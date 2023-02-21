Trial date set for accused murderer

A trial date has been set for a Jackson man accused of murder. Jadon Davon Hardiman is facing first degree murder, along with other charges. Last week, his case was set to go to trial on Wednesday, December 6 in Humboldt.

Hardiman was indicted by the grand jury last August for the murder of Justin Kevon Pankey and Xavier Clifton. The incident took place during a high school basketball game on November 30, 2021. The shooting happened during halftime in the lobby and concession stand area of the gym. During an altercation between Hardimon and Pankey, Hardimon allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Pankey point blank. Pankey was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police also determined Xavier Clifton, from Jackson, had been shot and was airlifted to a Memphis hospital. Weeks later, Clifton died and more charges were filed against Hardimon. A third victim identified as Dontavious Cross, was shot and taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

Indictments against Hardiman include first degree murder, murder in perpetration of a felony, attempted first degree murder, use of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, tampering with evidence, carrying a weapon on school property and 19 indictments for aggravated assault-fear.