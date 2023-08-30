Lemons vs. Odom Pick’em 2023: Week 3 of high school football

A big smile was on my face as I walked into the office on Monday morning.

“Why are you so happy?” Beth Cravens asked as I walked in the door.

“Well, I went from five misses to three misses,” I replied.

“But two of your misses were Weakley County games, so that is 50 percent,” Cravens said with a laugh.

Well, it is true two of my three misses were Weakley County games as I missed Dresden’s win over McKenzie and Obion County’s win over Westview to go along with University School of Jackson’s win over Union City.

But I did take a two-game lead over Weakley County Press editor Josh Lemons. Lemons missed Gleason’s win over Perry County, Riverside’s win over Lexington and Jackson Christian’s win over Peabody along with the three games that I missed.

Odom is now 21-8 (.724 winning percentage), while Lemons is now 19-10 (.655).

This week, region play starts, so I’m hoping to stay on the winning track.

AP POLL: Updated Tennessee high school football polls after Week 2

RANKINGS: Riverside back to No. 3 in West Tennessee football rankings

STANDINGS: West Tennessee football region standings after Week 2

SCHEDULE: Week 3 fall sports schedule for Gibson County, Weakley County

Lake County (0-2, 0-0 7-1A) at Dresden (2-0, 0-0)

While beating the defending Class 1A state champion is fun, this one is a region game for the Lions and the focus will be getting a region win.

Odom’s Pick: Dresden 35, Lake County 14

Lemons’ Pick: Dresden 38 Lake County 21

Bruceton (1-1) at Gleason (2-0)

The Bulldogs are trying to go 3-0 for the first time since 2013, while Bruceton gave up 51 points in a Week 2 loss.

Odom’s Pick: Gleason 24, Bruceton 12

Lemons’ Pick: Gleason 28, Bruceton 6

Scotts Hill (1-1, 0-0 7-3A) at Westview (0-2, 0-0)

Twice the Chargers have given up leads in the second half to lose to start the season. But with region play here, all of that won’t mean as much if they can pick up some region wins.

Odom’s Pick: Westview 21, Scotts Hill 12

Lemons’ Pick: Westview 34, Scotts Hill 28

Halls (1-1, 0-0 7-1A) at Greenfield (1-1, 0-0)

Both teams are coming off Week 2 wins after picking up Week 1 losses. The Yellowjackets got their win on the road, so they will want to get that first home win.

Odom’s Pick: Greenfield 14, Halls 13

Lemons’ Pick: Greenfield 28, Halls 6

Best of the West

South Gibson (1-1) at Hardin County (2-0)

Odom’s Pick: Hardin County

Lemons’ Pick: Hardin County

Gibson County (0-2) at Milan (2-0)

Odom’s Pick: Milan

Lemons’ Pick: Milan

Riverside (1-1) at Peabody (0-2)

Odom’s Pick: Riverside

Lemons’ Pick: Riverside

Harding Academy (1-1) at Humboldt (0-2)

Odom’s Pick: Humboldt

Lemons’ Pick: Humboldt

West Carroll (2-0) at FACS (2-0)

Odom’s Pick: West Carroll

Lemons’ Pick: West Carroll

Lexington (1-1) at Crockett County (2-0)

Odom’s Pick: Crockett County

Lemons’ Pick: Lexington

Dyer County (1-1) at Union City (0-2)

Odom’s Pick: Union City

Lemons’ Pick: Union City

Covington (1-1) at Dyersburg (2-0)

Odom’s Pick: Dyersburg

Lemons’ Pick: Dyersburg

USJ (2-0) at TCA (1-0)

Odom’s Pick: USJ

Lemons’ Pick: USJ

Obion County (2-0) at North Side (1-1)

Odom’s Pick: North Side

Lemons’ Pick: Obion County

McKenzie (1-1) at Chester County (0-2)

Odom’s Pick: McKenzie

Lemons’ Pick: McKenzie