milan has outscored the Pioneers 518-65 in the 13 meetings dating back to 1989,” I said.

“But when Gibson County teams meet, it is great for the county and great for the residents to fellowship together,” Cunningham said as he walked toward the Farmer’s Market to buy some fresh vegetables.

It was also a great week as I took a two-game lead on Victor Parkins. I went 11-3 with my three misses being Dresden’s win over McKenzie and Obion County’s win over Westview to go along with University School of Jackson’s win over Union City.

Odom improved to 21-8 (.724 winning percentage), while Parkins is now 19-10 (.655).

So here is for an exciting Gibson County matchup and region play beginning.

South Gibson (1-1, 0-0 6-4A) at Hardin County (2-0, 0-0)

Region 6-4A play is here, and these two are expected to be at the top of the table. Savannah is a tough place to play, so South Gibson can’t have another game of mistakes

Odom’s Pick: Hardin County 28, South Gibson 27

Vic’s Pick: South Gibson 31, Hardin County 27

Gibson County (0-2, 0-0 6-2A) at Milan (2-0, 0-0)

These two haven’t played in over a decade, but they are in the same region now. Milan is off to a hot start with two wins over Class 4A opposition.

Odom’s Pick: Milan 35, Gibson County 7

Vic’s Pick: Milan 52, Gibson County 14

Riverside (1-1, 0-0 6-2A) at Peabody (0-2, 0-0)

The Panthers bounced back with a vengeance last week, scoring 54 points against Lexington. Peabody is still growing with new players in key positions.

Odom’s Pick: Riverside 42, Peabody 12

Vic’s Pick: Riverside 35, Peabody 14

Harding Academy (1-1) at Humboldt (0-2)

The Vikings defense has been playing well, and they will try to stop a Harding Academy team that forfeited to West Carroll last week to due the heat.

Odom’s Pick: Humboldt 20, Harding Academy 6

Vic’s Pick: Harding Academy 15, Humboldt 14

West Carroll (2-0) at FACS (2-0)

The War Eagles had the week off due to Harding Academy forfeiting. That should mean that West Carroll comes in fresh for this game on the road.

Odom’s Pick: West Carroll 21, FACS 18

Vic’s Pick: West Carroll 28, FACS 21

Best of the West

Lake County (0-2, 0-0 7-1A) at Dresden (2-0, 0-0)

Odom’s Pick: Dresden

Vic’s Pick: Dresden

Bruceton (1-1) at Gleason (2-0)

Odom’s Pick: Gleason

Vic’s Pick: Bruceton

Halls (1-1, 0-0 7-1A) at Greenfield (1-1, 0-0)

Odom’s Pick: Greenfield

Vic’s Pick: Greenfield

Scotts Hill (1-1, 0-0 7-3A) at Westview (0-2, 0-0)

Odom’s Pick: Westview

Vic’s Pick: Westview

Lexington (1-1) at Crockett County (2-0)

Odom’s Pick: Crockett County

Vic’s Pick: Crockett County

Dyer County (1-1) at Union City (0-2)

Odom’s Pick: Union City

Vic’s Pick: Union City

Covington (1-1, 0-0 7-3A) at Dyersburg (2-0, 0-0)

Odom’s Pick: Dyersburg

Vic’s Pick: Covington

USJ (2-0) at TCA (1-0)

Odom’s Pick: USJ

Vic’s Pick: USJ

North Side (1-1) at Obion County (2-0)

Odom’s Pick: North Side

Vic’s Pick: North Side

McKenzie (1-1) at Chester County (0-2)

Odom’s Pick: McKenzie

Vic’s Pick: Chester County

NOTE: The conversations used in the pick’em columns are fictitious and are just used to entertain readers.