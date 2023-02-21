Cynthia McCurry Jones of Humboldt, Tenn., 65, made her heavenly transition on Saturday, February 8, 2023.

Mrs. Jones was the daughter of Cleveland and Flossie McCurry. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, friend, missionary, minister, teacher and the most amazing and greatest aunt ever. Mrs. Jones had a faith in God that withstood the tests of time.

She accepted Christ at an early age and became a member of Lane Chapel CME Church in Humboldt where she was very active from youth throughout adulthood in numerous roles. Her vast work in the local church led to her holding numerous positions in the CME Church’s Southwest District (formerly Brownsville-Dyersburg District) and the Nashville-Clarksville District (currently 1st Episcopal District). One of her many joys was serving as missionary president on numerous levels for many years.

In her later years, Mrs. Jones moved her membership to Holsey Chapel in Gadsden, Tenn. At Holsey, she accepted her call to ministry and was officially ordained on Sunday, September 17, 2017. She served faithfully at Holsey until her health failed.

Mrs. Jones was a graduate of Humboldt High School. She attended various institutes including Lane College, University of Tennessee at Martin and Tennessee Technological College in Cookeville, Tenn. She received her bachelor’s degree, master’s degree and was only a few hours short of obtaining her doctorate degree. She was also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

After college, Mrs. Jones was employed by Lane College in Jackson, Tenn. as a professor for many years. She later worked at the Resource Development Center in Brownsville, Tenn. as an HIV/AIDS coordinator; at Senior Health Mission in Jackson as a psychotherapist/regional administrator; at Health Services Initiatives in Jackson as a family preservation specialist; at Human Beings Care/HIV Resources, Inc. in Jackson as a care manager; along with some additional titles and volunteer roles over the years. The work that she has done, definitely speaks for her.

Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her father, Cleveland McCurry; mother, Flossie Boykin McCurry; husband, David Jones; sisters, Jothel McCollum and Beverly Johnson; brothers, Chester Williams, George McCurry and Jimmie McCurry; nieces, Erma Mays and Erica Cobb; great-niece, Brittney Seymour; nephew, Christopher Johnson; and the list goes on.

Left to cherish their memories with her are her sisters, Maxine Gentry and Sheryl McCurry; brother, Rickey (Sandra) McCurry; nieces, Shelia, Pam, Pat, Charita, Tamika, Chelsea and Jovita; nephews, Brian, Al, Michael, Brandon, Neal and Eric; and Derrick and Devin, who were more like her grandsons instead of her great-nephews. She also leaves a host of great-nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.

Mrs. Jones’ joyous homegoing celebration was attended by family and friends on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Holsey Chapel CME Church in Gadsden. Her burial was at Highland Memorial Garden in Jackson. Family and friends then reunited at Lane Chapel CME Church in Humboldt for the repast.

Mrs. Jones will be truly missed by all who loved her, but her family and friends take solace in knowing that she is now rejoicing being reunited with family and friends. “Well done, thy good and faithful servant. Well done.”