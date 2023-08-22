Funeral services for Mrs. Sara Henley McCartney, 89, were held on Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Hunt Funeral Home chapel in Bradford, Tenn. Interment followed at Belew’s Chapel Cemetery near Skullbone, Tenn. Visitation was Wednesday, August 16 from 4 until 8 p.m.

Mrs. McCartney passed away late on Friday, August 11, 2023 in Jackson, Tenn.

She was born Sara Frances Henley to the late Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Henley in the Avondale community of Humboldt, Tenn., the eldest of six children.

Her childhood years were spent in both Humboldt and Cleveland, Ohio, where her family moved twice for her parents to find work. She lived in Cleveland during the blackouts held during World War II and often attended “Ladies Days” baseball games at Municipal Stadium where the Cleveland Indians played. Around 1952, her family returned to Humboldt. She would meet Dwain McCartney in 1957 and they were married a few months later on November 29, 1957 in Humboldt. Mrs. McCartney would go on to become a devoted housewife and homemaker for her family. She was dubbed fittingly by an Avondale neighbor of hers as the “World’s Best Babysitter,” and she babysat her own grandchildren and great-grandchildren, which was her pleasure and joy. About 12 years into their marriage, they moved near Bradford and remained there for the rest of their lives. Mrs. McCartney enjoyed crossword puzzles, word searches, hummingbirds, flowers, sports of all types (especially basketball and baseball), collecting depression glass, shopping, games shows and reality shows and much more, but she loved most her family and her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Mrs. McCartney was a member of Belew’s Chapel Church near Bradford.

She is survived by her children, Paula Christine “Chris” Griffin (husband Craig) and William Dwain “Big Bill” McCartney Jr. (girlfriend Deena) of Bradford, Tenn. and Jason Scott “Scotty” McCartney (wife Sandi) of Milan, Tenn.; two brothers, James Raymond “Bub” Henley of Humboldt and Robert Ellis “Bob” Henley (wife Lillie) of Springville, Tenn.; four grandchildren, Corey Griffin-Bishop, Adam Dwain McCartney, Lindsey Griffin Coleman and Jessica McCartney Floyd; 13 great-grandchildren, Julie, Kaci, Jase, Evan, Sarah, Lydia, Sayle, Callie, AnnaLee, Odin, Pryor, Rex and Jensen; one great-great-granddaughter, Adeline; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, William Dwain McCartney Sr. in 2017; her father, Raymond “Blubber” Henley in 1958; her mother, Lennie Mae Morris Henley in 1991; two brothers Gerald Thomas “Jeep” Henley in 1985 and Douglas McArthur Henley Sr. in 2007; and her sister, Betty Faye Henley Vestal in 2005.

Pallbearers were Johnny Hayes, Alex Morris, Andrew Morris, Jared Hurst, Kevin Knott and Dale McCartney. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons, Corey and Adam, and her great-grandsons, Jase and Evan.